85" QNED80 evo AI FREE Speaker LG XBOOM

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Dynamic QNED Color Pro dari LG QNED evo, yang bersertifikasi untuk Volume Warna 100%, dan teknologi Mini LED kami bersatu untuk menghadirkan warna dan detail yang sangat hidup. Nikmati pengalaman menonton yang imersif mulai dari olahraga hingga film dan lainnya di layar ultra besar.