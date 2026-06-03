86 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV  2026 + Speaker LG XBOOM

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Mini RGB evo MRGB85 adalah salah satu inovasi terbaru kami yang menawarkan kualitas gambar yang lebih tinggi di luar QNED. Cakupan Warna 100% Ganda Bersertifikat memastikan reproduksi warna yang luar biasa untuk pengalaman visual yang kaya. Dikombinasikan dengan Peredupan Presisi yang didukung oleh Prosesor AI alpha 8, ia mampu menyetel kontrol cahaya yang menyempurnakan, menghasilkan visual yang memiliki warna yang kaya dan jelas, serta detail yang memukau.