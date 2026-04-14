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Smart TV LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 2026 43 inci

Smart TV LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 2026 43 inci

43NU855BPSA
Front view of Smart TV LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 2026 43 inci 43NU855BPSA
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 yang ditampilkan dalam pandangan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 43 inci dengan lebar layar 959 mm, tinggi layar 563 mm, tinggi dengan dudukan 618 mm, kedalaman profil 70,8 mm, dan tapak dudukan berukuran 792 x 200 mm.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Nano Detail Enhancer menampilkan gambar bulu, didukung oleh prosesor AI alpha yang mendeteksi tekstur halus untuk meningkatkan kontras dan kedalaman serta memberikan gambar 4K yang lebih jelas dan tiga dimensi.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menonjolkan HDR10 Pro dalam gambar pemandangan terpisah yang membandingkan SDR dan HDR10 Pro, menampilkan sorotan yang lebih terang, bayangan yang lebih dalam, dan kontras yang ditingkatkan dalam pemandangan danau saat matahari terbenam untuk detail dan kejernihan yang lebih kaya.
Prosesor AI alpha 7 4K Gen9 milik LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 bersinar di tengah papan sirkuit kuning, menonjolkan pemrosesan AI yang lebih cerdas dan bertenaga yang meningkatkan kejernihan gambar 4K dengan kontras dan kedalaman yang lebih baik.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 memungkinkan 4K Super Upscaling dengan Dynamic Tone Mapping, menampilkan potret close-up dengan bunga saat AI menyempurnakan setiap frame untuk meningkatkan tekstur kulit, detail halus, dan warna alami hingga resolusi 4K.
LG Shield, yang diterapkan pada LG QNED evo AI QNED85, ditampilkan dengan logo LG Shield di bagian tengah, ikon keamanan di bawahnya, dan lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree di atasnya, yang merepresentasikan perlindungan data dan sistem.
Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan mengakui pencarian Multi-AI dengan Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan ikon AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.
Layar beranda LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menavigasi ke antarmuka LG Channels, dengan saluran TV langsung, film, dan konten eksklusif gratis. Ini menyoroti akses langsung ke ratusan opsi hiburan tanpa pembayaran, tanpa langganan, dan tanpa memerlukan set-top box.
Sports Forecast by AI Concierge pada LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan pertandingan sepak bola langsung dengan panel AI di layar yang menyajikan prediksi, wawasan pertandingan, dan data liga, menyarankan bagaimana AI menganalisis permainan untuk memprediksi hasil pertandingan.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 untuk Gameplay Terbaik menampilkan adegan game pertarungan bertempo cepat dengan sisipan perbandingan yang menyoroti gerakan lebih halus, sambil mendukung hingga 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG, dan GeForce NOW.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 ditampilkan dari belakang, memperlihatkan panel belakang metalik dengan tonjolan horizontal berjarak sama yang menciptakan tampilan bersih dan terstruktur serta menekankan Desain Linear Flow di seluruh permukaan.
Front view of Smart TV LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 2026 43 inci 43NU855BPSA
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 yang ditampilkan dalam pandangan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 43 inci dengan lebar layar 959 mm, tinggi layar 563 mm, tinggi dengan dudukan 618 mm, kedalaman profil 70,8 mm, dan tapak dudukan berukuran 792 x 200 mm.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Nano Detail Enhancer menampilkan gambar bulu, didukung oleh prosesor AI alpha yang mendeteksi tekstur halus untuk meningkatkan kontras dan kedalaman serta memberikan gambar 4K yang lebih jelas dan tiga dimensi.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menonjolkan HDR10 Pro dalam gambar pemandangan terpisah yang membandingkan SDR dan HDR10 Pro, menampilkan sorotan yang lebih terang, bayangan yang lebih dalam, dan kontras yang ditingkatkan dalam pemandangan danau saat matahari terbenam untuk detail dan kejernihan yang lebih kaya.
Prosesor AI alpha 7 4K Gen9 milik LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 bersinar di tengah papan sirkuit kuning, menonjolkan pemrosesan AI yang lebih cerdas dan bertenaga yang meningkatkan kejernihan gambar 4K dengan kontras dan kedalaman yang lebih baik.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 memungkinkan 4K Super Upscaling dengan Dynamic Tone Mapping, menampilkan potret close-up dengan bunga saat AI menyempurnakan setiap frame untuk meningkatkan tekstur kulit, detail halus, dan warna alami hingga resolusi 4K.
LG Shield, yang diterapkan pada LG QNED evo AI QNED85, ditampilkan dengan logo LG Shield di bagian tengah, ikon keamanan di bawahnya, dan lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree di atasnya, yang merepresentasikan perlindungan data dan sistem.
Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan mengakui pencarian Multi-AI dengan Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan ikon AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.
Layar beranda LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menavigasi ke antarmuka LG Channels, dengan saluran TV langsung, film, dan konten eksklusif gratis. Ini menyoroti akses langsung ke ratusan opsi hiburan tanpa pembayaran, tanpa langganan, dan tanpa memerlukan set-top box.
Sports Forecast by AI Concierge pada LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan pertandingan sepak bola langsung dengan panel AI di layar yang menyajikan prediksi, wawasan pertandingan, dan data liga, menyarankan bagaimana AI menganalisis permainan untuk memprediksi hasil pertandingan.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 untuk Gameplay Terbaik menampilkan adegan game pertarungan bertempo cepat dengan sisipan perbandingan yang menyoroti gerakan lebih halus, sambil mendukung hingga 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG, dan GeForce NOW.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 ditampilkan dari belakang, memperlihatkan panel belakang metalik dengan tonjolan horizontal berjarak sama yang menciptakan tampilan bersih dan terstruktur serta menekankan Desain Linear Flow di seluruh permukaan.

