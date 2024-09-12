Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG QNED80 55" Bundling Sound Bar S75Q

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG QNED80 55" Bundling Sound Bar S75Q

55QNTS75Q.BNDLG

LG QNED80 55" Bundling Sound Bar S75Q

(0)
Tampak depan LG QNED TV, QNED80 dengan teks LG QNED, 2024, dan logo webOS Re:New Program di layar
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampak depan LG QNED TV, QNED55 dengan teks LG QNED, 2024, dan logo webOS Re:New Program di layar

55QNED80TSA

Smart TV 4K LG QNED AI QNED80 55 inci 2024
Front view with rear speaker

S75Q

LG Sound Bar S75Q

Semua tentang QNED baru

Warna tajam dan jernih pada LG QNED yang kolosal. Chipset baru dan zona peredupan kami menyempurnakan konten sehingga setiap piksel tetap tajam.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Jelajahi inovasi baru LG QNED

Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K ditampilkan dengan lampu orange yang memancar dari bawahnya. Bentuk spiral berwarna merah, kuning dan ungu ditampilkan di antara tulisan "WebOS yang dapat diupgrade" dan "webOS Re:New Program". LG TV QNED89, QNED90 dan QNED99 ditampilkan secara berurutan dari kiri ke kanan. Setiap TV menampilkan percikan warna-warni dan tulisan "Ultra Big TV" ditampilkan di atas TV.

Prosesor AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Rasakan hiburan luar biasa yang ditingkatkan dari dalam

Prosesor Smart alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 mengoptimalkan audio dan kecerahan secara otomatis, untuk pengalaman aksi yang sesungguhnya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Kustomisasi AI

Sinkronkan dengan cara Anda menonton

LG TV dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dengan pemain gitar di layar. Grafik lingkaran konsentris yang mewakili gelombang suara.

Penyetelan Akustik AI

Audio optimal menyesuaikan ruangan Anda

Sistem suara mendeteksi tata letak ruangan Anda dan tempat Anda duduk untuk menciptakan kubah suara di sekitar Anda, yang disesuaikan dengan akustik unik ruangan Anda.

LG TV dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu modern di malam hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

malam

LG TV dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu modern di siang hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

Siang

Kecerdasan yang cemerlang dalam cahaya apa pun

Baik siang maupun malam, Kontrol Kecerahan mendeteksi cahaya di ruangan Anda dan menyeimbangkan gambar untuk menghasilkan visual yang tajam dan jernih.

AI Sound Pro

Dengarkan setiap detail lanskap suaranya

LG TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Audio yang nyata terdengar di ruangan Anda

Dengarkan setiap napas dan detak, saat sistem suara surround virtual 9.1.2 memenuhi ruangan Anda dengan audio berkualitas panggung suara yang kaya.​

Seorang pria mengendarai sepeda motor di trek tanah dengan grafis lingkaran terang di sekeliling sepeda motor.

Resonansi suara yang dahsyat

Penyempurnaan prosesor AI memberi suara Anda peningkatan dinamis yang penuh kekuatan.

LG TV menampilkan penampilan musisi, dengan grafik lingkaran cerah di sekitar ruangan.

Suara yang cocok dengan apa pun yang Anda tonton

Adaptive Sound Control menyeimbangkan audio menurut genre secara real-time untuk kejernihan yang kaya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Harus diaktifkan melalui menu mode suara.

***Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pendengaran.​ 

Logo webOS Re:New Program berlatar belakang hitam dengan bola melingkar berwarna kuning dan oranye, ungu di bagian bawah.

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahun TV baru selama 5 tahun

Ikuti perkembangan fitur dan teknologi praktis melalui 4 peningkatan webOS yang dijanjikan selama 5 tahun.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total 4 upgrade webOS selama lima tahun.

**Ambang batas upgrade selama lima tahun untuk webOS Re:New Program adalah peluncuran produk baru secara global.

***Upgrade pertama ke webOS akan dilakukan dua tahun sejak pembelian.

****Pelanggan menerima 5 versi webOS termasuk versi saat ini pada saat pembelian.

*****Peningkatan tersedia untuk model rilis tahun 2022 termasuk semua OLED dan 8K QNED, dan model yang dirilis setelah tahun 2023 mencakup UHD, NanoCell, QNED, dan OLED.

