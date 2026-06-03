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83" OLED B6 & 27" StanbyME 2 Portable Touch Screen FREE Speaker LG XBOOM

83" OLED B6 & 27" StanbyME 2 Portable Touch Screen FREE Speaker LG XBOOM

O83B627LX.BNDLG
Front view of 83" OLED B6 & 27" StanbyME 2 Portable Touch Screen FREE Speaker LG XBOOM O83B627LX.BNDLG
Tampilan depan LG OLED AI B6, yang dirilis pada tahun 2026, menampilkan bezel hitam tipis, dengan gambar pahatan yang hidup dari bentuk berlapis-lapis dan beraneka warna yang memenuhi layar.
Tampilan depan LG OLED AI B6, dirilis tahun 2026, menampilkan gambar bentuk berlapis warna-warni, menghadirkan Perfect Black & Perfect Color, bersama dengan logo OLED TV No.1 di Dunia selama 13 Tahun.
LG OLED AI B6 yang diperlihatkan dalam tampilan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 83 inci dengan lebar layar 1842 mm, tinggi keseluruhan 1055 mm, dan kedalaman ultra-tipis 52,9 mm tanpa dudukan.
Front view of LG StanbyME 2 on the stand.
LG StanbyME 2 is hung on the wall using the wall strap.
LG StanbyME 2 propped up like a tablet using the folio cover.
front view
45 degree top view with blue lighting
left 30 degree view with green lighting
Front view of 83" OLED B6 & 27" StanbyME 2 Portable Touch Screen FREE Speaker LG XBOOM O83B627LX.BNDLG
Tampilan depan LG OLED AI B6, yang dirilis pada tahun 2026, menampilkan bezel hitam tipis, dengan gambar pahatan yang hidup dari bentuk berlapis-lapis dan beraneka warna yang memenuhi layar.
Tampilan depan LG OLED AI B6, dirilis tahun 2026, menampilkan gambar bentuk berlapis warna-warni, menghadirkan Perfect Black & Perfect Color, bersama dengan logo OLED TV No.1 di Dunia selama 13 Tahun.
LG OLED AI B6 yang diperlihatkan dalam tampilan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 83 inci dengan lebar layar 1842 mm, tinggi keseluruhan 1055 mm, dan kedalaman ultra-tipis 52,9 mm tanpa dudukan.
Front view of LG StanbyME 2 on the stand.
LG StanbyME 2 is hung on the wall using the wall strap.
LG StanbyME 2 propped up like a tablet using the folio cover.
front view
45 degree top view with blue lighting
left 30 degree view with green lighting

Fitur Utama

  • Perfect Black dan Perfect Color memastikan kontras yang lebih dalam serta warna yang hidup dan akurat dalam pencahayaan apa pun.
  • Hingga 144Hz dalam 4K dengan kompatibilitas G-SYNC dan FreeSync Premium untuk gameplay yang halus dan penuh kemenangan
  • Detachable, Super Portable Screen with USB-C and built-in battery with 4 hours of playback
  • Express your style with different themes from Mood Maker
  • Double Super Bass Boost
  • Party Lighting
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 3
Tampilan depan LG OLED AI B6, yang dirilis pada tahun 2026, menampilkan bezel hitam tipis, dengan gambar pahatan yang hidup dari bentuk berlapis-lapis dan beraneka warna yang memenuhi layar.

OLED83B6PSA

LG OLED AI B6 4K Smart TV 2026 83 inci
LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

27LX6TDGA

27 inch LG StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen
front view

RNC9

Speaker LG XBOOM

Mengapa memilih LG OLED B6?

LG OLED AI B6, dengan Perfect Black & Perfect Color, memperlihatkan pemandangan planet terbagi, membedakan warna hitam yang lebih lemah di kiri dengan detail yang lebih jelas, hitam lebih pekat, dan ekspresi warna lebih hidup di kanan.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

LG OLED AI B6 untuk gameplay tak terkalahkan dalam 4K 144Hz memperlihatkan game balap motor berkecepatan tinggi yang sedang bergerak, dengan logo NVIDIA G-SYNC dan AMD FreeSync Premium ditampilkan di bagian atas.

Unbeatable Gameplay dalam 4K 144Hz

LG OLED AI B6 dengan Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan ditampilkan di latar gelap dengan logo Microsoft Copilot dan Google Gemini, menunjukkan dukungan untuk layanan AI yang dapat diakses melalui antarmuka TV.

Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan

LG OLED AI B6 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan simbol AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub untuk Personalisasi

Emblem LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, yang menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem.

Dilindungi oleh LG Shield

Bagaimana LG OLED B6 menghadirkan kualitas gambar yang superior? 

LG OLED B6 menghadirkan kualitas gambar 4K yang memukau dengan presisi tingkat piksel, memastikan Perfect Black di semua kondisi pencahayaan dan Perfect Color yang bersertifikat untuk 100% Volume dan Akurasi Warna. Dilengkapi Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K Gen3, prosesor ini mempertajam detail 4K dan warna-warna cerah serta mengoptimalkan suara untuk pengalaman menonton yang luar biasa. 

