LG ProBeam Laser 4K dengan 5.000ANSI
Satu Kabel, Lima Sinyal dengan HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ merupakan standar global untuk transmisi video & audio berdefinisi ultra-tinggi, Ethernet, kontrol, USB, dan daya hingga 100W melalui satu kabel panjang. Dengan menggunakan HDBaseT™ terbaru, LG Probeam dapat memberi pengalaman berkualitas, menghilangkan kekusutan kabel tanpa mengorbankan performa dan kualitas tinggi di mana pun lokasi pemasangannya.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): BU50N sesuai dengan standar pencitraan dan komunikasi digital medis dan memberikan performa sesuai untuk representasi visual yang digunakan dalam praktik medis.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Selalu Jelas & Hemat
Sumber cahaya laser kuat menampilkan gambar lebih terang dan tahan hingga 20.000 jam.
6.000 Film tanpa Berganti Sumber Cahaya
Kecerahan Tahan Lebih Lama
Semua Spesifikasi
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Type
DLP
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)
5000
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29dB (A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
27dB (A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB (A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Off (Max)
29dB (A)
-
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
85%
-
Changeable F#
Yes
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manual)
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
1.6x
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)
-
Projection Image - Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2880/Tele 4630 (100)
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
-
Lens Shift
Yes (Horiz ± 20%/Vert ± 50%)
-
Projection Offset
100%
-
Light source - Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Sound - Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Sound - Dolby Surround Audio
Yes
-
Sound - DTS-HD
Yes
-
Sound - Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7
370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Net Weight (KG)
9,7 KG
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
-
Gross Weight (KG)
11.5 KG
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
380W
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50 ~ 60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Input Signal Compatibility - HDBaseT
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
Yes
-
RS-232C
Yes
-
IP control
Yes
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
HDBaseT
1
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
MAIN FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.5
-
Home Launcher - Edit mode / Recent
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Home
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
Yes
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
File (Office) Viewer
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)
Yes (On/Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
DICOM
Yes
-
Trumotion
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Blank
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
HDMI simplink (CEC)
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White
Front/Rear - Black
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book, Full Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Normal
Yes
-
Conformances (Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
