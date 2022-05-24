LG INTRODUCES GAME-SHIFTING TECHNOLOGY WITH 2022 OLED TV LINEUP IN INDIA

• New lineup offers the world’s widest range of OLED TVs, from 106 cm (42) – 246cm (97), for a customizable viewing experience

• The range includes the world’s largest 223 cm (88) 8K OLED TV providing the best-in-class picture quality

• LG Signature R OLED is the first-ever Rollable OLED TV in the market

NEW DELHI, MAY 24, 2022: LG Electronics, India's leading Consumer Durable brand today announced the availability of its highly anticipated 2022 OLED TV lineup. Widely praised at CES 2022 for their outstanding picture quality, enhanced performance, and sleek designs, the latest products also promise an incredibly seamless experience with blazing and immersive visuals. The 2022 OLED lineup introduces the widest range of OLED TVs, from the world's biggest OLED 246 cm (97) extending to the world's first 106 cm (42) OLED TV that is perfect for smaller room spaces and ideal for every gamer that seeks to be closer to the action. In addition to this, LG is also introducing the LD OLED evo in their C2 series.

the first Rollable OLED TV, the LG Signature R OLED that pushes the boundaries of engineering and user-centric design to enhance any space and complement any lifestyle.







Post the pandemic, the TV viewing habits of consumers have transformed to actively seeking advanced and holistic viewing experiences from the comfort of their homes. As a pioneer and global leader in OLED technology, LG has been constantly perfecting and elevating technology to meet the evolving consumer needs. Attributed to LG’s OLED leadership, this has enabled the invention ofthat pushes the boundaries of engineering and user-centric design to enhance any space and complement any lifestyle.

Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, "This year marks 25 years of our commitment to the Indian market, demonstrating our continuous efforts to amalgamate technology and design innovations to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. The unique offerings of our latest lineup demonstrate our perseverance to deliver differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about our consumer's home entertainment space while once again confirming LG's leadership in the premium TV market. OLED TV portfolio is expanded to address various segments of consumers and with our new line up we are confident of strengthening our market leadership in OLED TV."





Featuring the company’s acclaimed self-lit OLED technology, LG 2022 OLED TVs leverage precise pixel-level control to deliver the deepest blacks, incredibly realistic colors, and an infinite contrast ratio. Moreover, the new models have even more smart features for a personalized viewing experience.

LG OLED Evo

As part of the new range features LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor and unique picture algorithms, LG’s evo technology is built into the 2022 G2 series (LG OLED evo Gallery Edition) and C2 series, taking the home entertainment experience to new heights. Models from both series have been recognized with CES 2022 Innovation Awards for raising the bar with their excellent all-around performance. LG OLED evo TVs offer exceptional clarity and detail, for lifelike images that provide a real-life-like experience. Brightness is also enhanced by the new Brightness Booster Max technology, which makes the G2 series 30% 2 brighter while making the C2 series 20% 3 brighter, which is enabled by the increased processing power of the α9 Gen 5.

Widest Range of Screen Sizes Ever

LG’s new lineup also welcomes the world’s largest range of OLED TV screen size selections from the smallest display of 106 cm (42) to the largest 246 cm (97) to extend their consumers’ choice. The G2 series’, available in 139 cm (55) and 164 cm (65), refined Gallery Design lets users mount the TVs flush to the wall for a seamless, sophisticated look and better spatial integration in the viewing environment. LG’s C2 series offers the most screen sizes of the 2022 lineup with a total of six to choose from. Ideal as a smaller room TV or for those who enjoy console and PC gaming, the first-ever 106 cm (42) , OLED TV adds to the C2 series’ broad range of 246cm (97), 210 cm (83), 195cm (77), 164 cm (65), 139 cm (55), 121 cm (48) and 106 cm (42) models. Hence, no matter the size of the consumers’ home entertainment space, LG has an OLED TV to offer for all.

LG α9 Gen 5 Intelligent Processor

The new and improved LG α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor is equipped across the G2, C2, and Z2 series models. The α9 Gen 5 boasts the new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen, enhancing each to produce a more vivid and detailed image, in both brighter and darker parts of the picture. Housed with the latest processor to boost audio quality via the AI Sound Pro feature, the α9 Gen 5 AI processor will allow your OLED TV to up-mix 2-channel audio to a virtual 7.1.2 sound allowing you to hear sound from above and behind you. Completing the 2022 OLED TV line-up is the B2 OLED TV series in two screen sizes 164cm (65)-139cm (55)) and the A2 series in three screen sizes 164 cm (65), 139 cm (55), 121 cm (48)), both powered by the company’s self-lit technology, α7 Gen 5 processor with Dynamic Tone-mapping, AI Sound Pro and virtual 5.1.2 surround sound.

Upgraded UX

LG’s 2022 OLED TVs come with webOS 22, the newest version of LG’s innovative Smart TV platform. webOS 22 offers several new personalization options, including customizable user profiles that give the power to each member of the household to tailor their viewing experience to their preferred apps, and content services. Moreover, webOS 22 provide exceptional ease for Room To Room Share*, which enables users to mirror their favorite content via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in their homes And supported by the Always Ready* capability, the LG TV turns into a media display showcasing lifestyle and personal content when the TV is Off (applicable on 2022 models Z2, G2, and C2).

Acclaimed Picture Quality

LG OLED TVs continue to set the standard for picture quality to enrich the audio-visual experience for LG’s consumers. The panels used in this year’s lineup have been certified by Intertek for providing 100 percent color fidelity 4 and 100 percent color volume 5 indicating that 2022 LG OLED TVs encompass accurate reproduction of color and express detailed tone and hue of the source, regardless of the brightness level of the onscreen action. To ensure the new range equips consumers with smart features to enrich their viewing, the line-up comprises of the 8K OLED TV in the Z2 series that is capable of displaying 33 million pixels and providing a profoundly immersive experience.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos

LG's latest OLEDs are the first TVs to adopt Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. This new technology unlocks additional features from Dolby Vision content, including Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar and many more have been implemented seamlessly to transform the users' home entertainment space into a cinema. Further to this, the technology leverages the increased power of LG's α9 Gen5 processor to deliver an immersive visual experience. For equally immersive audio, LG's new OLED TVs deliver Dolby Atmos spatial sound through their speaker system to provide consumers with a cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes.

Optimized for Gaming

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the Game Optimizer menu on LG OLED, where users can quickly select or switch between specialized gaming features and presets. The LG OLED TVs were the first TVs to be certified by NVIDIA as G-SYNC compatible and have been leading in this space ever since. This feature will allow gamers to use VRR with supporting gaming platforms in order to engage with the smoothest tearing-free gameplay. New for 2022, LG’s display presets for various game genres add a sports mode, joining the previously available options of first-person shooter, role-playing, and real-time strategy. One concern we gathered from our customers is when they play in a darker room, LG OLEDs can get rather bright, and for long gaming sessions, this can be tiring on the eyes. Hence to address this problem, 2022 LG TVs will incorporate a Dark Room Mode, when activated, it will adjust the picture’s brightness while maintaining the highlights and picture quality of the games.

Pricing

OLED TV price range starts from INR 89990 and Rollable OLED TV is priced at INR 7500000

