Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG QNED TV 65 Inch QNED95 series WebOS Smart ThinQ

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG QNED TV 65 Inch QNED95 series WebOS Smart ThinQ

65QNED96SQA

LG QNED TV 65 Inch QNED95 series WebOS Smart ThinQ

(1)
  • Front view
Front view

Fitur Utama

  • Mini LED Display
  • Quantum NanoCell Color Technology
  • LG α9 Gen5 Intelligent Processor 4K
  • Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos
  • Cinema HDR
  • HDMI 2.1
Lebih banyak

Era baru untuk TV LCD.

LG QNED mini LED membawa TV LCD lebih jauh dari sebelumnya. Kecerahan yang ditingkatkan, hitam yang hampir sempurna, dan warna cemerlang ditampilkan pada layar ultra-besar yang menakjubkan. Ini menandai lompatan besar ke depan dalam evolusi TV LCD.

*The Mini LED statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Display Type

    OLED : Rollable Display / 8K OLED / 4K OLED LCD : 8K QNED MiniLED / 4K QNED MiniLED / 4K QNED / 4K NanoCell / 4K UHD 2K LCD : FHD / HD

  • Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz / Refresh Rate 60Hz

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED : Perfect Color (Differ by region) QNED99/QNED95/QNED90/QNED85/QNED80 : Nano Color Pro (Color Gamut ≥ 90%) NANO80/75 : Nano Color (Color Gamut ≤ 89%)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Cinema HDR : Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro, HLG (≥QNED85) Active HDR : HDR10 Pro, HLG (≤QNED80)

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    OLED : Rollable Display / 8K OLED / 4K OLED LCD : 8K QNED MiniLED / 4K QNED MiniLED / 4K QNED / 4K NanoCell / 4K UHD 2K LCD : FHD / HD

  • Display Resolution

    8K : 7680x4320 UHD : 3840x2160 FHD : 1920x1080 HD : 1366x768

  • Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz / Refresh Rate 60Hz

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED : Perfect Color (Differ by region) QNED99/QNED95/QNED90/QNED85/QNED80 : Nano Color Pro (Color Gamut ≥ 90%) NANO80/75 : Nano Color (Color Gamut ≤ 89%)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 8K Upscaling AI Upscaling 4K Upscaling Resolution Upscaler

  • AI Brightness Control

    LG Proprietary SoC : O22, 3rd party Soc : K8Hp, K8Lp, LM21A, K8Ap

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Cinema HDR : Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro, HLG (≥QNED85) Active HDR : HDR10 Pro, HLG (≤QNED80)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room)) : 4K or higher models Yes 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room)) : Below FHD models

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    (in VRR operation)Yes/ (in ALLM operation)Yes/ (Game Genre PQ & AI Game Sound)Yes

AUDIO

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes / Ready (Available with magic remote) / TV Installation Type

  • Audio Codec

    Recorded by Applied Codec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear or Side)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50~60Hz (Differ by region)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Yes (TV Attached / Detached / Adaptor)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    PM22N / MR22N / MR22 / L-con

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached / Detached / Adaptor)

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami