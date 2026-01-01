About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Terms & Condition – AC Service Campaign

Eligibility

Exclusive AC Service Campaign benefits are applicable only for AC models purchased after the year 2020

Scope of offer

10% discount on parts & Gas
20% discount on AMC

Exclusions

Any additional service requirement will be charged as per the standard rates defined by the company

Not Applicable for AC installed at Commercial’s site

Offer Validity

This offer is valid for a limited period and may be modified or withdrawn at the company’s discretion without prior notice.

The company reserves the right to determine service eligibility and interpretation of these terms.



State Offer Period Start Offer Period End
Andhra Pradesh 19-Jan-26 20-Feb-26
Karnataka 02-Feb-26 01-Mar-26
Kerala 19-Jan-26 20-Feb-26
Maharashtra 19-Jan-26 20-Feb-26
Tamil Nadu 02-Feb-26 01-Mar-26
Telangana 19-Jan-26 20-Feb-26
Assam 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
Bihar 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
Delhi 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
Gujarat 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
Haryana 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
Jharkand 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
Madhya Pradesh 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
Orissa 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
Punjab 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
Rajasthan 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
Uttar Pradesh 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26
West Bengal 03-Feb-26 02-Mar-26

Our Exclusive Offers

10% Discount (on parts & gas charges)

Up to 20% Discount (on New AMC Purchase)*


Term & Conditions