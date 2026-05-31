About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

75 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV  2026 + Speaker LG XBOOM

75 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV  2026 + Speaker LG XBOOM

75MRGBRNC9.FMGDL
Front view of 75 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV  2026 + Speaker LG XBOOM 75MRGBRNC9.FMGDL
Front view of 75 Inch LGMRGB evo AI MRGB86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
LG QNED evo AI MRGB shown in front and side views highlights an 75-inch display with a 1677 mm-wide screen, 841 mm screen height, 966 mm height with stand, a 51.6 mm slim profile depth.
Front (2) view of 75 Inch LGMRGB evo AI MRGB86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
front view
45 degree top view with blue lighting
left 30 degree view with green lighting
Front view of 75 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV  2026 + Speaker LG XBOOM 75MRGBRNC9.FMGDL
Front view of 75 Inch LGMRGB evo AI MRGB86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
LG QNED evo AI MRGB shown in front and side views highlights an 75-inch display with a 1677 mm-wide screen, 841 mm screen height, 966 mm height with stand, a 51.6 mm slim profile depth.
Front (2) view of 75 Inch LGMRGB evo AI MRGB86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
front view
45 degree top view with blue lighting
left 30 degree view with green lighting

Fitur Utama

  • Certified Double 100% Color Coverage for accurate color across DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB
  • X5.0 faster NPU performance from the alpha 8 AI processor 4K Gen3
  • Deeper contrast with Precision Dimming powerd by the alpha 8 AI Processor
  • Double Super Bass Boost
  • Party Lighting
  • Party Strobe
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 75 Inch LGMRGB evo AI MRGB86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

75MRGB86BSA

75 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV  2026
front view

RNC9

Speaker LG XBOOM

Mengapa Mini RGB evo?

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 dengan cakupan warna 100% ganda bersertifikat mengisi layar dengan gradien warna yang kaya dan mengalir, memberikan cakupan 100% DCI-P3 dan Adobe RGB.

Cakupan Warna 100% Ganda Bersertifikat

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 menyoroti Peredupan Presisi untuk kontras yang ditingkatkan melalui gambar terpisah yang membandingkan LED konvensional di sebelah kiri dengan warna hitam yang lebih dalam dan definisi kontras yang ditingkatkan di sebelah kanan.

Peredupan Presisi untuk Kontras yang Ditingkatkan

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 dengan WebOS Multi AI pemenang Penghargaan disajikan pada latar belakang gelap yang menampilkan logo Microsoft Copilot dan Google Gemini, menunjukkan dukungan untuk layanan terkait AI yang dapat diakses melalui antarmuka TV.

WebOS Multi AI pemenang penghargaan

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 dilengkapi AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan simbol AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub untuk Personalisasi

Lambang LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem.

Diamankan oleh LG Shield

Apa itu Mini RGB evo MRGB85?

Mini RGB evo MRGB85 adalah salah satu inovasi terbaru kami yang menawarkan kualitas gambar yang lebih tinggi di luar QNED. Cakupan Warna 100% Ganda Bersertifikat memastikan reproduksi warna yang luar biasa untuk pengalaman visual yang kaya. Dikombinasikan dengan Peredupan Presisi yang didukung oleh Prosesor AI alpha 8, ia mampu menyetel kontrol cahaya yang menyempurnakan, menghasilkan visual yang memiliki warna yang kaya dan jelas, serta detail yang memukau.

Warna Primer RGB Pro

Cakupan Warna 100% Ganda Bersertifikat untuk pengalaman visual yang benar-benar kaya dan hidup

Mini RGB evo menghasilkan warna merah, hijau, dan biru dengan presisi yang ditingkatkan melalui teknologi warna canggih LG yang menghadirkan reproduksi warna yang akurat dan hidup. Reproduksi warna superior Mini RGB evo disertifikasi untuk cakupan 100% di dua standar—DCI-P3 dan Adobe RGB—memastikan pengalaman warna yang hidup yang akan disukai semua orang, mulai dari pecinta bioskop hingga penggemar foto.1)

RGB Primary Color Pro, yang digunakan di LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, menampilkan gambar terpisah yang membandingkan warna LED konvensional di sebelah kiri dengan bangunan yang lebih terang dan lebih jenuh di sebelah kanan, menyoroti cakupan 100% DCI-P3 dan 100% Adobe RGB.

