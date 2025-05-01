Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV Smart TV 77" LG OLED evo AI C5 4K FREE 55" LG NanoCell AI 4K

77C555N.FGMDL
Bundle product
Tampilan depan Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C5. Lambang 12 Tahun OLED nomor 1 dunia dan logo LG OLED evo AI 2025 pada layar.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Tampilan samping Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C5.
Tampilan depan dan samping Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C5 yang menunjukkan dimensi panjang, lebar, tinggi, dan kedalamannya.
Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 menyala dengan berbagai corak warna biru dan kilatan cahaya memancar keluar, menyorot sirkuitnya. Statistik kinerja terlihat. Pemrosesan neural AI 1,7 kali lebih besar, NPU. Operasi 1,7 kali lebih cepat, CPU. Grafis 2,1 kali lebih baik, GPU.
Api unggun di malam hari di tengah alam. Di kejauhan terlihat hutan dan danau. Langit malam dipenuhi bintang-gemintang. Seluruh pemandangan ini terbelah menjadi dua. Satu sisi lebih gelap dan kusam. Separuh lainnya jauh lebih cerah, menampilkan kecemerlangan mengesankan dari Brightness Booster.
Ruang tamu dengan LG OLED TV wall mounted. Di TV terdapat pegunungan dengan latar belakang langit malam yang gelap dan penuh bintang. Pemandangan ini dibagi menjadi dua untuk menunjukkan, bagaimana Perfect Black menghasilkan level hitam yang sesungguhnya, bagaimana pun keadaan di sekitar Anda, apakah cerah atau gelap. Satu sisi pemandangan menunjukkan versi lanskap yang lebih kusam dan lebih abu-abu yang diberi label, tampilan Non Perfect Black. Di sisi lainnya, terdapat gambar yang lebih menyenangkan dengan kisaran warna hitam dan putih yang lebih dinamis. Ini diberi label, tampilan Perfect Black. Sertifikasi logo juga terlihat, Teknologi Perfect Black memberikan tingkat hitam kurang dari atau sama dengan 0,24 nit hingga 500 lux. Gelembung teks di sampingnya terbaca, cek tanda sertifikasi Perfect Black.
Tampilan depan NanoCell TV, Logo LG NanoCell Al di sudut atas. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV menggambarkan tekstur cat warna-warni yang menyatu.
Tampak belakang LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Tampak samping menghadap ke kiri LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Tampak depan dan samping Smart TV 4K LG NanoCell NANO80 AI yang menunjukkan dimensi panjang, lebar, tinggi, dan kedalamannya.
Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 menyala kuning, dan kilatan cahaya warna-warni memancar darinya. Judulnya membahas tentang bagaimana prosesor menghasilkan kualitas 4K, warna dan kecerahan yang menakjubkan.
Gambar terbelah di tengah untuk menunjukkan sebelum dan sesudah Warna Murni dalam 4K Nyata. Sisi kiri korsel tajam dan berwarna-warni sedangkan sisi kanan memudar. Judulnya membahas tentang bagaimana setiap adegan dibuat lebih menarik secara visual dan menyenangkan.
Perbandingan sebelum dan sesudah bagaimana LG 4K Super Upscaling meningkatkan kualitas gambar. Dua panel menampilkan gambar yang sama tentang seekor burung berwarna-warni yang bertengger di sebuah dahan di hutan, panel di sebelah kanan memudar. Judulnya membahas tentang bagaimana 4K Super Upscaling meningkatkan resolusi, kecerahan, dan kejernihan.
Fitur Utama

  • Kualitas gambar 4K, visual meningkatkan resolusi gambar, dan suara surround dari alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • Tingkat hitam sesungguhnya di setiap piksel menghasilkan kontras, kedalaman, dan detail yang menakjubkan
  • Keakuratan Warna 100% untuk warna yang akurat dan nyata. Volume Warna 100% untuk warna yang lebih kaya
  • Warna Murni dalam 4K Nyata, warna cerah dipadukan dengan detail menakjubkan
  • Kualitas gambar 4K, visual meningkatkan resolusi gambar, dan suara surround dari alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Tombol AI baru, kontrol suara, fungsi tarik dan lepas pada AI Magic Remote
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampilan depan NanoCell TV, Logo LG NanoCell Al di sudut atas. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV menggambarkan tekstur cat warna-warni yang menyatu.

55NANO80ASA

Smart TV 4K 55 Inci LG NanoCell AI NANO80 2025
Tampilan depan Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C5. Lambang 12 Tahun OLED nomor 1 dunia dan logo LG OLED evo AI 2025 pada layar.

OLED77C5PSA

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV
Logo What Hi-Fi?.

What Hi-Fi?

"...TV terbaik bagi kebanyakan orang…" (03/2025)

Logo TechRadar Editor's choice.

TechRadar - Editor's Choice

"Dengan kontras LG C5 yang luar biasa, warna yang berani, dan detail yang realistis, rasanya lebih premium...” (03/2025)

Logo T3 Platinum Award.

T3 - Platinum Award

“Jadi jika Anda mencari TV OLED dengan performa terbaik, C5 adalah pilihan yang tepat.” (03/2025)

Logo iF Design Award Winner.

iF Design Award - Winner (OLED C5, 83")

Logo Tom's Guide Editor's Choice.

Tom's Guide - Editor's Choice

"Sistem operasi webOS LG tetap menjadi salah satu opsi mandiri terkuat pada TV." (04/2025)

Logo Highly Recommended Award AVForums.

AVForums - Highly Recommended

LG C5 terus menjadi TV yang berkinerja terbaik secara menyeluruh di jajaran LG tahun 2025 dan sangat direkomendasikan

Lencana CES Innovation Awards dengan menyebutkan 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Keamanan siber

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice untuk LG webOS 24 sebagai Sistem TV Pintar Terbaik 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Sistem TV Pintar Terbaik 2024/25

“webOS 24 terus menghadirkan pengalaman pintar yang ramping, cepat, dan mudah digunakan yang juga segar dan rapi.”

*CES Innovation Awards didasarkan pada materi deskriptif yang diserahkan kepada juri. CTA tidak memverifikasi keakuratan pengajuan atau klaim apa pun yang dibuat dan tidak menguji item yang menjadi sasaran penghargaan tersebut.

Pada layar LG OLED evo AI TV terdapat gambar abstrak dengan detail, warna, dan kontras yang mengesankan. Versi yang diperbesar dari alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 ada di belakang TV. Ini bersinar dengan cahaya yang menerangi sirkuit mikrochip di sekelilingnya. Judul yang terbaca, LG OLED evo AI. Teksnya juga terlihat, ditenagai oleh LG alpha 9 AI processor Gen8. Logo emas dengan bintang ada di sudut yang bertuliskan, OLED TV nomor satu di dunia selama 12 tahun.

Pada layar LG OLED evo AI TV terdapat gambar abstrak dengan detail, warna, dan kontras yang mengesankan. Versi yang diperbesar dari alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 ada di belakang TV. Ini bersinar dengan cahaya yang menerangi sirkuit mikrochip di sekelilingnya. Judul yang terbaca, LG OLED evo AI. Teksnya juga terlihat, ditenagai oleh LG alpha 9 AI processor Gen8. Logo emas dengan bintang ada di sudut yang bertuliskan, OLED TV nomor satu di dunia selama 12 tahun.

Lihat Detail Setiap
Terang dan Gelap

*Omdia. 12 tahun menjadi Nomor 1 atas unit yang terjual terbanyak 2013-2024. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produk-produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail.

Detail visual level berikutnya dengan alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 yang brilian

Mesin AI prosesor menganalisis dan meningkatkan setiap frame. Dengan mengenali wajah, prosesor tidak hanya menghasilkan kualitas visual 4K, tapi juga meningkatkan ekspresi dan raut wajah.

Prosesor AI Alpha 9 Gen8 dengan latar belakang gelap. Prosesor ini bersinar dengan cahaya teal dari dalam yang menerangi sirkuit mikrochip di sekitarnya. Statistik kinerja terlihat. Pemrosesan neural AI 1,7 kali lebih besar, NPU. Operasi 1,7 kali lebih cepat, CPU. Grafis 2,1 kali lebih baik, GPU.

*Dibandingkan dengan Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 tingkat pemula pada tahun yang sama berdasarkan perbandingan spesifikasi internal.

Visual yang lebih cerah dengan Brightness Booster

Prosesor AI Alpha 9 Gen8 dan algoritme peningkatan cahaya kami yang baru menghasilkan visual yang lebih cerah.

Pemandangan peluncuran pesawat ulang-alik yang terbelah menjadi dua. Separuh dari adegan tersebut tampak cerah dan jelas berkat algoritma peningkatan kecerahan LG. Separuh lainnya gelap, pudar, dan abu-abu.