******Fitur dapat berubah sewaktu-waktu dan beberapa pembaruan fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model.​

webOS 24

Jadikan pengalaman TV Anda milik Anda

Nikmati TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda dengan Profil Saya, AI Concierge, dan Quick Cards.

"Layar beranda webOS 24 dengan Kategori Home Office, Game, Musik, Home Hub, dan Olahraga. Bagian bawah layar menampilkan rekomendasi hasil personalisasi di bagian ""Pilihan teratas untuk Anda"". "

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu dan hanya tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka. 

***Diterapkan pada model OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD yang diproduksi pada tahun 2023 dan setelahnya.

****Total 4 peningkatan akan diberikan dalam periode 5 tahun, dan jadwalnya dapat bervariasi tergantung wilayah atau negara.​

*****Gambar layar simulasi.

Ultra Big TV

Skala yang menakjubkan memikat Anda

Sebuah keluarga di ruang tamu dengan ultra big LG TV terpasang di dinding, dengan pemandangan laut termasuk karang dan penyu di layar.

Menyatu dengan begitu tajam dari hiburan seukuran aslinya. Lihat semua konten Anda pada layar ultrabesar dan nikmati kejernihan dan skala tak tertandingi untuk ditonton, diputar, atau dilatih.

*QNED85 dan QNED80 menampilkan Super Slim Design.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85, dan QNED80 hadir dalam ukuran maksimum 86 inci.

***Model yang diterapkan mungkin berbeda di setiap wilayah.

Dimming Pro

Selami kedalaman dan detail yang luar biasa

Teknologi peredupan canggih memastikan Anda melihat detail halus dan gambar nyata yang luar biasa, dengan mengoperasikan area peredupan di seluruh layar.​

*QNED85 dan QNED80 memiliki fitur Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.

Warna QNED

Lihat warna-warna yang cerah dan padat menjadi hidup

Terpesona oleh warna-warna yang sangat kaya, bahkan lebih jelas dari dunia di sekitar Anda.

Partikel warna pecah di layar, lalu pikselnya perlahan berubah menjadi gambar close-up dinding yang dilukis dengan pola warna-warni di layar LG TV.

*QNED89, QNED85 dan QNED80 menampilkan Warna QNED.

**Volume Gamut Warna (Color Gamut Volume/CGV) tampilan setara atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana disertifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.

Super Slim Design

Desain ramping menyatu dengan interior Anda

Didesain sangat tipis, layar Anda menyatu sempurna dengan ruangan dan menempel sempurna ke dinding.

Partikel warna pecah di layar, lalu pikselnya perlahan berubah menjadi gambar close-up dinding yang dilukis dengan pola warna-warni di layar LG TV.

*QNED85 dan QNED80 menampilkan Super Slim Design.

**QNED85 dan QNED80 hadir dalam ukuran maksimum 86 inci.

***Model yang diterapkan mungkin berbeda di setiap wilayah.

Sangat Cocok dengan LG Audio

Soundbar luar biasa yang layak untuk LG QNED

Braket Synergy

Suara cemerlang tetap tersembunyi dengan cemerlang

Dengan Braket Synergy, soundbar S70TY yang serasi dapat dipasang dengan mudah dan cocok dengan QNED TV Anda.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah.

**Braket Synergy dilengkapi dengan dudukan 1 tiang atau dudukan 2 tiang, yang mungkin berbeda tergantung negara/produk.

Akses WOW Interface di LG TV untuk kontrol soundbar yang sederhana, seperti mode, profil, dan fitur praktis.

WOW Interface

Kemudahan di tangan Anda

Akses WOW Interface di LG TV untuk kontrol soundbar yang sederhana, seperti mode, profil, dan fitur praktis.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah, dan Kontrol Mode Soundbar dapat bervariasi tergantung model.

**Penggunaan Remote LG TV terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja. 

***Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

***TV yang Kompatibel dengan Kontrol Soundbar : QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 dan QNED80.

****TV yang Kompatibel dengan Orchestra Sound: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 dan QNED85.

******TV yang Kompatibel dengan Wireless Soundcast: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 dan QNED85.

*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 model 80 inci dan lebih tinggi dapat dicocokkan dengan S90TY, S90TR dan S70.

Selami sensasi film dan keterampilan bermain game

FILMMAKER Mode

Lihatlah seperti yang diimpikan oleh para sutradara

Benamkan diri Anda dalam potongan paling otentik. FILMMAKER Mode menghadirkan film sesuai keinginan sutradara dengan pengaturan presisi.​

Seorang pria di studio pengeditan gelap sedang melihat LG TV yang menampilkan matahari terbenam. Di kanan bawah gambar terdapat logo FILMMAKER Mode.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**FILMMAKER MODE adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

Pengalaman Sinema Terbaik

Temukan lebih banyak keajaiban di setiap adegan yang Anda tonton 

Pengalaman Sinema di rumah. HDR10 Pro menghadirkan tampilan film apa pun yang diinginkan dengan warna dan kontras yang presisi.

Sebuah keluarga duduk di lantai ruang tamu dengan penerangan redup di dekat meja kecil, menatap LG TV yang dipasang di dinding yang menampilkan Bumi dari luar angkasa.

*HDR10 Pro adalah teknologi yang dikembangkan oleh LG Electronics berdasarkan kualitas gambar standar 'HDR10'. 

Gameplay yang Powerful

Selami aksi dengan kecepatan penuh

Pemutaran HGiG yang imersif tetap mulus pada kecepatan tinggi dengan ALLM, dan eARC memastikan semuanya terdengar luar biasa.​

Sebuah game balap mobil di garis finis, dengan tanda bertuliskan 'MENANG!', saat pemain memegang joystick game. Logo ALLM, eARC, HGiG ditempatkan di pojok kiri bawah.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, dan QNED80 menghadirkan GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, dan HGiG.​

**VRR adalah spesifikasi bersertifikat HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG adalah grup sukarelawan perusahaan dari industri game dan layar TV yang bertemu untuk menetapkan dan menyediakan pedoman publik guna meningkatkan pengalaman bermain game konsumen dalam HDR.​

****Dukungan untuk HGiG mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

Kontrol tepat di tempat Anda membutuhkannya​

Jangan melakukan jeda untuk menggunakan Game Optimizer dan Game Dashboard.

Adegan game FPS dengan Game Dashboard muncul di layar selama bermain game. Pemandangan musim dingin yang gelap dengan menu Game Optimizer muncul di atas game.

*Game Dashboard diaktifkan hanya ketika "Game Optimizer" dan "Game Dashboard" aktif. 

**Gambar layar simulasi.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game tepat di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming langsung tanpa membuang waktu bermain untuk mengunduh atau memperbarui.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Berlangganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan.

***Berlangganan Boosteroid mungkin diperlukan.

Keberlanjutan

Temukan visi LG QNED untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan cahaya, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG QNED dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Braket Bawah untuk semua QNED dan Penutup Belakang Penuh untuk QNED85(65/55/50") dibuat dari plastik daur ulang.

Sound bar LG S75Q dan TV LG ditempatkan bersama di ruang tamu. TV menyala, menampilkan gambar hitam putih.

 

 

 

Paling Cocok
dengan TV LG

Hubungkan LG Sound Bar dengan LG TV untuk

pengalaman audio yang mendalam.

Jajaran Sound Bar 2022 akan memiliki pembaruan perangkat lunak baru. Ada grafik suara di belakang teks.

*Pembaruan ini untuk jajaran Sound Bar 2022.

**S95QR / S90QY / S80QR / S80QY akan diperbarui secara otomatis melalui Wi-Fi, S75Q / S75QR / S75QC / SH7Q / S65Q / S60Q / S40Q dapat diperbarui melalui aplikasi LG Sound Bar.

WOW Orchestra Menciptakan Suara yang Menawan

LG Sound Bar menghadirkan suara harmonis yang sempurna dengan TV LG. Perangkat ini menggunakan suara LG TV dan LG Sound Bar sekaligus untuk pengalaman mendengarkan terbaik. Rasakan setiap detail suara.

Gelombang suara berwarna biru yang bervariasi sedang dilepaskan dari Sound Bar dan TV. Tanda NEW ditampilkan di sudut kiri atas.

* TV yang kompatibel: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian. Diperlukan koneksi jaringan untuk pembaruan.

Kontrol Mudah dengan WOW Interface

Sekarang, kenyamanan ada di tangan Anda. Kendalikan Sound Bar Anda melalui TV LG dengan satu remote. Dengan satu klik pada remote, Anda dapat melihat menu dan pengaturan Sound Bar di layar TV. Seperti kontrol volume, memeriksa status koneksi, dan bahkan memilih mode suara.

*Kontrol Mode Sound Bar dapat bervariasi menurut model sound bar.

**Penggunaan Remote TV LG terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja. 

***TV yang kompatibel: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.

**** Fitur ini mendukung pemeriksaan status Sound Bar dan mengubah pengaturan melalui TV di layar, pencocokan tingkat volume (40-100), Kontrol Mode Sound Bar.

*****Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian. Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

Desain yang serasi

LG Sound Bars sangat cocok dengan TV LG untuk menyempurnakan hiburan dan interior Anda. Cukup atur LG Sound Bar dengan TV LG untuk membuat ruangan Anda terlihat modern.

Suara yang Ditingkatkan dengan Prosesor AI TV LG

Pasangan yang sempurna untuk TV LG Anda, LG Sound Bar memiliki TV Sound Mode Share, yang menggunakan prosesor suara TV LG Anda untuk menganalisis konten yang Anda sukai dan menghadirkan suara yang lebih jernih dan lebih baik. Mulai dari menonton berita hingga bermain game, Anda dapat menikmati TV LG dengan cara terbaik.

Suara Bioskop 3.1.2ch yang luar biasa dan imersif

3.1.2 Channel Audio, daya 380W - LG Sound Bar S75Q memungkinkan Anda menikmati hiburan rumah favorit dengan suara surround.

Di ruang tamu, TV LG terpasang di dinding. Sebuah film sedang diputar di layar TV. LG Sound bar berada tepat di bawah TV pada rak berwarna krem dengan speaker belakang ditempatkan di sebelah kiri. Logo Dolby Atmos dan DTS:X ditampilkan di bagian tengah bawah gambar.

*Dolby dan Dolby Vision adalah merek dagang terdaftar dari Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Simbol double-D adalah merek dagang dari Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Suara Spasial Tiga Tingkat Menciptakan Kubah Suara Virtual

LG Sound Bar S75Q mendorong batas pengalaman hiburan. Sound Bar Anda menghadirkan Triple Level Spatial Sound - pengalaman suara yang lebih imersif dan akurat. Dengan menggunakan mesin 3D terkait HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), Sound Bar Anda menciptakan lapisan tengah virtual. Ini berarti bahwa lapisan suara tersebut mewujudkan suara surround yang canggih yang hanya dapat Anda rasakan di teater.

Sound wavers berbentuk kubah biru dengan 3 lapisan menutupi Sound bar dan TV di ruang tamu. Tanda NEW ditampilkan di sudut kiri atas

*'Suara Spasial Tiga Tingkat' tersedia dalam Mode CINEMA / AI Sound Pro pada Sound Bar.

**Lapisan tengah dibuat menggunakan saluran speaker Sound Bar. Suara speaker depan dan speaker depan-atas disintesis untuk membangun bidang suara.

***Jika tidak ada speaker belakang, bidang belakang tidak dapat dibuat.

Pengalaman Audio Multi-Saluran yang Melebihi Ekspektasi

Dengan LG Sound Bar S75Q, konten Anda terdengar lebih baik dari sebelumnya. Perangkat ini membagi audio dua saluran menjadi audio multi-saluran, mengoptimalkan apa yang Anda dengar.

*Tersedia AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

Dari kiri, gambar speaker belakang, Close up TV LG, menunjukkan dudukan pada layar dan LG Sound Bar di bawah. Di sebelah kanan, Searah jarum jam dari atas ke bawah: close-up LG Sound Bar. TV LG, menunjukkan pantai saat matahari terbenam, dan LG Sound Bar, speaker belakang ditempatkan di ruang tamu.

Meridian Audio Technology

Bermitra untuk Memajukan Suara

Kemitraan LG dengan Meridian Audio, pemimpin dalam audio beresolusi tinggi, identik dengan solusi yang meningkatkan kenikmatan musik dan film ke tingkat yang lebih tinggi. Rasakan performa suara terbaik dengan LG Sound Bar.

"ampak dekat LG Sound Bar sisi kiri dengan logo Meridian yang ditampilkan di sudut kiri bawah pada produk. "

Pakar Audio Bergengsi dari Inggris, Meridian

Meridian berkomitmen untuk memberikan pengalaman mendengarkan yang terbaik di lingkungan apa pun. Melalui keahlian dalam psikoakustik, ilmu tentang bagaimana kita mendengar dan memahami suara, Meridian memahami apa yang paling penting bagi telinga manusia. Teknologi DSP Meridian dan penyetelan suara yang dipesan lebih dahulu diterapkan untuk memastikan apa pun yang Anda dengarkan, dan di mana pun Anda mendengarkan, kinerja suara yang paling akurat dan otentik dapat dicapai.

Ilustrasi. Searah jarum jam dari kiri atas: mikrofon pada dudukan dengan lampu sorot, Meridian dari dekat, speaker Meridian hitam, dan meja R&D Meridian.

Teknologi dan Keahlian Terkemuka Meridian

Filosofi Meridian yang ketat dan berdasarkan penelitian telah mempertahankan posisi mereka pada batas-batas apa yang mungkin dalam suara. Sebagai Pelopor Audio Resolusi Tinggi dan Ahli Pemrosesan Sinyal Digital (DSP), Meridian telah memainkan peran integral dalam pengembangan dan adopsi teknologi perintis.

Teknologi dan Keahlian Terkemuka Meridian

Pemrosesan Sinyal Digital

DSP memungkinkan kontrol mutlak atas sinyal audio, memungkinkan desain teknologi canggih dan penyetelan suara untuk meningkatkan performa suara di lingkungan apa pun.

Gambar chip dari chip DSP

Meridian Horizon adalah teknologi upmixing unik yang memberikan audio multisaluran yang imersif dari konten stereo.

Ketika mendengarkan rekaman stereo dua saluran, "sweet-spot" pendengaran di mana pencitraan yang akurat dialami sangat kecil, dan jika pendengar sedikit saja melenceng, pencitraan akan rusak. Meridian Horizon mencampurkan stereo dua saluran ke konfigurasi loudspeaker apa pun dan pencampuran adaptifnya memperlakukan frekuensi tinggi dan rendah secara terpisah, untuk mengoptimalkan isyarat pelokalan suara secara psikoakustik. Hal ini menghasilkan pencitraan yang lebih stabil, dengan sweet-spot yang lebih besar, dan pengalaman mendengarkan yang lebih imersif.

Gambar kecil Meridian Horizon. Putar video.

Audio Resolusi Tinggi yang Seharusnya Didengar

Audio Resolusi Tinggi menghadirkan kecepatan sampling 96kHz dan kedalaman 24bit, untuk suara yang lebih akurat dan pengalaman mendengarkan yang lebih menyenangkan. Nikmati musik seperti yang dimaksudkan oleh para artis dengan Audio Resolusi Tinggi untuk ketepatan yang jernih. 

Gambar lengkap Sound bar LG dengan logo LG di sudut kanan bawah produk. Logo Hi-Res AUDIO ditampilkan di sebelah kanan atau gambar.

Pengalaman Hiburan Rumah yang Lengkap

Cukup sambungkan LG Sound Bar Anda ke LG TV dan nikmati suara yang luar biasa, visual yang memukau, dan pengalaman hiburan yang unik.

TV LG menampilkan seseorang yang sedang melakukan bungee jumping, dan LG Sound Bar ditempatkan di bawah TV

Movies

Passthrough 4K untuk Resolusi Lossless

LG Sound Bar S75Q menghadirkan konten 4K, termasuk HDR dan Dolby Vision, dengan penurunan kualitas atau performa yang minimal untuk pengalaman TV & audio yang terhubung sepenuhnya.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos, dan simbol double-D adalah merek dagang terdaftar dari Dolby Laboratories.

TV LG berada di dinding, menampilkan permainan balap. LG Sound Bar diletakkan di rak coklat, tepat di bawah TV LG. Seorang pria memegang joy stick.

Permainan

Suara yang Mengubah Permainan dengan Dolby Atmos

Larut dalam aksi dengan suara Dolby Atmos tingkat bos.

TV LG menampilkan konser, dan LG Sound Bar ditempatkan di bawah TV LG. Di sebelah kiri, speaker belakang berada di rak berwarna cokelat.

Musik

Menghembuskan Nafas Kehidupan ke dalam Setiap Karya Musik

Setiap lagu menjadi lebih hidup dengan suara Dolby Atmos yang realistis.

Suara yang Direkayasa untuk Apa yang Anda Nikmati

Dengan AI Sound Pro, algoritme cerdas LG Sound Bar menganalisis konten Anda untuk menghadirkan suara yang optimal, baik saat Anda menonton film, mengikuti berita, atau mendengarkan musik.

Baik untuk Bumi dari Awal hingga Akhir

Dari produksi hingga pengiriman, proses tertentu kami bersertifikat.

Dari kiri UL VALIDATED (logo), Standar Daur Ulang Global (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) ditampilkan.

Daur Ulang Luar Dalam

Bagian Internal Terbuat dari Plastik Daur Ulang

UL telah memvalidasi Sound Bar LG sebagai produk ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) karena bagian atas dan bawah bodi Sound Bar menggunakan plastik daur ulang. Bukti bahwa kami mengambil pendekatan yang lebih ramah lingkungan untuk produksi sound bar.

Terdapat tampilan depan sound bar di belakang dan gambar bingkai logam sound bar di depan.

Recycled Inside Out

Kain Jersey yang Dibuat Dengan Botol Plastik

Desain sound bar kami dipertimbangkan dengan cermat dan kami mengambil langkah-langkah untuk memastikan produk kami menggunakan lebih banyak bahan daur ulang. Global Recycled Standard mensertifikasi bahwa kain yang kami gunakan adalah jersey poliester yang terbuat dari botol plastik.

Terdapat piktogram botol plastik dan tanda panah ke kanan serta tanda daur ulang dan tanda panah ke kanan dan ke kiri pada sound bar.

Mengurangi emisi CO2

Kotak Didesain Ulang Untuk Mengurangi CO2

Kami telah memikirkan kembali kotak sound bar kami dengan desain ulang yang cerdas yang mengubah bentuk dan mengurangi ukurannya. Sound bar dan woofer disusun ulang di dalam kotak bentuk L yang baru, yang memungkinkan lebih banyak produk untuk dikirim dalam satu waktu. Ini berarti lebih sedikit truk di jalan, dan karenanya menurunkan emisi CO2.

Di sisi kiri, terdapat piktogram kotak berbentuk persegi panjang biasa dan truk dengan banyak kotak persegi panjang. Ada juga ikon CO2. Di sisi kanan, ada kotak berbentuk L dan truk dengan banyak kotak berbentuk L. Ada juga ikon pengurangan CO2.

 

Kemasan Pulp Ramah Lingkungan

Kemasan yang Dibuat Dengan Pulp Daur Ulang

LG Sound Bar telah disertifikasi oleh SGS sebagai Produk Ramah Lingkungan karena kemasan internal telah diubah dari busa EPS (styrofoam) dan kantong plastik, menjadi bubur kertas daur ulang - alternatif ramah lingkungan yang tetap melindungi produk.

Terdapat logo SGS ECO PRODUCT di pojok kiri atas. Terdapat tanda terlarang berwarna abu-abu pada gambar styrofoam di sebelah kiri dan gambar kotak kemasan di sebelah kanan.

*SGS adalah perusahaan multinasional Swiss yang menyediakan layanan inspeksi, verifikasi, pengujian, dan sertifikasi.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1236 x 716 x 29,7

TV Weight without Stand

14,9

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1236 x 716 x 29,7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1236 x 783 x 257

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 152

TV Stand (WxD)

1074 x 257

TV Weight without Stand

14,9

TV Weight with Stand

15,3

Packaging Weight

19,6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Tidak Terpasang)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

Main

3.79Kg

Berat Seluruh

13.7Kg

Subwoofer

5.8Kg

AKSESORIS

Remot Kontrol

YES

Kartu Garansi

YES

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

YES

Dolby Digital

YES

DTS Digital Surround

YES

KONEKTIVITAS

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

YES

Bluetooth Version

4.2

HDMI Out

1

Optikal

1

USB

1

KENYAMANAN

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

YES

Mode Suara Berbagi TV

YES

WOW Interface

YES

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 65 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

SEMUA

Jumlah dari Saluran

3.1.3

Jumlah dari Pengeras Suara

8EA

Daya Keluar

380W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

YES

CEC (Simplink)

YES

DAYA

Konsumsi Daya (Utama)

38W

Konsumsi Daya (Subwoofer)

33W

Daya Mati Konsumsi (Utama)

0.5W ↓

Daya Mati Konsumsi (Subwoofer)

0.5W ↓

SUARA EFEK

AI Sound Pro

YES

Cinema

YES

Game

YES

Standar

YES

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami