Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Sorotan Apa itu webOS? Layar Beranda dan Aplikasi Gaming & Gaya Hidup Promosi

Hiburan tanpa akhir menanti Anda

Layanan streaming dan aplikasi TV paling menarik menyatu di LG TV Anda.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

Layar beranda streaming menampilkan semua aplikasi, kategori, dan konten yang direkomendasikan.

Layar Beranda

Beranda bagi semua yang Anda tonton

Kapan pun Anda menyalakan TV, buka Profil Saya untuk menjelajahi aplikasi khusus Anda, menonton kembali serial favorit Anda, dan mendapatkan rekomendasi tentang tontonan berikutnya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

The streaming home screen shows all apps, categories, and recommended content.

Layanan Streaming Global

Dunia dengan konten tak terbatas untuk dijelajahi

Pertunjukan terlihat begitu menakjubkan sehingga Anda ingin terus menontonnya. Jangan lewatkan perpustakaan konten di Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, dan Apple TV+.

*Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.
**Langganan terpisah diperlukan untuk Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, dan Apple TV+ beserta layanan terkait mereka.
***Apple, logo Apple, dan Apple TV adalah merek dagang Apple Inc, yang terdaftar di AS dan negara-negara lainnya.
****Amazon, Prime Video dan semua merek terkait adalah merek dagang Amazon.com, Inc. atau afiliasinya.

Dua orang wanita menonton pertandingan sepak bola di ruang tamu yang nyaman. Seorang wanita memegang bola dan keduanya menyemangati tim mereka dengan pengeras suara berwarna kuning dan merah. Logo berikut ditunjukkan di bawah. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN, dan DAZN.

Sports Portal

Ikuti semua pertandingan olahraga

Pecinta olahraga, fitur ini untuk Anda. Siapkan halaman khusus dengan tim dan liga favorit Anda untuk melacak tabel, skor, dan pertandingan dari satu tempat.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

Temukan lebih banyak aplikasi

*Aplikasi tertentu mungkin tidak diluncurkan bersamaan dengan webOS, dan ketersediaannya mungkin berbeda menurut wilayah.