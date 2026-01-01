Eligibility

Exclusive AC Service Campaign benefits are applicable only for AC models purchased after the year 2020

Scope of offer

10% discount on parts & Gas

20% discount on AMC

Exclusions

Any additional service requirement will be charged as per the standard rates defined by the company

Not Applicable for AC installed at Commercial’s site

Offer Validity

This offer is valid for a limited period and may be modified or withdrawn at the company’s discretion without prior notice.

The company reserves the right to determine service eligibility and interpretation of these terms.