Fitur Utama

  • Nano Detail Enhancer menyempurnakan tekstur dan kedalaman untuk gambar 4K yang lebih nyata
  • Linear Flow Design menampilkan hasil akhir halus dan kokoh yang dibuat untuk melengkapi ruangan Anda
  • webOS pemenang penghargaan menghadirkan AI experience canggih—didukung oleh Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot
  • AI Hub membuka pengalaman cerdas yang dipersonalisasi, menggunakan LG Shield untuk keamanan
  • Akses berbagai pilihan konten langsung dan on-demand yang tersedia secara mulus melalui LG Channels
Lebih banyak

Mengapa memilih LG NANO 4K UHD?

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Desain Linear Flow disajikan dalam tampilan multi-sudut, dengan panel belakang ditampilkan di bagian atas, pemandangan ruang keluarga yang dipasang di dinding kiri bawah, dan close-up bagian belakang logam bergerigi di kanan bawah.

Desain Linear Flow

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV menampilkan adegan kemenangan olahraga besar dengan konfeti dan piala, menekankan warna yang hidup, detail yang jelas, dan skala yang imersif.

Dynamic Sports pada Ultra Big TV

Emblem LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, yang menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem.

Dilindungi oleh LG Shield

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan ditampilkan di latar gelap dengan logo Microsoft Copilot dan Google Gemini, menunjukkan dukungan untuk layanan AI yang dapat diakses melalui antarmuka TV.

Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan simbol AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub untuk Personalisasi

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan LG Channels menawarkan hiburan gratis tanpa batas, termasuk saluran TV langsung, film, dan konten eksklusif, dengan akses langsung ke berbagai pilihan tontonan.

LG Channels - Hiburan tanpa batas secara gratis

¿Cómo mejora LG NANO 4K UHD la claridad y el detalle?

LG NANO 4K UHD está diseñado para revelar los detalles más sutiles de cada escena. Su potenciador de detalles nano analiza cada fotograma para mejorar el contraste, los detalles y el brillo a nivel nanométrico. Sofisticados algoritmos de escalado aumentan la resolución a 4K. Disfruta de tu contenido favorito con mayor nitidez y mejor calidad.

Potenciador de detalles nano

Refina el contraste para obtener una profundidad más realista.

Gracias al procesador IA alpha, tu televisor analiza las imágenes para revelar detalles nanométricos, aumentando el contraste y la profundidad para ofrecer escenas más tridimensionales.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con potenciador de detalles nano muestra una imagen de una pluma, gracias al procesador IA alpha, que detecta texturas y el volumen del color para mejorar los microdetalles y ofrecer una calidad de imagen 4K más nítida y vibrante.