*Kecerahan dapat bervariasi berdasarkan model, ukuran layar, dan wilayah pasar.

Judulnya berbunyi, Rasakan Pengalaman OLED Perfect Black, hanya dengan LG OLED.

Hitam Sempurna, bahkan di ruang yang terang atau gelap

Perfect Black diverifikasi UL dan memberikan tingkat hitam yang sesungguhnya untuk meningkatkan kecerahan dan kontras yang dirasakan, bagaimana pun keadaan di sekitar Anda, apakah cerah atau gelap.

Ruang tamu dengan LG OLED TV wall mounted. Di TV terdapat pegunungan dengan latar belakang langit malam yang gelap dan penuh bintang. Pemandangan ini terbagi dua. Satu sisi menunjukkan versi lanskap yang lebih kusam dan lebih abu-abu yang diberi label, tampilan Non Perfect Black. Di sisi lainnya, terdapat gambar yang lebih menyenangkan dengan kisaran warna hitam dan putih yang lebih dinamis. Ini diberi label, tampilan Perfect Black. Sertifikasi logo juga terlihat, Teknologi Perfect Black memberikan tingkat hitam kurang dari atau sama dengan 0,24 nit hingga 500 lux. Gelembung teks di sampingnya terbaca, cek tanda sertifikasi Perfect Black.

*Layar LG OLED diverifikasi oleh UL untuk warna hitam sempurna yang diukur dengan IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, berdasarkan lingkungan pencahayaan dalam ruangan yang khas (200 lux hingga 500 lux).
*Performa aktual dapat bervariasi, tergantung pada pencahayaan sekitar dan lingkungan tampilan.

Warna Sempurna

Volume Warna 100% dan 100% Akurasi Warna bersertifikat. Nikmati warna yang akurat dan cerah pada layar bebas pantulan, bahkan di bawah sinar matahari atau lingkungan yang gelap.

Burung nuri berwarna-warni dalam definisi ultra-tinggi dengan latar belakang hitam. Tetesan air menggantung di udara di sekelilingnya. Gambar menampilkan Warna Sempurna, karena setiap rona yang berbeda pada tubuh burung nuri tampak cerah dan jelas. Sertifikasi logo yang berbeda dari UL dan Intertek dapat dilihat. Hal ini mengacu pada 100% Kemurnian Warna, 100% Volume Warna. Teks juga terlihat, periksa tanda sertifikasi Warna Sempurna.

*'100% Akurasi Warna' dan '100% Volume Warna ke DCI-P3' berlaku untuk OLED TV 2025.
*Tampilan LG OLED diverifikasi oleh UL untuk Warna Sempurna yang diukur dengan standar Pantulan Cahaya Cincin IDMS 11.5.
*Volume Warna 100% didefinisikan sebagai performa tampilan yang sama atau lebih besar daripada ukuran volume warna standar DCI-P3 yang diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.
*Display LG OLED disertifikasi oleh Intertek untuk 100% Akurasi Warna yang diukur menurut CIE DE2000 standar dengan 125 pola warna.

Lencana CES Innovation Awards dengan menyebutkan 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Keamanan siber

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice untuk LG webOS 24 sebagai Sistem TV Pintar Terbaik 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice -Sistem TV Pintar Terbaik 2024/25

“webOS 24 terus menghadirkan pengalaman pintar yang ramping, cepat, dan mudah digunakan yang juga segar dan rapi.”

*CES Innovation Awards didasarkan pada materi deskriptif yang diserahkan kepada para juri. CTA tidak memverifikasi keakuratan pengajuan atau klaim apa pun yang dibuat dan tidak menguji item yang menerima penghargaan tersebut.

LG NanoCell TV terletak sedikit miring menghadap ke kiri dan menggambarkan benang warna-warni. Alpha 7 4K AI Processor ada di pojok kanan bawah layar TV. Latar belakangnya adalah gradasi biru muda.

LG NanoCell TV terletak sedikit miring menghadap ke kiri dan menggambarkan benang warna-warni. Alpha 7 4K AI Processor ada di pojok kanan bawah layar TV. Latar belakangnya adalah gradasi biru muda.

Masuklah ke dunia warna yang autentik

Perkenalkan alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 yang tangguh dan cerdas

Dengan peningkatan kinerja signifikan dan pemrosesan lebih cepat, alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 kini menghadirkan kualitas gambar 4K dengan ketajaman dan kedalaman yang jauh lebih baik dari sebelumnya.

Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 menyala kuning, dan kilatan cahaya warna-warni memancar darinya.

*Dibandingkan dengan Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 tingkat pemula pada tahun yang sama berdasarkan perbandingan spesifikasi internal.

Warna Murni dalam 4K Nyata

Saksikan konten 4K yang disempurnakan dengan akurasi warna yang hidup dan detail tajam, yang membuat setiap adegan menjadi memukau dan menyenangkan secara visual.

Korsel yang memudar disapu oleh gelombang warna, sehingga menghasilkan visualisasi yang lebih tajam dari korsel berwarna yang terang benderang.

4K Super Upscaling membuat setiap frame menjadi lebih hidup

Prosesor LG yang tangguh meningkatkan resolusi ke kualitas asli. Nikmati peningkatan resolusi, kecerahan, dan kejernihan 4K Super Upscaling.

Perbandingan sebelum dan sesudah bagaimana LG 4K Super Upscaling meningkatkan kualitas gambar. Dua panel menampilkan gambar yang sama tentang seekor burung berwarna-warni yang bertengger di sebuah dahan di hutan, panel di sebelah kanan memudar.

*Kualitas gambar konten yang ditingkatkan akan bervariasi berdasarkan resolusi sumber.

HDR10 Pro

Warna-warna cerah dan kecerahan membawa resolusi layar ke tingkat yang lebih tinggi. Dapatkan kualitas gambar yang lebih tinggi dengan kontras yang
lebih tajam.

Foto seorang gadis mengenakan sweater merah yang terbelah di tengah untuk memperlihatkan sisi kiri SDR dan sisi kanan HDR10 Pro. Sisi kanan gambar lebih tajam dan kontras dibandingkan dengan sisi kiri gambar.

*HDR10 Pro adalah teknologi yang dikembangkan oleh LG Electronics berdasarkan kualitas gambar standar 'HDR10'.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α7 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1235 x 715 x 57,5

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

14

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α7 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ya

AI Brightness Control

Ya

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Ya

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Ya

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Ya

Game Optimizer

Ya (Dasbor Game)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ya

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ya (Hingga 60Hz)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Ya

AI Chatbot

Ya

Full Web Browser

Ya

Google Cast

Ya

Google Home / Hub

Ya

Home Hub

Ya

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ya

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Ya (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Ya

Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

Ya

Works with Apple Home

Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Ya

Gray Scale

Ya

Invert Colors

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1235 x 715 x 57,5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1235 x 780 x 230

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1360 x 810 x 162

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

948 x 230

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

14

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

14,1

Packaging Weight (kg)

18,9

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 300

AUDIO

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ya (Level Volume Otomatis)

LG Sound Sync

Ya

Sound Mode Share

Ya

Simultaneous Audio Output

Ya

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ya (Pemutaran 2 Arah)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ya

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Ya

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Ya (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ya

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (mendukung eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ya (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Ya (Dapat dilepas)

BROADCASTING

Penerima Sinyal TV analog

Ya

Penerima sinyal TV digital

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α9 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Ya

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Ya

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Ya

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1711 x 982 x 47,1

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

23,5

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α9 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ya (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Ya (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Ya

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Ya

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

AI Picture Pro

Ya

Auto Calibration

Ya

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Ya

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Ya

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Ya

HGIG Mode

Ya

Game Optimizer

Ya (Dasbor Game)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ya

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ya (Hingga 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Ya

Response Time

Kurang dari 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Ya

AI Chatbot

Ya

Always Ready

Ya

Full Web Browser

Ya

Google Cast

Ya

Google Home / Hub

Ya

Hands-free Voice Control

Ya

Home Hub

Ya

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ya

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Ya

Smartphone Remote App

Ya (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Ya

Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

Ya

Works with Apple Home

Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Ya

Gray Scale

Ya

Invert Colors

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1711 x 982 x 47,1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1711 x 1035 x 267

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1879 x 1130 x 228

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

520 x 267

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

23,5

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

27,1

Packaging Weight (kg)

38,5

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 200

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Ya

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ya (Pemrosesan Ulang Suara AI)

WiSA Ready

Ya (Hingga 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Ya

Sound Mode Share

Ya

Simultaneous Audio Output

Ya

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ya (Pemutaran 2 Arah)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ya

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Ya

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Ya (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ya

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (mendukung 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ya (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Ya (Terlampir)

BROADCASTING

Penerima Sinyal TV analog

Ya

Penerima sinyal TV digital

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

