We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Proyektor UST Laser UHD 4K LG CineBeam HU715Q
Proyektor UST Laser UHD 4K LG CineBeam HU715Q
HGiG
Kegunaan
- Apple Airplay 2 & HomeKit
- Stereo 20W 20W internal
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Siapkan HomeKit di LG CineBeam
Fokus Berpenggerak
4/9/15 Point WARPING
LG Projection Calculator
Cara Mengoperasikan Kecerahan Otomatis
Magic Lighting Remote Control
2.2 Ch termasuk Quad Woofer
0.2 Ch: Woofer 2 buah (Kiri/Kanan) di bagian belakang untuk meningkatkan jangkauan bass
Alt text
Rasio Proyeksi Ultra Dekat
Alt text
Alt text
Kualitas Gambar Jelas dan Jernih
Alt text
perbandingan antara FULL HD dan UHD 4K
Alt text
*Kecerahan yang ditandai, nilai terukur dari pengujian internal, didasarkan pada standar kecerahan yang dirasakan pengguna.
*Angka di atas didasarkan pada ‘Mode paling cerah’ dan dapat berbeda-beda tergantung lingkungan Anda.
*Gamut warna didasarkan pada 'Mode jelas’ dan jangkauan reproduksi warna dapat berbeda-beda tergantung mode gambar yang dipilih.
Tingkat Kejernihan yang Baru
Alt text
Alt text
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sebenarnya.
Periksa, Sesuaikan, dan Proyeksikan Secara Otomatis
Alt text
Alt text
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sebenarnya.
**Untuk mengoperasikan 'Kecerahan Otomatis', Anda dapat mengaktifkan sensor sekitar dengan mengakses menu ‘Pengoptimal Kecerahan Ⅱ’ menggunakan magic remote control dan MENGAKTIFKAN/MENONAKTIFKAN 'Kecerahan Otomatis’. (Selama menggunakan fungsi ini, menu hemat energi dinonaktifkan) **Mode Iris yang mengontrol rasio kontras secara fisik TIDAK didukung.
Alt text
*Layanan yang didukung berbeda di masing-masing negara.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*Apple, logo Apple, AirPlay, Apple TV, dan HomeKit adalah merek dagang Apple Inc, yang terdaftar di AS dan negara lainnya.
*LG CineBeam ini mendukung AirPlay 2 dan memerlukan iOS 12.3 atau yang lebih baru atau macOS 10.14.5 atau yang lebih baru.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*Efek 4.2 channel : 2.2 Ch diimplementasikan secara virtual. Perlu menghubungkan dua buah speaker Bluetooth untuk efek 4.2 Ch.
Semua Spesifikasi
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)1)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)2)
2500
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
2,000,000:1
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30 dB(A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
28 dB(A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26 dB(A)↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
85%↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Motorized / Manual)
Motorized
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
80"-120"
-
Projection Image - Standard / 100" (lens to wall)
Set to wall: 100"@21.7cm Standard: @49.6cm
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
0.22
-
Projection Offset
118%
-
Light source - Type
B-LD(105W) + P/W
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000 Hrs
-
Light source - Life Economic
30,000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
OSD Language
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Sound - Output
20W + 20W Stereo
-
Sound - Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Sound - Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass through)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
533 x 315 x 153
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
11.1kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
350W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
IP control
Yes(Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA) *ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
OS/CONNECTIVITY
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OCF device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Contents Store (LG App Store)
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Voice Recognition - Built-in (Thru MIC on Magic Remote)
LG ThinQ
-
Voice Recognition - Speaker Compatible (works-with)
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth Surround Mode
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth AV(Lip) Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)
Yes (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Offf
Yes
PICTURE QUALITY AND SETTING
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Ambient Sensor (Auto Brightness)
Yes
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
Yes (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Cinema Screen (Real Cinema)
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Depends on region
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Motion
Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
Apa yang orang katakan
Temukan Secara Lokal
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.