RGB Primary Color Pro, yang digunakan di LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, menampilkan gambar terpisah yang membandingkan warna LED konvensional di sebelah kiri dengan bangunan yang lebih terang dan lebih jenuh di sebelah kanan, menyoroti cakupan 100% DCI-P3 dan 100% Adobe RGB.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, menampilkan RGB Primary Color Pro, menghadirkan cakupan warna 100% DCI-P3 dan Adobe RGB, yang disertifikasi oleh Intertek.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, menampilkan RGB Primary Color Pro, menghadirkan cakupan warna 100% DCI-P3 dan Adobe RGB, yang disertifikasi oleh Intertek.

Sudut pandang rendah dari sisi kanan LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan latar belakang ungu. Lampu XBOOM juga berwarna ungu. Dan layar TV menghasilkan adegan konser

Sudut pandang rendah dari sisi kanan LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan latar belakang ungu. Lampu XBOOM juga berwarna ungu. Dan layar TV menghasilkan adegan konser



Rasakan suara pesta yang meriah

Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer, dan fitur menyenangkan lainnya yang menghadirkan ritme kuat yang akan membuat pesta semakin meriah

LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan sisi kiri mendekat ke depan di atas latar belakang hitam. Grafik suara bulatan ungu muncul dari woofer

LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan sisi kiri mendekat ke depan di atas latar belakang hitam. Grafik suara bulatan ungu muncul dari woofer

Meningkatkan double super bass

Memberikan musik double boost

Membuat pesta jadi lebih menyenangkan - LG RNC9 memberikan pengalaman bass yang membuat pesta semakin meriah.

LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan sisi kiri mendekat ke depan di atas latar belakang hitam. Grafik suara bulatan ungu muncul dari woofer

LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan sisi kiri mendekat ke depan di atas latar belakang hitam. Grafik suara bulatan ungu muncul dari woofer

Meningkatkan double super bass

Memberikan musik double boost

Membuat pesta jadi lebih menyenangkan - LG RNC9 memberikan pengalaman bass yang membuat pesta semakin meriah.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K Mini RGB

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

RGB Primary Color Pro (Double 100% Color certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

Prosesor Alpha 8 AI 4K Gen3

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Ya

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1677 x 966 x 51,6

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

32,5

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K Mini RGB

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini RGB

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

RGB Primary Color Pro (Double 100% Color certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Prosesor Alpha 8 AI 4K Gen3

AI Upscaling

Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ya (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Ya (SDR/HDR)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Ya

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

9 modes

AI Picture Pro

Ya

Auto Calibration

Ya

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Ya

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Ya

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Ya

HGIG Mode

Ya

Game Optimizer

Ya (Dasbor Game)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ya

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ya (Hingga 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Ya

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

USB Camera Compatible

Ya

AI Chatbot

Ya

Always Ready

Ya

Full Web Browser

Ya

Google Cast

Ya

Home Hub

Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ya

Multi View

Ya

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

Ya

Works with Apple Home

Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Ya

Gray Scale

Ya

Invert Colors

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1677 x 966 x 51,6

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1677 x 1057/1009 x 352

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1830 x 1205 x 228

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

410 x 352

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

32,5

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

40,8

Packaging Weight (kg)

48,3

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 200

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Ya

AI Sound

Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ya

LG Sound Sync

Ya

Sound Mode Share

Ya

Simultaneous Audio Output

Ya

Audio Output

20W

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Ya

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Ya (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ya

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ya (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

AI Magic Remote MR26

Power Cable

Ya (Dapat dilepas)

BROADCASTING

Penerima Sinyal TV analog

Ya

Penerima sinyal TV digital

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

Berat Seluruh

26.5kg

Berat Bersih

22.5kg

AKSESORIS

Kartu Garansi

Ya

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Ya

Dolby Digital

Dolby Audio

SBC

Ya

KONEKTIVITAS

Bluetooth Version

Ya

Optikal

Ya

USB

Ya (2 input)

KENYAMANAN

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)

Listrik

Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Banyak Titik

Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Peningkatan Pengaturan (FOTA)

Ya

Nirkabel Link Bersama (Mode Ganda)

Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

Carton Box

Carton: 487 x 1140 x 396 (mm)

Pengeras Suara

Main : 330 x 1056 x 368 (mm)

EQ

Custom EQ(App)

DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App Only)

Suara Pengeras

Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo

Standar

User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football)

SEMUA

Jumlah dari Saluran

Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)

Daya Keluar

Narrow : 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide : 110-240V 50/60Hz

KONSUMSI DAYA

Mode Daya Menyala

Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change

PENGERAS SUARA

Tweeter Unit Ukuran

1"

Tweeter Unit Tipe

Speaker System : 2 Way 4 Speaker
Tweeter Unit : 1"x2

Woofer Unit

8"x2

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami

Temukan Secara Lokal

Rasakan produk ini di sekitar Anda.
Kalkulator Cicilan
 
 
Kalkulator Cicilan
 
 