HDR10 Pro

Detalles vívidos y mayor contraste en cada escena.

Nuestro formato HDR10 Pro ofrece luces más brillantes y sombras más profundas. Sumérgete en escenas más brillantes con mayor riqueza de detalles.. 1)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 destaca HDR10 Pro en una imagen panorámica dividida que compara SDR y HDR10 Pro, revelando reflejos más brillantes, sombras más profundas y un contraste mejorado en una escena de lago al atardecer para obtener mayor detalle y claridad.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 destaca HDR10 Pro en una imagen panorámica dividida que compara SDR y HDR10 Pro, revelando reflejos más brillantes, sombras más profundas y un contraste mejorado en una escena de lago al atardecer para obtener mayor detalle y claridad.

Prosesor AI alpha 7 4K Gen9

Mejorado para un procesamiento más inteligente y potente.

Impulsado por una mayor potencia de GPU y CPU, el procesador IA alpha 7 realiza una optimización de imagen a escala nanométrica para ofrecer una claridad 4K con un contraste mejorado y profundidad tridimensional.

El procesador IA alpha 7 4K Gen9 del LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de IA más inteligente y potente que mejora la claridad de la imagen 4K con un contraste y una profundidad mejorados.

El procesador IA alpha 7 4K Gen9 del LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de IA más inteligente y potente que mejora la claridad de la imagen 4K con un contraste y una profundidad mejorados.

¿Por qué LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimiza la imagen y el sonido para días cada vez más smart con el AI Hub personalizado

Jelajahi lebih lanjut tentang LG AI TV

Descubre tres ventajas destacadas de AI Hub

Búsqueda Multi AI avanzada con Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot

Simplemente di lo que estás buscando y luego selecciona el modelo de IA que más te convenga. El sistema se conecta a múltiples modelos de IA para ofrecer resultados más amplios y relevantes.8)

Recibe recomendaciones e información personalizadas sobre contenidos.

AI Concierge sugiere contenidos y actualizaciones adaptados a tus intereses. In This Scene ofrece recomendaciones e información relevantes basadas en lo que estés viendo, mientras que la IA generativa permite buscar y crear imágenes.9)

¡El LG AI TV reconoce tu voz y te lleva a Mi página, personalizada especialmente para ti!

En Mi página, puedes ver todo de un vistazo, como el tiempo, el calendario, los widgets y los resultados de tus partidos favoritos.10)

El galardonado webOS ahora protegido por LG Shield

La insignia AVForums Editor’s Choice aparece sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrado Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

La insignia AVForums Editor’s Choice aparece sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrado Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

«8 años elegido como Mejor sistema de Smart TV 

El emblema LG Shield aparece sobre un fondo oscuro con iconos de seguridad, destacando la protección de webOS para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema. También se muestra la insignia CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree

El emblema LG Shield aparece sobre un fondo oscuro con iconos de seguridad, destacando la protección de webOS para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema. También se muestra la insignia CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree

LG Shield

Seguridad en la que puedes confiar

Las 7 tecnologías principales de LG Shield garantizan la seguridad de tus datos mediante almacenamiento, gestión y algoritmos criptográficos seguros, integridad garantizada del software, autenticación de usuario, control de acceso, transmisión segura de datos, respuesta a eventos de seguridad y gestión segura de actualizaciones.

Seguridad en la que puedes confiar Descubre más sobre LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Actualiza tu televisor hasta 5 años gratis.13)

AI Magic Remote

Disfruta de cada experiencia de IA con el IA Button.

Solo necesitas el IA Button para acceder y controlar todas las interacciones impulsadas por IA. Una rueda de desplazamiento y los comandos de voz instantáneos te permiten controlar tu televisor sin esfuerzo.14)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 cuenta con AI Hub para la personalización, con un icono de IA sobre un mando a distancia rodeado de etiquetas para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID con My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard.

