LG ProBeam UST

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG ProBeam UST

HF85LG

LG ProBeam UST

(0)
HF85LG- 30 degree side perspective view
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Native Resolution

    FHD (1920 x 1080)

  • Screen Size

    228.6cm (90) ~ 304.8cm (120)

  • Projection Image

    254cm (100) @11.938cm (4.7) (from back side to screen)254cm (100) @42.164cm (16.6) (Lens to screen)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9/Just Scan/Original/ 4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

  • Brightness*

    Up to 1,500 lumens

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Lamp Type

    Laser

  • Lamp Life

    Up to 20,000hrs

  • Noise

    26/28/30dB

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Auto Keystone (Vertical), Manual 4 corner keystone

WIRELESS

  • Screen Share (with Miracast, WiDi supporting device)

    Yes

  • Wireless Contents Share*** (with iOS, Adroid / via TV Plus App)

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (with Speaker)

    Yes (AV Sync adjustable)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Audio out

    1 (3.5mm), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)

  • HDMI™

    2

  • USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)

    2 (Type A)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

    Adapter (100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    140W (Max)

  • Standby Mode

    Less than 0.5W

  • Quick On/Off

    Yes (On in 10 seconds – Off in 2 seconds)

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    1 Standard

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Product (WxHxD)

    119.38mm x 190.5mm/139.7mm x 353.06mm (Including Mirror part/without Mirror part)

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    421.64mm x 302.26mm x 175.26mm

  • Weight

    2.9kg

  • Shipping Weight

    4.5kg

