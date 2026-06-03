83" OLED B6 & 27" StanbyME 2 Portable Touch Screen FREE Speaker LG XBOOM

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LG OLED B6 menghadirkan kualitas gambar 4K yang memukau dengan presisi tingkat piksel, memastikan Perfect Black di semua kondisi pencahayaan dan Perfect Color yang bersertifikat untuk 100% Volume dan Akurasi Warna. Dilengkapi Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K Gen3, prosesor ini mempertajam detail 4K dan warna-warna cerah serta mengoptimalkan suara untuk pengalaman menonton yang luar biasa.