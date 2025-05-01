Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Grande-K
Canister - Sparkle Blue

VC3314GNT
  Front view of LG Grande-K Canister - Sparkle Blue VC3314GNT
Front view of LG Grande-K <br />Canister - Sparkle Blue VC3314GNT
Fitur Utama

  • Mudah mengosongkan debu
  • Area penyimpanan higienis
  • Pipa teleskopik dengan panjang yang dapat disesuaikan
  • Corner Master
  • Powerful Suction
  • Big Capacity
K3L Number: 24-L-003641

Daya hisap kuat, dapat membersihkan berbagai area

Daya hisap kuat, dapat membersihkan berbagai area

Penyedot debu dengan wadah debu dari LG memberikan hisapan yang kuat dan efisien.

*Gambar produk dengan udara yang disedot ke dalam penyedot debu dengan wadah debu digunakan hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk asli.

Dapat dikendalikan dengan mudah hanya dengan ujung jari

Dapat dikendalikan dengan mudah hanya dengan ujung jari

Cukup dengan menekan menggunakan ibu jari, Anda dapat mengontrol pengaturan

penyedot debu dengan mudah, termasuk menyalakan dan mematikan

serta memilih tingkat daya yang sesuai.

Sesuaikan panjang dan pendek untuk kenyamanan maksimal




Sesuaikan panjang dan pendek untuk kenyamanan maksimal

Pipa teleskopik memungkinkan pengguna menyesuaikan panjangnya dengan ketinggian yang diinginkan dengan mudah.

Sistem Filtrasi 3-Tahap




Sistem Filtrasi 3-Tahap

Sistem Filtrasi 3-Tahap menangkap partikel debu berbahaya dan melepaskan udara bersih.

Mudah membersihkan wadah debu

Mudah
membersihkan
wadah debu

Anda dapat membuang debu dari wadah debu dengan

mudah dan mencucinya dengan air.

Aksesori dan Alat Pembersih

Hisap debu dan kotoran dengan efisien menggunakan berbagai alat pembersih.

Aksesori dan Alat Pembersih

Corner Master (untuk lantai keras)

Aksesori dan Alat Pembersih

Alat Celah (Crevice Tool)

Aksesori dan Alat Pembersih

Alat Kombinasi (Combination Tool)

