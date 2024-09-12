Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
QNED CINEMA PILIH QNED Mini LED ANDA

Pemandangan luar angkasa berbatu dengan planet besar yang muncul dari sudut kanan atas layar.

QNED Cinema.
Performa yang memukau.

Ciptakan pengaturan bioskop rumah terbaik Anda untuk malam menonton film yang epik bersama LG QNED Mini LED.

Meningkatkan LCD TV lebih jauh dari sebelumnya.

LG QNED Mini LED mengombinasikan Mini LED dengan teknologi Quantum Dot dan NanoCell dalam tampilan yang inovatif dan terdepan di industri. Perpaduan teknologi ini menghasilkan gambar berkualitas tinggi yang luar biasa dengan warna hitam yang lebih pekat dan warna yang lebih hidup untuk pengalaman sinematik yang memukau.

Tampilan blockbuster.

Lihat film favorit Anda yang tampak hidup bersama LG QNED Mini LED. Tampilan yang inovatif dan Layar Ultra Besar menyajikan semua konten favorit Anda dengan warna yang kaya dan detail luar biasa untuk pengalaman menonton yang benar-benar menakjubkan.

TV berlayar besar dipasang di dinding dalam ruangan yang gelap. Adegan menunjukkan tampak belakang dua karakter yang mengenakan baju besi.

Penuh warna untuk setiap adegan.

Mulai dari pemandangan paling gelap sampai paling terang, LG QNED Mini LED mereproduksi warna dengan cerah dan akurat di seluruh ruang warna 3D yang mencakup rentang pencahayaan penuh layar. Dengan demikian, Anda dapat menikmati kenyamanan tanpa kompromi, apa pun genre film yang ditonton.

Gambar pesawat ruang angkasa sedang melayang di atas kawah di sebuah planet yang tandus. Menggulir dari kiri ke kanan akan menunjukkan perbedaan warna saat gambar dilihat pada layar LCD biasa yang dibandingkan dengan LG QNED MiniLED.
Diagram berdampingan tentang spektrum volume warna. Sebelah kiri menunjukkan 70% dengan warna yang tidak dapat mencapai tepi di atas. Sebelah kanan menunjukkan 100% dengan warna mencapai tepi luar diagram di semua tempat.

*Volume Gamut Warna (CGV) Tampilan setara dengan atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.
*Volume Warna 70% mengacu pada TV UHD dari LG tanpa Teknologi NanoCell.
*Konvensional mengacu pada TV UHD dari LG tanpa Teknologi NanoCell.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

Sudah menemukan TV sempurna Anda?

Jangan lewatkan detail dalam pemandangan yang gelap.

Dengan Full Array Dimming dan sekitar 2.500 zona peredupan unik, LG QNED Mini LED menyajikan warna hitam yang lebih pekat dengan kontrol lampu latar yang presisi untuk kontras yang lebih besar dan efek halo yang diturunkan. Hasilnya yaitu gambar yang lebih kaya dan lebih detail meskipun dalam pemandangan yang gelap.

Gambar yang dapat digulir untuk TV yang dipasang di dinding menayangkan pemandangan gelap seorang pria yang sedang memegang lampu. Pemandangan berganti-ganti antara TV ukuran biasa dan LG QNED MiniLED TV yang layarnya besar.
Pemandangan gelap seorang pria yang sedang memegang lampu. Bagian di kiri bawah menampilkan gambar di TV biasa dengan efek halo dan warna yang kurang jernih, gambar di sekeliling yang lebih besar menampilkan pemandangan di LG QNED MiniLED.

Sudah menemukan TV sempurna Anda?

FILMMAKER MODE™

Rasakan visi sutradara.

FILMMAKER MODE™ menonaktifkan penghalusan gerakan sekaligus mempertahankan rasio aspek, warna, dan frame rate yang asli. Proses ini secara akurat menampilkan gambar dalam visi sutradara, sehingga Anda bisa menikmati film sesuai keinginan mereka.

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Lihat dan dengarkan Dolby dengan kualitas terbaik.

LG QNED Mini LED hadir dengan solusi terbaru dari Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ menggunakan metadata dan sensor cahaya bawaan TV untuk mengoptimalkan kualitas gambar berdasarkan genre konten dan lingkungan sekitar, sementara Dolby Atmos secara bersamaan menghadirkan suara multi-dimensi yang imersif. Ini merupakan kombinasi kuat yang menyajikan pengalaman menonton film yang lebih realistis.

Seorang pria dan anak lelaki duduk berdampingan di atas sofa sambil menonton film di TV layar datar yang besar. Layarnya menayangkan karakter animasi dengan latar belakang warna hitam.

HDR 10 Pro

Performa dinamis dari awal hingga akhir.

Teknologi jangkauan dinamis milik LG sendiri, HDR 10 Pro, menyesuaikan kecerahan untuk menyempurnakan warna, mengungkapkan setiap detail yang kecil, dan menghadirkan kejernihan sebagaimana aslinya di setiap gambar — dan juga mengintensifkan konten HDR biasa. Kini semua film dan acara favorit Anda akan tampak lebih tajam dan cerah dari awal hingga akhir.

Gambar sebuah tebing besar yang muncul dari air ke arah matahari terbenam berwarna oranye. Sebelah kiri menunjukkan gambar dalam HDR, dan sebelah kanan dalam HDR 10 Pro dengan lebih detail.

Proses struktural HDR 10 Pro menunjukkan gambar output setelah LG TV Memproses gambar input.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

Sudah menemukan TV sempurna Anda?

Kalibrasi Otomatis

Setel pengalaman Anda.

Auto Calibration mendukung tuning perangkat keras tingkat tinggi, sehingga ahli dapat melakukan kalibrasi LG QNED Mini LED dengan cepat. Fitur ini memastikan TV dapat diatur demi memberikan akurasi gambar yang optimal dan membantu mencegah potensi penyimpangan luminasi guna menyajikan gambar berkualitas tinggi yang memanjakan penglihatan.

Seorang teknisi di ruang kerja memanipulasi controller untuk menyesuaikan gambar yang ditampilkan di monitor.

Layanan OTT

Semua favorit Anda sesuai permintaan.

QNED Mini LED TV mendukung Netflix. Anda sekarang bisa menikmati semua film favorit, acara TV, dan dokumenter dengan kualitas gambar luar biasa dan suara yang imersif.

Logo Netflix berjajar secara horizontal. Di bawah logo tersebut, poster La Casa de Papel dari Netflix juga berjajar secara horizontal.

*Memerlukan keanggotaan streaming Netflix.
*Layanan yang didukung berbeda di masing-masing negara.