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

Perfect Black dan Perfect Color selalu dalam cahaya apa pun

LG OLED TV menampilkan Perfect Black dan Perfect Color yang diverifikasi UL, menghadirkan kontras lebih dalam, kecerahan yang ditingkatkan, serta warna yang hidup dan akurat. Lihat setiap bintang dengan jelas, bahkan di ruangan yang terang.1)

LG OLED AI B6 menampilkan pemandangan planet dan bintang pada layar terpisah, membandingkan layar matte anti-glare dengan layar Perfect Black & Perfect Color untuk kualitas gambar yang lebih jelas dalam pencahayaan apa pun, didukung oleh sertifikasi UL dan sertifikasi Intertek untuk volume warna dan akurasi warna.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

LG StanbyME 2, Bebaskan Duniamu Tanpa Batas

Layar Super Portable

Putar, Gantung, Lepas

Temukan berbagai cara baru untuk menikmati konten dan mengekspresikan gaya kamu. Putar layarnya sesuka hati dengan stand yang bisa disesuaikan. Lepas dan gantungkan untuk tampilan berbeda, atau gunakan seperti tablet dengan folio cover.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.
Different living spaces showing the different ways to use and enjoy the LG StanbyME 2 screen. Some spaces show it propped up like a tablet using the folio cover. Other spaces show it hung on the wall as a stylish addition to the interior design. Other spaces are showing how the screen can be easily mounted on the rollable, adjustable TV stand.
Sudut pandang rendah dari sisi kanan LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan latar belakang ungu. Lampu XBOOM juga berwarna ungu. Dan layar TV menghasilkan adegan konser

Sudut pandang rendah dari sisi kanan LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan latar belakang ungu. Lampu XBOOM juga berwarna ungu. Dan layar TV menghasilkan adegan konser



Rasakan suara pesta yang meriah

Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer, dan fitur menyenangkan lainnya yang menghadirkan ritme kuat yang akan membuat pesta semakin meriah

LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan sisi kiri mendekat ke depan di atas latar belakang hitam. Grafik suara bulatan ungu muncul dari woofer

LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan sisi kiri mendekat ke depan di atas latar belakang hitam. Grafik suara bulatan ungu muncul dari woofer

Meningkatkan double super bass

Memberikan musik double boost

Membuat pesta jadi lebih menyenangkan - LG RNC9 memberikan pengalaman bass yang membuat pesta semakin meriah.

Party Lighting

Hidupkan lantai dansa

Lampu LED yang bervariasi dan berganti-ganti sesuai dengan rhytm dari irama irama yang menambah kemeriahan pesta

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Perfect Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

Prosesor Alpha 8 AI 4K Gen3

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Ya

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Ya

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1842 x 1055 x 52,9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

26,7

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

Perfect Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Prosesor Alpha 8 AI 4K Gen3

AI Upscaling

Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ya (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Ya (SDR/HDR)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Ya

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

9 modes

AI Picture Pro

Ya

Auto Calibration

Ya

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Ya

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Ya

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Ya

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Ya

HGIG Mode

Ya

Game Optimizer

Ya (Dasbor Game)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ya

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ya (Hingga 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Ya

Response Time

Kurang dari 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

USB Camera Compatible

Ya

AI Chatbot

Ya

Always Ready

Ya

Full Web Browser

Ya

Google Cast

Ya

Home Hub

Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ya

Multi View

Ya

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

Ya

Works with Apple Home

Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Ya

Gray Scale

Ya

Invert Colors

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1842 x 1055 x 52,9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1842 x 1084/1144 x 300

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1990 x 1200 x 187

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

1477 x 300

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

26,7

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

27,7

Packaging Weight (kg)

37,9

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

400 x 400

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Ya

AI Sound

Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ya

LG Sound Sync

Ya

Sound Mode Share

Ya

Simultaneous Audio Output

Ya

Audio Output

20W

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Ya

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Ya (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ya

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ya (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

AI Magic Remote MR26

Power Cable

Ya (Terlampir)

BROADCASTING

Penerima Sinyal TV analog

Ya

Penerima sinyal TV digital

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

Berat Seluruh

26.5kg

Berat Bersih

22.5kg

AKSESORIS

Kartu Garansi

Ya

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Ya

Dolby Digital

Dolby Audio

SBC

Ya

KONEKTIVITAS

Bluetooth Version

Ya

Optikal

Ya

USB

Ya (2 input)

KENYAMANAN

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)

Listrik

Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Banyak Titik

Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Peningkatan Pengaturan (FOTA)

Ya

Nirkabel Link Bersama (Mode Ganda)

Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

Carton Box

Carton: 487 x 1140 x 396 (mm)

Pengeras Suara

Main : 330 x 1056 x 368 (mm)

EQ

Custom EQ(App)

DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App Only)

Suara Pengeras

Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo

Standar

User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football)

SEMUA

Jumlah dari Saluran

Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)

Daya Keluar

Narrow : 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide : 110-240V 50/60Hz

KONSUMSI DAYA

Mode Daya Menyala

Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change

PENGERAS SUARA

Tweeter Unit Ukuran

1"

Tweeter Unit Tipe

Speaker System : 2 Way 4 Speaker
Tweeter Unit : 1"x2

Woofer Unit

8"x2

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