Proyektor LED dengan Baterai Built-in HD RGB LED 550 Lumens 100,000:1​

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Proyektor LED dengan Baterai Built-in HD RGB LED 550 Lumens 100,000:1​

PH510PG

Proyektor LED dengan Baterai Built-in HD RGB LED 550 Lumens 100,000:1​

(0)
PH510PG
Triple Wireless Perfection​

Triple Wireless Perfection​

Tak ada lagi kabel berantakan, semuanya nirkabel
Phone mirroring, Bluetooth sound dan baterai portabel.​
Bluetooth Sound Compatible

Bluetooth Sound Compatible

Nikmati streaming suara langsung dari proyektor ke perangkat sound system yang kompatibel dengan Bluetooth seperti home audio, headphone dan speaker portable untuk pengalaman mendengarkan lebih nyaman. ​
Hubungan Nirkabel Dengan Smartphone​

Hubungan Nirkabel Dengan Smartphone​

Tak seperti proyektor konvensional, fasilitas Screen Share LG memberikan pengalaman bebas kabel saat menghubungkan proyektor dengan PC, smartphone maupun tablet. ​
Baterai Built-in daya hingga 2.5 jam​

Baterai Built-in daya hingga 2.5 jam​

Jangan kuatirkan dayanya. Bawa kemana saja selayaknya sebuah bioskop berjalan.​
Gambar Sinematik Berbentang 100inch​

Gambar Sinematik Berbentang 100inch​

CineBeam memberikan pengalaman menyaksikan yang sinematik pada layar yang dapat diatur hingga berbentang 100 inch. Membuat semua yang ada dalam ruangan dapat menikmati pengalaman sebuah bioskop di rumah. ​
Dimensi Kompak dan Ringan ​

Dimensi Kompak dan Ringan ​

Dapat dibawa kemanapun dengan mudah. Cukup masukkan dalam tas kerja, tas kecil atau pouch dan nikmati. ​
Smartphone Mirroring Dengan Kabel​

Smartphone Mirroring Dengan Kabel​

Mudah melakukan mirroring dengan kabel untuk sambungan ke perangkat pintar berbasis iOS/Android.​**kompatibel dengan slimport / MHL / AV adaptor​
USB Plug

USB Plug & Play Yang Simpel​

Cukup tancapkan dan mainkan berkas dalam USB seperti film, musik maupun berkas kerja seperti presentasi, Excel dan Word. ​
Nikmati 3D Sekaligus​

Nikmati 3D Sekaligus​

Cukup hubungkan dengan 3D glass dan nikmati. Tak seperti proyektor 3D lainnya, tak perlu memberi tambahan program dengan biaya ekstra. Terlebih lagi, proyektor ini memainkan konten dalam USB secara langsung. ​
Hiburan 30,000 Jam​

Hiburan 30,000 Jam​

Proyektor dengan lampu LED murni ini menyajikan warna alami dan kaya yang akan dapat terus Anda nikmati hingga perkiraan waktu 30,000 jam. Hal ini berarti lampu tak perlu diganti hingga 10 tahun bahkan saat proyektor digunakan 8 jam setiap harinya. ​
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Native Resolution

    HD(1280x720)

  • Brightness (Lumen, lm)

    550

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    100,000:1

  • Noise - High Brightness

    Typ 30dB(A) ↓

  • Noise - Normal

    Typ 24dB(A) ↓

  • Noise - Economic

    Typ 23dB(A) ↓

  • Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

    90% ↑

  • Projection Lens - Focus

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    25" ~ 100"

  • Projection Image - Standard

    40"@1.24m

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.4

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Light source - Type

    RGB LED

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/Rumania/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified/polish/Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/Arabic/Turkish/Taiwanese/Bulgarian/Croatian/Hungarian/Indonesian/L-Spanish/Slovene/Czech/Hindi

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

  • Sound

    1W + 1W Stereo

  • Battery

    Built-in type (up to 2.5H)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    174 x 109.5 x 44

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    650g

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    60W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Supply

    Adapter

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

  • Input Signal Compatibility - RGB

    up to WSXGA+(1680 x 1050@60Hz)

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video

    1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video

    480i/576i

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • RGB in

    1

  • RGB(PC) Audio in

    1

  • Composite(AV) in

    Phone to AV in

  • Composite(AV) Audio in

    Phone to AV in

  • Component (YPbPr)

    RGB to Component in

  • Component (YPbPr) Audio in

    RGB to Component in

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • HDMI

    1 (MHL)

  • USB

    1 (Type A)

MAIN FEATURES

  • 3D

    3D Optimizer

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Picture Still

    Yes

  • Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

    Yes

  • Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Auto Sleep (Off)

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Blank

    Yes (Blue, Green)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Expert controlvADJ

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • USB Host (MP3, Photo)

    Yes

  • File(Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Wireless Mirroring

    Screen Share

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

    Yes

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

    Yes

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Carry Bag

    Pouch

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

    Simple Book

  • CD Manual

    Yes

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

  • Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)

    1

  • Cable - Adaptor

    1

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control

    Remote (Card Type) + Battery

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

