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85" QNED80 evo AI FREE Speaker LG XBOOM

85" QNED80 evo AI FREE Speaker LG XBOOM

86Q80RNC9.FMGDL
Front view of 85" QNED80 evo AI FREE Speaker LG XBOOM 86Q80RNC9.FMGDL
Tampilan depan LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, yang dirilis pada tahun 2026, menampilkan aliran gerakan warna-warni yang hidup dan mengalir di layar, menghadirkan Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Mini LED, Prosesor AI alpha 7 4K Gen9, webOS, dan layar 85 inci.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED yang ditampilkan dalam pandangan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 85 inci dengan lebar layar 1889 mm, tinggi layar 1087 mm, tinggi dengan dudukan 1149 mm, kedalaman 67 mm, dan tapak dudukan berukuran 1565 x 362 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dengan Dynamic QNED Color Pro memenuhi layar dengan percikan gerakan warna-warni yang hidup dan mengalir, seperti lukisan, menampilkan kecerahan warna yang ditingkatkan dan bersertifikasi Volume Warna 100%.
front view
45 degree top view with blue lighting
left 30 degree view with green lighting
Front view of 85" QNED80 evo AI FREE Speaker LG XBOOM 86Q80RNC9.FMGDL
Tampilan depan LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, yang dirilis pada tahun 2026, menampilkan aliran gerakan warna-warni yang hidup dan mengalir di layar, menghadirkan Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Mini LED, Prosesor AI alpha 7 4K Gen9, webOS, dan layar 85 inci.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED yang ditampilkan dalam pandangan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 85 inci dengan lebar layar 1889 mm, tinggi layar 1087 mm, tinggi dengan dudukan 1149 mm, kedalaman 67 mm, dan tapak dudukan berukuran 1565 x 362 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dengan Dynamic QNED Color Pro memenuhi layar dengan percikan gerakan warna-warni yang hidup dan mengalir, seperti lukisan, menampilkan kecerahan warna yang ditingkatkan dan bersertifikasi Volume Warna 100%.
front view
45 degree top view with blue lighting
left 30 degree view with green lighting

Fitur Utama

  • Pengalaman menonton yang lebih mendalam dengan Ultra Big TV
  • Teknologi gamut warna lebar unik LG menghadirkan palet warna yang sangat kaya dengan Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • Double Super Bass Boost
  • Party Lighting
  • Party Strobe
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 2

85QNED80BSA

Smart TV 4K LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 2026 85 inci
front view

RNC9

Speaker LG XBOOM

Mengapa memilih LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED delivers a dynamic sports experience on a clear screen, with AI-driven panels displaying predictions, player insights, and league data as gameplay is analyzed in real time.

Dynamic Sports dengan LG QNED evo

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dengan Dynamic QNED Color Pro memenuhi layar dengan percikan gerakan warna-warni yang hidup dan mengalir, seperti lukisan, menampilkan kecerahan warna yang ditingkatkan dan bersertifikasi Volume Warna 100%.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

Certified for 100% Color Volume

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED menyoroti Mini LED melalui adegan tebing pantai terbelah, membandingkan LED konvensional dengan warna hitam lebih pekat dan kontras yang lebih halus di seluruh lapisan tekstur batuan dan detail lautan untuk kejernihan dan kedalaman yang lebih besar.

Mini LED

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dengan Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan ditampilkan di latar gelap dengan logo Microsoft Copilot dan Google Gemini, menunjukkan dukungan untuk layanan AI yang dapat diakses melalui antarmuka TV.

Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan simbol AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub untuk Personalisasi

Emblem LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, yang menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem.

Dilindungi oleh LG Shield

Bagaimana LG QNED evo Mini LED menghadirkan ukuran besar dan warna ke setiap adegan?

Dynamic QNED Color Pro dari LG QNED evo, yang bersertifikasi untuk Volume Warna 100%, dan teknologi Mini LED kami bersatu untuk menghadirkan warna dan detail yang sangat hidup. Nikmati pengalaman menonton yang imersif mulai dari olahraga hingga film dan lainnya di layar ultra besar.

