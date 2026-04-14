Smart TV LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 2026 85 inci

1)* HDR10 Pro no es un formato, sino el mapeo dinámico de tonos propio de LG aplicado fotograma a fotograma para contenido HDR10.

6)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

7)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

8)*AI Search (Copilot) tersedia pada model OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD yang mendukung Program webOS Re:New, termasuk model yang dirilis mulai tahun 2022 dan seterusnya.

*Koneksi internet diperlukan, dan layanan AI mitra mungkin dapat berubah atau memerlukan langganan.

*Fitur ini dapat bervariasi berdasarkan wilayah dan model serta tidak tersedia di negara-negara di mana dukungan LLM tidak disediakan.

9)*Beberapa fitur ini mungkin tidak didukung di wilayah atau model tertentu.

*Menu yang ditampilkan mungkin berbeda pada saat dirilis.

*Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu pada hari itu.

*Kartu ‘In This Scene’ tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung EPG (Panduan Program Elektronik).

*Kartu ‘On Now’ tidak tersedia di aplikasi Netflix dan CP (Penyedia Konten) Lainnya, sehingga kartu tersebut tidak akan ditampilkan.

*Kartu ‘Generative AI’ tersedia di wilayah atau model tertentu.

10)*Konten yang dikurangi atau dibatasi mungkin ditampilkan tergantung pada wilayah dan konektivitas jaringan.

*Dukungan Voice ID dapat bervariasi menurut wilayah dan negara, dan tersedia pada TV OLED, QNED, NANO, dan 4K UHD yang dirilis mulai tahun 2024 dan seterusnya, serta pada TV MRGB dan FHD yang dirilis mulai tahun 2026.

*Hanya berfungsi dengan aplikasi yang mendukung akun Voice ID.

*Kunci dapat dibuka oleh seseorang dengan suara yang mirip, dan jika suara berubah karena alasan kesehatan atau faktor lain, pengenalan mungkin tidak berfungsi secara efektif.

*Widget yang disediakan dapat bervariasi berdasarkan negara dan dapat berubah atau dihentikan tanpa pemberitahuan sebelumnya.

*My Page berlaku untuk TV OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD 2026.

11)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

12)*Network update required.

13)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

14)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

15)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

16)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

17)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

18)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

19)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

20)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

21)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

22)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

23)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

24)*Bezel size differs by series and size.

25)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

26)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

28)*60Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

29)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

30)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

31)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

32)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

33)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.