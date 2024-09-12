We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full HD Home Entertainment Projector
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Home Cinema
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Technology
0.61 SXRD
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness
1500
-
Contrast Ratio(FIFO)
30000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
25dB
-
Noise - Economic
21dB
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
>90%
-
Projection Lens - Focus
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Manual 1.8x
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
30~300
-
Projection Image - Standard
60@1.8m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio(Wide/Tele)
1.36/2.46
-
Lens Shift
Vertical(range ±70%)
-
Projection Offset
±120%
-
Lamp - Type
220 W
-
Lamp - Life High Brightness
3000 hrs
-
Lamp - Life Economic
3500 hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Korean/ English / French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish /Portuguese / Chinese Simplified/ polski/ Brazilian Portuguese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
Auto, 16:9, 4:3, Cinema Zoom, Just Scan(Video, S-Video : 96%, Others 100%)
-
Power Consumption
300W / Stand-By 1W under
-
Power Supply
AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz
-
INPUT/OUTPUT Terminals
1*RGB in/1*S Video/1*Composite/1*Component 2*HDMI/1*USB(Type B/SVC)
-
Special Features
Advanced Keystone Correction Auto Iris(Auto1/Auto2/Auto3) Test Pattern Auto Sleep Expert color control Noise Reduction HQV/ISF certification Ceiling mountable
-
Accessory
Power cord Remote Control Owner's manual Lens Cap CD Manual AAA * 2EA Battery
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(DVI,HDMI)
HDMI up to 1080p(60Hz/50Hz/24Hz)
-
RGB
Up to UXGA(1600x1200, 60Hz), 1080p
-
Component Video
1080i/p, 720p, 576i/p , 480i/p
-
Composite Video(incl. S-Video)
NTSC/PAL/SECAM/NTSC4.43/PAL-M/PAL-N/PAL 60
DIMESION(MM), WEIGHT(KG)
-
W x D x H
366x447.5x173
-
Weight (kg)
9.7