La pantalla de inicio del LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 navega por la interfaz de LG Channels, donde se muestran canales de televisión en directo gratuitos, películas y contenido exclusivo. Destaca el acceso directo a cientos de opciones de entretenimiento sin necesidad de pago, suscripción ni descodificador.

LG Channels

Entretenimiento sin fin y gratis.

LG Channels reúne contenido de diversas plataformas en un único lugar gratis, y facilita la búsqueda de contenido. Empieza a ver sin costes ocultos ni necesidad de instalar un descodificador.15)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Smart Connectivity muestra la interfaz Home Hub en la pantalla, mostrando las conexiones con LG ThinQ, con paneles para el televisor, los dispositivos y las aplicaciones en una única disposición de controles.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, la plataforma integral para tu hogar inteligente

Home Hub reúne todos tus dispositivos inteligentes. Conéctate, controla e interactúa de forma fluida con los dispositivos IoT de tu hogar de distintos ecosistemas inteligentes compatibles.16)

Temukan mahakarya tanpa batas dengan LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Hiasi ruang sesuai keinginan Anda dengan beragam konten yang dapat dipilih

LG Gallery+ memungkinkan Anda mengakses lebih dari 100 karya seni, video suasana, dan konten visual lainnya untuk meningkatkan ruangan Anda. Dengan pembaruan pustaka secara berkala, sesuaikan rumah Anda dengan konten terkurasi yang mencerminkan gaya Anda.18)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 LG Gallery+ dengan BGM dan Lounge Musik menampilkan pemandangan danau hutan “Forest Evening” di layar, dengan panel UI lounge musik yang terlihat untuk mood music, pemutaran Bluetooth, dan kontrol.

BGM dengan Lounge Musik

Atur suasana yang tepat dengan musik

Ciptakan suasana yang tepat dengan musik yang cocok dengan visual Anda. Gunakan musik yang direkomendasikan sesuai preferensi Anda atau sambungkan via Bluetooth untuk memutar lagu Anda sendiri.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan kisi Google Photos berisi jepretan keluarga, sementara sebuah ponsel menampilkan daftar album dengan tombol album Family Trip diaktifkan.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan kisi Google Photos berisi jepretan keluarga, sementara sebuah ponsel menampilkan daftar album dengan tombol album Family Trip diaktifkan.

Foto Saya

Akses Google Photos dengan mudah dan pamerkan kenangan Anda

Hubungkan akun Google Photos Anda ke TV dengan mudah hanya dengan menggunakan ponsel Anda. Personalisasikan ruang Anda dengan mudah menggunakan konten dari album foto Anda sendiri.21)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dipasang di dinding hijau di atas console merah, menampilkan papan informasi yang mencakup cuaca, skor olahraga, Penjadwal TV, dan Home Hub.

Papan Informasi

Tetap perbarui dengan dasbor personalisasi all-in-one

Lihat informasi penting sekilas. Dapatkan informasi cuaca terbaru, peringatan olahraga, lihat Google Calendar Anda, dan bahkan atur notifikasi untuk Home Hub, reservasi tontonan, dan banyak lagi.

Mode Galeri

Beralih dari TV ke karya seni dengan mulus

Dengan Mode Galeri aktif, TV Anda dapat terus menghemat energi bahkan saat menampilkan karya seni pilihan Anda, menambahkan sentuhan gaya dan keanggunan pada ruangan Anda.33)

Auto Brightness Control

Kecerahan optimal dalam cahaya apa pun

Kontrol Kecerahan secara otomatis menyesuaikan output layar berdasarkan pencahayaan sekitar, memastikan tampilan yang jelas dan nyaman di lingkungan mana pun.22)

Sensor Gerak

Responsif terhadap kehadiran Anda

Deteksi gerakan memungkinkan TV Anda merespons secara cerdas, mengganti mode tergantung pada ada atau tidaknya Anda di dekatnya.23)

Diseño, creado para realzar tu espacio.

Diseño fino

Silueta estilizada que se integra perfectamente en tu interior.

Diseñado con líneas minimalistas y detalles refinados, el elegante perfil de tu televisor añade un toque sofisticado a tu hogar sin distraer la atención.24)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80, con un diseño delgado, está montado en la pared de una sala de estar luminosa y abierta, y presenta un perfil elegante que se integra perfectamente en el interior mientras muestra formas abstractas vibrantes y multicolores en toda la pantalla.

Sumérgete en cada partido de tu deporte favorito.

Recibe predicciones de partidos elaboradas con IA

La IA analiza las estadísticas y el rendimiento de tu equipo para ofrecer predicciones sobre los partidos. Anima con más fuerza y disfruta apoyando a tu equipo con estos datos generados por IA.26)

Suavizado de movimiento que se adapta a cada género

IA Genre Selection identifica el género del contenido y TruMotion ajusta la vibración para aplicar el suavizado adecuado para una experiencia de visualización natural de películas, deportes y más.

Configura alertas y no te pierdas ningún momento

No te pierdas ni un solo momento de la acción. Configura tus alertas y recibe notificaciones sobre los horarios de partidos, los resultados y más información de tu equipo.

Entra en un mundo diseñado para ganar.

El juego definitivo

Juega para ganar con un rendimiento fluido

Disfruta de una experiencia de juego increíble con hasta 60Hz VRR. Con el primer mando certificado por BT ULL y una alta frecuencia de actualización, se disfruta aún más de cada momento de juego.28)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 para una experiencia de juego definitiva muestra una escena de juego de acción trepidante con una comparación que destaca un movimiento más fluido, al tiempo que es compatible con hasta 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG y GeForce NOW.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency muestra en pantalla un mando inalámbrico para videojuegos con el texto «Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth», lo que indica que es compatible con mandos Bluetooth optimizados para una experiencia de juego fluida.
El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 incluye el LG Gaming Portal con un diseño de centro de juegos, que combina contenido destacado y mosaicos de juegos en una interfaz unificada que se amplía para proporcionar acceso a GeForce NOW y aplicaciones de juegos webOS.
El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Game Dashboard y Optimizer muestra pantallas de juego en paralelo y un menú en pantalla para ajustar la configuración del juego, como la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales en tiempo real.
El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency muestra en pantalla un mando inalámbrico para videojuegos con el texto «Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth», lo que indica que es compatible con mandos Bluetooth optimizados para una experiencia de juego fluida.
El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 incluye el LG Gaming Portal con un diseño de centro de juegos, que combina contenido destacado y mosaicos de juegos en una interfaz unificada que se amplía para proporcionar acceso a GeForce NOW y aplicaciones de juegos webOS.
El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Game Dashboard y Optimizer muestra pantallas de juego en paralelo y un menú en pantalla para ajustar la configuración del juego, como la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales en tiempo real.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

Primer TV del mundo compatible con mandos Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja.

Disfruta de juegos en la nube con latencia ultrabaja y alto rendimiento gracias a la compatibilidad con el controlador Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja, que reduce el retraso de entrada a menos de 2,5 ms. Disfruta de un control fluido y con capacidad de respuesta como si de una conexión por cable se tratara, incluso cuando juegues en la nube.29)

Portal de juegos de LG

Tu centro integral para tus videojuegos

Explora miles de juegos de NVIDIA GeForce Now, aplicaciones nativas de webOS y mucho más. Encuentra fácilmente juegos para control remoto o gamepad e incluso compite con otros jugadores a través del modo Desafío.30)

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Adapta fácilmente los ajustes del juego a tu estilo

Personaliza fácilmente tu experiencia de juego con Game Dashboard para un control rápido y en tiempo real, y con Game Optimizer para ajustar tu configuración preferida. Ajusta la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales para optimizar cada sesión de juego con facilidad.

True Cinema, conservado con todo detalle.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 se muestra en un estudio mientras un director edita una película en un panel de control, con el logotipo FILMMAKER MODE en la parte inferior izquierda.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 se muestra en un estudio mientras un director edita una película en un panel de control, con el logotipo FILMMAKER MODE en la parte inferior izquierda.

FILMMAKER MODE

Ve películas tal y como las concibió el director.

FILMMAKER Mode desactiva el procesamiento adicional y conserva colores, movimientos y la relación de aspecto elegidos por el director. Las películas se reproducen como se pretendía en el estudio.31)

LG Soundbar mejora cada escena con un sonido envolvente más completo

WOW Orchestra

Sistema de sonido envolvente completo de LG TV y Soundbar sincronizados

Al sincronizar el televisor y la Soundbar como un solo dispositivo, el sistema amplía la profundidad y la direccionalidad para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido envolvente más completa.32)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con WOW Orchestra muestra a un director de orquesta dirigiendo una actuación en la pantalla, mientras las ondas de sonido superpuestas del televisor y la soundbar debajo llenan la habitación para crear una experiencia de sonido envolvente sincronizada.

Una familia con niños y sus abuelos se sientan juntos en un sofá en una luminosa sala de estar, sosteniendo un mando a distancia mientras ven la televisión.

Una familia con niños y sus abuelos se sientan juntos en un sofá en una luminosa sala de estar, sosteniendo un mando a distancia mientras ven la televisión.

Accessibility

Las funciones de asistencia son inclusivas.

Los LG TV están diseñados pensando en la accesibilidad, con funciones como filtro de ajuste de color, una guía de lenguaje de signos y conectividad directa con dispositivos de asistencia auditiva.

Aviso legal

 

*Todas las imágenes de esta página tienen fines meramente ilustrativos. Consulta las imágenes de la galería para una representación más precisa.

*Las especificaciones y funciones varían según la región, el modelo y el tamaño.

*La disponibilidad de un servicio puede variar según la región o país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de terceros de cada aplicación.

*Se requiere una cuenta LG y la aceptación de los términos y condiciones pertinentes para poder acceder a los servicios y funciones inteligentes basados en la red, incluidas las aplicaciones de streaming. Sin una cuenta LG, solo estarán disponibles las conexiones de dispositivos externos (por ejemplo, a través de HDMI) y la televisión terrestre/por aire (solo para televisores con sintonizadores). La creación de una cuenta LG es totalmente gratuita.

1)*HDR10 Pro no es un formato, sino el mapeo dinámico de tonos propio de LG aplicado fotograma a fotograma para contenido HDR10.

 

6)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

7)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

11)*Koneksi internet diperlukan.

*Dimungkinkan untuk menautkan AI Chatbot ke layanan pelanggan.

*Di negara-negara di mana NLP tidak didukung, akses dan penggunaan aplikasi berbasis suara mungkin tidak tersedia.

 

 

12)*Network update required.

 

13)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

14)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

15)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

16)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

 

17)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

18)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

19)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

20)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

21)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region..

 

22)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

*60Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 60Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

24)*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

25)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

26)*Kartu ‘In This Scene’ tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung EPG.

*Cakupan dukungan mungkin berbeda-beda menurut negara.

*Informasi yang diberikan oleh AI Concierge hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan mungkin tidak akurat. LG tidak bertanggung jawab atau berkewajiban atas tindakan atau keputusan apa pun yang dibuat berdasarkan informasi tersebut.

 

27)*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

29*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

30)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

31)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

32)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

 

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K UHD

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Prosesor Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    959 x 563 x 70,8

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    6,4

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Prosesor Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ya

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Ya

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Ya

  • Auto Calibration

    Ya

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Ya

  • Game Optimizer

    Ya (Dasbor Game)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ya

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ya (Hingga 60Hz)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Ya

  • AI Chatbot

    Ya

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Ya

  • AI Voice ID

    Ya

  • Full Web Browser

    Ya

  • Google Cast

    Ya

  • Home Hub

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ya

  • LG Gallery+

    Ya (Ketersediaan layanan berbayar berbeda setiap negara)

  • LG Shield

    Ya

  • My Page

    Ya

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

    Ya

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Ya

  • Gray Scale

    Ya

  • Invert Colors

    Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    959 x 563 x 70,8

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    959 x 618 x 200

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1055 x 660 x 114

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    792 x 200

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    6,4

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    6,5

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    8,4

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ya

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ya

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ya

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ya

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Ya

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ya

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Ya (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ya

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (mendukung eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ya (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Ya (Dapat dilepas)

BROADCASTING

  • Penerima Sinyal TV analog

    Ya

  • Penerima sinyal TV digital

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

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