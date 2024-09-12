We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QNED TV 65 Inch QNED95 series WebOS Smart ThinQ
Era baru untuk TV LCD.
LG QNED mini LED membawa TV LCD lebih jauh dari sebelumnya. Kecerahan yang ditingkatkan, hitam yang hampir sempurna, dan warna cemerlang ditampilkan pada layar ultra-besar yang menakjubkan. Ini menandai lompatan besar ke depan dalam evolusi TV LCD.
*The Mini LED statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Spesifikasi Utama
-
Display Type
OLED : Rollable Display / 8K OLED / 4K OLED LCD : 8K QNED MiniLED / 4K QNED MiniLED / 4K QNED / 4K NanoCell / 4K UHD 2K LCD : FHD / HD
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz / Refresh Rate 60Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED : Perfect Color (Differ by region) QNED99/QNED95/QNED90/QNED85/QNED80 : Nano Color Pro (Color Gamut ≥ 90%) NANO80/75 : Nano Color (Color Gamut ≤ 89%)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Cinema HDR : Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro, HLG (≥QNED85) Active HDR : HDR10 Pro, HLG (≤QNED80)
Semua Spesifikasi
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
OLED : Rollable Display / 8K OLED / 4K OLED LCD : 8K QNED MiniLED / 4K QNED MiniLED / 4K QNED / 4K NanoCell / 4K UHD 2K LCD : FHD / HD
-
Display Resolution
8K : 7680x4320 UHD : 3840x2160 FHD : 1920x1080 HD : 1366x768
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz / Refresh Rate 60Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED : Perfect Color (Differ by region) QNED99/QNED95/QNED90/QNED85/QNED80 : Nano Color Pro (Color Gamut ≥ 90%) NANO80/75 : Nano Color (Color Gamut ≤ 89%)
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling AI Upscaling 4K Upscaling Resolution Upscaler
-
AI Brightness Control
LG Proprietary SoC : O22, 3rd party Soc : K8Hp, K8Lp, LM21A, K8Ap
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Cinema HDR : Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro, HLG (≥QNED85) Active HDR : HDR10 Pro, HLG (≤QNED80)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room)) : 4K or higher models Yes 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room)) : Below FHD models
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
(in VRR operation)Yes/ (in ALLM operation)Yes/ (Game Genre PQ & AI Game Sound)Yes
AUDIO
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes / Ready (Available with magic remote) / TV Installation Type
-
Audio Codec
Recorded by Applied Codec
CONNECTIVITY
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear or Side)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50~60Hz (Differ by region)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Yes (TV Attached / Detached / Adaptor)
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
PM22N / MR22N / MR22 / L-con
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached / Detached / Adaptor)
