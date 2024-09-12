Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP600-W

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

(0)

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Detail Profesional

LG UHD 4K monitor membuat Anda dapat menikmati konten 4K dan HDR sesuai dengan yang anda dambakan.

Large Display Immersion

27" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Vivid Color & HDR

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

AMD FreeSync™
Tilt Adjustable Stand

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Lebih Jelas dan Cerah

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 dengan kecerahan dan kontras lebar, memungkinkan tampilan gambar dramatis bagi game terkini, film maupun gambar
  • SDR
  • HDR

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • SDR
  • HDR Effect ON

Efek HDR Dari Konten SDR

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor dapat mentransformasi konten standar menjadi kualitas HDR secara virtual. Mendukung perbaikan tone mapping dan luminansi konten SDR untuk pengalaman menyerupai konten HDR

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering True Colors and Wide View
IPS dengan DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Warna Sebenarnya Dari Sudut Pandang Lebar

Meliputi 95% DCI-P3 spectrum, menjadi solusi hebat bagi creator konten, desainer grafis atau seseorang yang mencari monitor dengan warna akurat.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Meningkatkan Game Hingga 4K dan HDR

Pengalaman Gaming Mendalam

27UP600 membawa era baru pengalaman bermain game konsol 4K HDR, tak hanya membawa ketegangan dengan gambar dan suara mengagumkan, namun juga mendukung Anda untuk memenangkan pertandingan dengan AMD FreeSync™, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync dan Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync offering Fluid and Rapid Motion
AMD FreeSync™

Pergerakan Halus dan Cepat

Dengan teknologi AMD FreeSync™, gamer akan mendapat pengalaman yang mulus, pergerakan halus dalam resolusi tinggi dan game kecepatan tinggi. Hal ini secara virtual mengurangi gambar tampak pecah dan tersendat.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • Conventional
  • DAS

Bereaksi Lebih Cepat Dari Lawan

Mengurangi input lag dengan Dynamic Action Sync sehingga menolong gamer bereaksi pada momen kritis secara real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

  • OFF
  • ON

Serang Lebih Dulu dalam Gelap

Black Stabilizer mendukung gamers untuk menghindari sniper yang bersembunyi dalam tempat tergelap dan meloloskan diri dari situasi saat terjadi ledakan.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Nikmati Konten 4K dan HDR

Lebih Hidup dan Realistis

Black Stabilizer mendukung gamers untuk menghindari sniper yang bersembunyi dalam tempat tergelap dan meloloskan diri dari situasi saat terjadi ledakan.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Lapisan Antar Muka Lebih Mudah

Anda dapat menyesuaikan ruang kerja Anda dengan membagi layar atau menyesuaikan melalui pengaturan dasar monitor dengan hanya beberapa click pada mouse

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    27

  • Resolusi

    3840 x 2160

  • Tipe Panel

    IPS

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    613.5 x 454.8 x 211.5

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    712 x 436 x 154

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    4.3

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    3.8

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    6.4

FITUR

  • HDR 10

    YA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YA

  • Warna Terkalibrasi di Pabrik

    YA

  • Flicker Safe

    YA

  • Mode Reader

    YA

  • Color Weakness

    YA

  • Super Resolution+

    YA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

INFO

  • Nama Produk

    UHD

  • Tahun

    2021

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI

    YA(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YA(1ea)

  • Versi DP

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

DAYA

  • Tipe

    Daya Eksternal (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Konsumsi Daya (Typ.)

    40W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Maks.)

    44W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Energy Star)

    24W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)

    Kurang dari 0,5W (kondisi input HDMI/DP)

  • Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)

    Kurang dari 0.3W

STANDAR

  • RoHS

    YA

AKSESORI

  • HDMI

    YA

  • Port Display

    YA

TAMPILAN

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    27

  • Ukuran (cm)

    68.4

  • Resolusi

    3840 x 2160

  • Tipe Panel

    IPS

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1.07 Milyar

  • Rasio Kontras (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Rasio Kontras (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

APLIKASI SW

  • Dual Controller

    YA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YA

MEKANIKAL

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami