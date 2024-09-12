UHD UT80 75" Free 32LM550

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampak depan LG HD, 32LM dengan gambar bunga Re:New Program di layar

32LM550BPTA

32” HD – Dynamic Color Enhancer
Tampak depan LG UHD TV, 75UT80 dengan teks LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, dan logo webOS Re:New Program di layar

75UT8050PSB

Smart TV 4K LG UHD AI UT80 75 inci 75UT80

Gambar yang digunakan dalam ikhtisar produk di bawah ini hanyalah untuk tujuan representasi. Lihat galeri gambar di bagian atas halaman untuk representasi akurat.

Lantai kayu keras berwarna cerah dan panjang ditampilkan di LG UHD TV.

Tampilkan setiap detail dengan jelas

Ultra HD menghadirkan setiap warna menjadi cerah. Lihat gambar sebening kristal dengan kejernihan seperti aslinya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

HDR10 Pro

Soroti detail halus

Masuki dunia di mana setiap warna muncul dan kecerahan disesuaikan untuk pemandangan menakjubkan, semuanya dicapai dengan HDR10 Pro yang brilian.

Gambar dekat wajah seorang pria di layar terpisah ditampilkan di ruangan gelap dan berwarna ungu. Di sebelah kiri, "SDR" ditampilkan dan gambarnya buram. Di sebelah kanan, "HDR10 Pro" ditampilkan dan gambarnya jelas dan tajam.

*HDR10 Pro adalah teknologi yang dikembangkan oleh LG Electronics berdasarkan kualitas gambar standar 'HDR10'.

Prosesor AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Rasakan hiburan luar biasa yang ditingkatkan dari dalam

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Prosesor Smart alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 mengoptimalkan audio dan kecerahan secara otomatis, untuk pengalaman aksi yang sesungguhnya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Kustomisasi AI

Sinkronkan dengan cara Anda menonton

LG TV dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dengan pemain gitar di layar. Grafik lingkaran konsentris yang mewakili gelombang suara.

Penyetelan Akustik AI

Audio optimal menyesuaikan ruangan Anda

Sistem suara mendeteksi tata letak ruangan Anda dan tempat Anda duduk untuk menciptakan kubah suara di sekitar Anda, yang disesuaikan dengan akustik unik ruangan Anda.

LG TV dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu modern di malam hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

Malam

LG TV dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu modern di siang hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

Siang

Kecerdasan yang cemerlang dalam cahaya apa pun

Baik siang maupun malam, Kontrol Kecerahan mendeteksi cahaya di ruangan Anda dan menyeimbangkan gambar untuk menghasilkan visual yang tajam dan jernih.

AI Sound Pro

Dengarkan setiap detail lanskap suaranya

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Harus diaktifkan melalui menu mode suara.

***Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pendengaran.​ 

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

webOS 24

Jadikan pengalaman TV Anda milik Anda

Nikmati TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda dengan Profil Saya, AI Concierge, dan Quick Cards.

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu dan hanya tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka. 

***Gambar layar simulasi.

Logo webOS melayang di tengah dengan latar belakang hitam, dan ruang di bawahnya diterangi dengan warna logo merah, oranye, dan kuning. Tulisan "webOS Re:New Program" ada di bawah logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahunnya, TV baru dirilis untuk 5 tahun

Selalu segar seperti baru, karena kami menambahkan fitur dan kenyamanan baru.

Lima persegi panjang dengan warna berbeda disusun ke atas, masing-masing diberi label tahun dari "webOS 24" hingga "webOS 28". Panah yang mengarah ke atas berada di antara persegi panjang, berlabel "Upgrade 1" hingga "Upgrade 4".

Dengan webOS Re:New Program, pelanggan dapat menikmati empat peningkatan selama lima tahun, memastikan total lima versi webOS, termasuk versi terbaru pada saat pembelian.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total empat upgrade selama lima tahun, ambang batasnya adalah versi webOS yang sudah diinstal sebelumnya, dan jadwal peningkatan bervariasi dari akhir bulan hingga awal tahun.

**Pembaruan dan jadwal untuk beberapa fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model dan wilayah.

***Upgrade yang tersedia untuk tahun 2023 mencakup UHD dan model di atasnya.

TV Anda tahu apa yang Anda sukai

An image of a rhinocerous in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

Profil Saya

Ruang Anda didedikasikan untuk Anda

Dengan Profil Saya, Anda dapat dengan mudah membuat profil untuk setiap anggota keluarga. Setiap orang mendapatkan layar beranda pribadi, dengan rekomendasi konten khusus.

An image of a rhinocerous in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

Quick Card

Ambil jalan pintas ke favorit Anda

Hanya sekali klik. Quick Card membawa Anda ke tempat yang Anda inginkan dalam hitungan detik, baik itu games hub, daftar putar favorit, atau home office Anda.

LG TV menampilkan gambar seorang wanita dan seekor anjing di lapangan luas. Di bagian bawah layar, teks "Rekomendasikan kata kunci baru setiap kali Anda menekan tombol mikrofon pada remote control" ditampilkan di sebelah grafik lingkaran merah muda-ungu. Bilah merah muda menunjukkan kata kunci berikut: Film dengan anjing, Anjing, Musim Gugur, Relaksasi, Persahabatan. Di depan LG TV, LG Magic Remote diarahkan ke TV dengan lingkaran konsentris berwarna ungu neon di sekeliling tombol mikrofon. Di sebelah remote, gambar jari menekan tombol dan teks "Tekan sebentar" ditampilkan.

AI Concierge

Favorit Anda siap melayani Anda

AI Concierge mengenal Anda melalui riwayat pencarian Anda, dan merekomendasikan konten dan preset kata kunci termasuk 'Untuk Anda', 'Direkomendasikan', 'Trending saat ini', dan 'Tips'.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Konten yang dikurangi atau dibatasi mungkin ditampilkan tergantung pada wilayah dan konektivitas jaringan.

***Jumlah profil yang tidak terbatas dapat dibuat namun layar beranda hanya akan menampilkan hingga 10 profil.

****Fitur, menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

*****'Kata kunci untuk Anda' di AI Concierge hanya dapat disediakan di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu.

******Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu.

*******Fitur Always Ready tersedia pada LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, dan 86NANO80.

LG Magic Remote dengan tombol melingkar di tengah, dengan cahaya ungu neon memancar di sekitar tombol untuk menyorotnya. Cahaya ungu lembut mengelilingi remote dengan latar belakang hitam.

Magic Remote

Keajaiban ada di tangan Anda

Bebaskan diri Anda dari kendala tombol-tombol kuno. LG Magic Remote membuka semua fungsi pintar LG TV Anda dengan satu klik, gulir, atau suara Anda.

*Fungsi dan fitur di Magic Remote mungkin berbeda menurut wilayah dan bahasa.

Dapatkan konektivitas total dari TV Anda

An image of a rhinocerous in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

Home Hub

Kontrol rumah pintar Anda dari satu tempat

Home Hub memungkinkan kontrol mulus atas ekosistem cerdas Anda dari TV, termasuk perangkat seluler, soundbar, dan IoT seperti pencahayaan cerdas, Pemanas, ventilasi, dan AC, dll. 

LG TV yang dipasang di dinding ruang tamu, menampilkan gambar singa dan anaknya. Seorang pria duduk di latar depan dengan smartphone di tangannya menampilkan gambar singa yang sama. Grafik tiga batang melengkung berwarna merah neon ditampilkan tepat di atas smartphone yang mengarah ke TV.

Konektivitas Seluler

Transmisikan aplikasi Anda langsung ke TV Anda

Lihat konten dari iPhone atau perangkat Android di layar LG TV Anda dengan mudah menggunakan Apple AirPlay dan Chromecast internal.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Apple, logo Apple, dan Apple TV, AirPlay dan HomeKit adalah merek dagang Apple Inc., yang terdaftar di AS dan negara-negara lainnya.

***Kompatibel dengan AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, dan mungkin berbeda menurut wilayah, dan bahasa.

****LG mendukung perangkat Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Layanan dan fitur yang didukung 'Matter' mungkin berbeda tergantung pada perangkat yang terhubung. Koneksi awal untuk ThinQ dan Matter harus melalui aplikasi seluler ThinQ.

*****Penggunaan fungsi suara hands-free tanpa remote control hanya dapat dilakukan dengan Prosesor AI alpha 9 dan dapat bervariasi tergantung produk dan wilayah.

******Layanan Chromecast built-in mungkin belum tersedia pada saat pembelian OLED CS4, namun Anda akan dapat menikmati layanan ini setelah menginstal pembaruan perangkat lunak webOS.

Beragam konten siap untuk ditonton

LG TV di latar depan menampilkan pilihan thumbnail film dan acara TV. Teks "Koleksi Film Aksi", "Bloomberg TV+", dan "Baru Ditonton" ada pada gambar. Ruang di depan TV diterangi cahaya seolah-olah berasal dari lampu TV. Di balik TV dalam kegelapan terdapat lebih banyak thumbnail film dan acara TV.

LG Channels

Sekarang ditampilkan gratis di LG

Gunakan LG Channels 3.0 untuk berita terkini, olahraga favorit, film populer, dan serial TV—bahkan konten eksklusif yang hanya ada di LG TV.

Enam thumbnail film dan acara TV ditampilkan dan logo LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, dan Apple TV+ ada di bawah.

Layanan OTT

Jelajahi layanan streaming favorit Anda dengan mudah

Selami serial baru semudah mungkin, dengan akses pintasan bawaan ke layanan dan aplikasi streaming favorit Anda.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah.

***Langganan terpisah dan entitas terkait diperlukan untuk Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, dan Apple TV+.

****Apple, logo Apple, dan Apple TV adalah merek dagang Apple Inc, yang terdaftar di AS dan negara-negara lainnya.

*****Amazon, Prime Video dan semua merek terkait adalah merek dagang Amazon.com, Inc. atau afiliasinya.

Badak dalam lingkungan safari ditampilkan di LG TV Ultra Besar, dipasang di dinding ruang tamu berwarna coklat yang dikelilingi oleh furnitur modular berwarna krem.

Layar Ultra Besar

Melampaui harapan Anda

Layar ultra besar mengubah semua hiburan Anda menjadi skala blockbuster dan jernih.

Konser yang nyaman di ruang tamu diputar di layar. Menu WOW Interface muncul sebagai overlay dan pengguna menavigasi ke pengaturan soundbar.

WOW Interface

Kemudahan di tangan Anda

Akses WOW Interface di LG TV untuk kontrol soundbar yang sederhana, seperti mode, profil, dan fitur praktis, bahkan saat Anda menonton.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah, dan Kontrol Mode Soundbar dapat bervariasi tergantung model.

**Penggunaan Remote TV LG terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja. 

***Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

****UHD kompatibel untuk WOW Interface.

Selami blockbuster dan pertarungan bos

FILMMAKER Mode

Lihatlah seperti yang diimpikan oleh para sutradara

Benamkan diri Anda dalam potongan paling otentik. FILMMAKER Mode menghadirkan film sesuai keinginan sutradara dengan pengaturan presisi.​

Seorang pria di studio pengeditan gelap sedang melihat LG TV yang menampilkan matahari terbenam. Di kanan bawah gambar terdapat logo FILMMAKER Mode.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**FILMMAKER Mode adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

Pengalaman Sinema Terbaik

Keajaiban film dengan kenyamanan rumah Anda sendiri​

Suasana bioskop, diciptakan kembali di rumah. HDR10 Pro memastikan setiap film disajikan dalam kemegahan sejati, dengan warna dan kontras yang sangat akurat untuk tampilan sinematik yang lebih mendalam.

Sebuah keluarga duduk di lantai ruang tamu dengan penerangan redup di dekat meja kecil, menatap LG TV yang dipasang di dinding yang menampilkan Bumi dari luar angkasa.

*HDR10 Pro adalah teknologi yang dikembangkan oleh LG Electronics berdasarkan kualitas gambar standar 'HDR10'.

Gameplay yang Powerful

Selami aksi dengan kecepatan penuh

Pemutaran HGiG yang imersif tetap mulus pada kecepatan tinggi dengan ALLM, dan eARC memastikan semuanya terdengar luar biasa.​

Sebuah game balap mobil di garis finis, dengan tanda bertuliskan 'MENANG!', saat pemain memegang joystick game. Logo ALLM, eARC, HGiG ditempatkan di pojok kiri bawah.

*HGiG adalah grup sukarelawan perusahaan dari industri game dan layar TV yang bertemu untuk menetapkan dan menyediakan pedoman publik guna meningkatkan pengalaman bermain game konsumen dalam HDR.​

**Dukungan untuk HGiG mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

Kontrol tepat di tempat Anda membutuhkannya​

Jangan melakukan jeda untuk menggunakan Game Optimizer dan Game Dashboard.

Adegan game FPS dengan Game Dashboard muncul di layar selama bermain game. Pemandangan musim dingin yang gelap dengan menu Game Optimizer muncul di atas game.

*Game Dashboard diaktifkan hanya ketika "Game Optimizer" dan "Game Dashboard" aktif. 

**Gambar layar simulasi.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game tepat di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming langsung tanpa membuang waktu bermain untuk mengunduh atau memperbarui.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Berlangganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan.

***Berlangganan Boosteroid mungkin diperlukan.

Keberlanjutan

Temukan visi LG UHD untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan cahaya, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG UHD dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Model berikut dibuat dari plastik daur ulang: Braket Bawah UT90(75/65/55/50") dan UT80(86/75/70").

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Prosesor gambar canggih yang menyesuaikan warna untuk menghasilkan gambar lebih kaya dan alami. Nikmati keindahan warna alam yang sebenarnya di layar TV.

*Teknologi konvensional disebutkan dalam konten ini berdasarkan model TV LG sebelumnya dan gambar merupakan simulasi.

*LG ThinQ AI diaktifkan melalui "Tombol Microphone".
*Produk sebenarnya dapat berbeda dengan gambar.

Pilih, Hubungkan, dan Nikmati

Dengan menghubungkan USB atau hard drive eksternal, Anda dapat menikmati hampir semua konten di TV. Nikmati film favorit di layar lebih besar dalam resolusi lebih tinggi.

Desain Simpel Nan Canggih

Bingkai tipis dengan sentuhan akhir bergaya selaras dengan interior untuk menciptakan kenyamanan menonton lebih baik.

*Mungkin terdapat perbedaan antara gambar pada layar dengan produk sebenarnya.

Perlindungan bawaan untuk keamanan ekstra
Perlindungan Triple LG

Perlindungan bawaan untuk keamanan ekstra

TV LG hadir dengan tindakan perlindungan yang memungkinkan Anda menggunakan TV dengan aman. Kapasitor internal melindungi dari sambaran petir, semi-konduktor menawarkan perlindungan lonjakan dari fluktuasi saluran listrik, dan lapisan gel silikon di sekelilingnya chipset mencegah kelembapan.

*Sesuai dengan standar LG.
*Ini mungkin tidak sepenuhnya melindungi dari atau menghadapi semua kondisi.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE QUALITY

Dynamic Color

Ya

USB Movie

Ya

HDMI

Ya

SOUND

2.0 Ch. / 10W

Ya

Virtual Surround

Ya

Clear Voice

Ya

LAIN- LAIN

Quick Access

Ya

DIMENSION

No Stand

736 x 437 x 82.9 mm

With Stand

736 x 464 x 180 mm

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59,9

TV Weight without Stand

31,4

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59,9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

TV Stand (WxD)

1344 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

31,4

TV Weight with Stand

31,8

Packaging Weight

40,7

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Terpasang)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Apa yang orang katakan

