Aksesibilitas web LG.com
Lingkungan digital yang setara untuk semua
Kami percaya bahwa setiap orang harus dapat menggunakan situs kami dengan nyaman terlepas dari keterbatasan maupun kondisi fisik atau lingkungan. Untuk menjaga standar aksesibilitas web LG.com, kami telah menetapkan LWCAG (kebijakan standar aksesibilitas web LG.com) dan terus memantau masalah aksesibilitas web.