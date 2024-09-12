Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Full HD Home Entertainment Projector

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Full HD Home Entertainment Projector

AF115

Full HD Home Entertainment Projector

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Home Cinema

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Technology

    0.61 SXRD

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness

    1500

  • Contrast Ratio(FIFO)

    30000:1

  • Noise - High Brightness

    25dB

  • Noise - Economic

    21dB

  • Uniformorty(min)JBMA

    >90%

  • Projection Lens - Focus

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Manual 1.8x

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    30~300

  • Projection Image - Standard

    60@1.8m

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio(Wide/Tele)

    1.36/2.46

  • Lens Shift

    Vertical(range ±70%)

  • Projection Offset

    ±120%

  • Lamp - Type

    220 W

  • Lamp - Life High Brightness

    3000 hrs

  • Lamp - Life Economic

    3500 hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    Korean/ English / French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish /Portuguese / Chinese Simplified/ polski/ Brazilian Portuguese

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    Auto, 16:9, 4:3, Cinema Zoom, Just Scan(Video, S-Video : 96%, Others 100%)

  • Power Consumption

    300W / Stand-By 1W under

  • Power Supply

    AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz

  • INPUT/OUTPUT Terminals

    1*RGB in/1*S Video/1*Composite/1*Component 2*HDMI/1*USB(Type B/SVC)

  • Special Features

    Advanced Keystone Correction Auto Iris(Auto1/Auto2/Auto3) Test Pattern Auto Sleep Expert color control Noise Reduction HQV/ISF certification Ceiling mountable

  • Accessory

    Power cord Remote Control Owner's manual Lens Cap CD Manual AAA * 2EA Battery

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(DVI,HDMI)

    HDMI up to 1080p(60Hz/50Hz/24Hz)

  • RGB

    Up to UXGA(1600x1200, 60Hz), 1080p

  • Component Video

    1080i/p, 720p, 576i/p , 480i/p

  • Composite Video(incl. S-Video)

    NTSC/PAL/SECAM/NTSC4.43/PAL-M/PAL-N/PAL 60

DIMESION(MM), WEIGHT(KG)

  • W x D x H

    366x447.5x173

  • Weight (kg)

    9.7