Ultra Big TV

Temukan pengalaman imersif tingkat berikutnya dengan layar ultra besar

Nikmati aksi olahraga, setiap film, dan game di LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV yang luas. Dengan warna-warna cerah dan kualitas gambar yang disempurnakan, aksi ditampilkan dengan skala dan kejernihan yang menakjubkan.1)

Ultra Big TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dipasang di dinding ruang tamu yang terang, menampilkan perayaan sepak bola dengan warna-warna cerah dan kualitas gambar yang disempurnakan di layar lebar, saat keluarga yang duduk di sofa bersorak bersama.

Ultra Big TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED dipasang di dinding ruang tamu yang terang, menampilkan perayaan sepak bola dengan warna-warna cerah dan kualitas gambar yang disempurnakan di layar lebar, saat keluarga yang duduk di sofa bersorak bersama.

Sudut pandang rendah dari sisi kanan LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan latar belakang ungu. Lampu XBOOM juga berwarna ungu. Dan layar TV menghasilkan adegan konser

Sudut pandang rendah dari sisi kanan LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan latar belakang ungu. Lampu XBOOM juga berwarna ungu. Dan layar TV menghasilkan adegan konser



Rasakan suara pesta yang meriah

Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer, dan fitur menyenangkan lainnya yang menghadirkan ritme kuat yang akan membuat pesta semakin meriah

LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan sisi kiri mendekat ke depan di atas latar belakang hitam. Grafik suara bulatan ungu muncul dari woofer

LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan sisi kiri mendekat ke depan di atas latar belakang hitam. Grafik suara bulatan ungu muncul dari woofer

Meningkatkan double super bass

Memberikan musik double boost

Membuat pesta jadi lebih menyenangkan - LG RNC9 memberikan pengalaman bass yang membuat pesta semakin meriah.

Party Lighting

Hidupkan lantai dansa

Lampu LED yang bervariasi dan berganti-ganti sesuai dengan rhytm dari irama irama yang menambah kemeriahan pesta

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color Pro (Sertifikasi 100% Color Volume)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Prosesor Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ya

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Ya

Picture Mode

9 modes

AI HDR Remastering

Ya

Auto Brightness Control

Ya

Auto Calibration

Ya

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Ya

Game Optimizer

Ya (Dasbor Game)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ya

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ya (Hingga 60Hz)

Motion Booster

Motion Booster 120

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

USB Camera Compatible

Ya

AI Chatbot

Ya

AI Magic Remote

Built-In

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Ya

AI Voice ID

Ya

Always Ready

Ya

Full Web Browser

Ya

Google Cast

Ya

Home Hub

Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ya

LG Gallery+

Ya (Ketersediaan layanan berbayar berbeda setiap negara)

LG Shield

Ya

My Page

Ya

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

Ya

Works with Apple Home

Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Ya

Gray Scale

Ya

Invert Colors

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1889 x 1087 x 67,0

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1889 x 1149 x 362

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

2080 x 1215 x 169

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

1565 x 362

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

27,9

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

28,6

Packaging Weight (kg)

0,7

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

400 x 400

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ya

LG Sound Sync

Ya

Sound Mode Share

Ya

Simultaneous Audio Output

Ya

Audio Output

20W

Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

Ya

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Ya

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Ya (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ya

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (mendukung eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ya (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

AI Magic Remote MR26

Power Cable

Ya (Dapat dilepas)

BROADCASTING

Penerima Sinyal TV analog

Ya

Penerima sinyal TV digital

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

Berat Seluruh

26.5kg

Berat Bersih

22.5kg

AKSESORIS

Kartu Garansi

Ya

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Ya

Dolby Digital

Dolby Audio

SBC

Ya

KONEKTIVITAS

Bluetooth Version

Ya

Optikal

Ya

USB

Ya (2 input)

KENYAMANAN

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)

Listrik

Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Banyak Titik

Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Peningkatan Pengaturan (FOTA)

Ya

Nirkabel Link Bersama (Mode Ganda)

Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

Carton Box

Carton: 487 x 1140 x 396 (mm)

Pengeras Suara

Main : 330 x 1056 x 368 (mm)

EQ

Custom EQ(App)

DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App Only)

Suara Pengeras

Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo

Standar

User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football)

SEMUA

Jumlah dari Saluran

Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)

Daya Keluar

Narrow : 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide : 110-240V 50/60Hz

KONSUMSI DAYA

Mode Daya Menyala

Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change

PENGERAS SUARA

Tweeter Unit Ukuran

1"

Tweeter Unit Tipe

Speaker System : 2 Way 4 Speaker
Tweeter Unit : 1"x2

Woofer Unit

8"x2

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