We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HU810PW 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
LG HU810PW 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
Kualitas Gambar Mengagumkan
Didesain untuk Lingkungan Cerah dan Gelap
HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG dan HGiG
Instalasi Fleksibel dan Mudah
Perkenalkan Teknologi Termutakhir Dari Spesialis Home Cinema
lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer
eARC
HDMI 2.1
lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer
Performance
Teknologi Gambar
Penggunaan
8.3M Pixels
DCI-P3 97%*
2,000,000:1
Mode Ruang Gelap
Mode Ruang Cerah
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Koneksi Nirkabel Canggih
AirPlay Miracast® Bluetooth
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Semua Spesifikasi
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)2)
2700
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
2,000,000:1
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
28 dB(A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26 dB(A)↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
85%↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Motorized / Manual)
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
1.6 x
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
-
Projection Image - Standard / 100" (lens to wall)
150""@4.3~6.9m 100""@2.9~4.6m 40""@1.1~1.8m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.3 - 2.08
-
Lens Shift
V +-60% / H +-24%
-
Projection Offset
0% (+110% ~ -110%)
-
Light source - Type
Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000 Hrs
-
Light source - Life Economic
30,000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
OSD Language
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
Sound - Output
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Sound - Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Sound - Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass through)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
337 x 410 x 145
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
11kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
300W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50 ~ 60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA) *ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
OS/CONNECTIVITY
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OCF device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Contents Store (LG App Store)
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Voice Recognition - Speaker Compatible (works-with)
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth AV(Lip) Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2 (HDCP2.3)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)
Yes (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
Yes
PICTURE QUALITY AND SETTING
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
Yes (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
Yes (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Cinema Screen (Real Cinema)
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
V-Keystone
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Motion
Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB
Apa yang orang katakan
Temukan Secara Lokal
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.