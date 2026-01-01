We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Terms & Condition – AC Service Campaign
Eligibility
Exclusive AC Service Campaign benefits are applicable only for AC models purchased after the year 2020
Scope of offer
10% discount on parts & Gas
20% discount on AMC
Exclusions
Any additional service requirement will be charged as per the standard rates defined by the company
Not Applicable for AC installed at Commercial’s site
Offer Validity
This offer is valid for a limited period and may be modified or withdrawn at the company’s discretion without prior notice.
The company reserves the right to determine service eligibility and interpretation of these terms.
|State
|Offer Period Start
|Offer Period End
|Andhra Pradesh
|19-Jan-26
|20-Feb-26
|Karnataka
|02-Feb-26
|01-Mar-26
|Kerala
|19-Jan-26
|20-Feb-26
|Maharashtra
|19-Jan-26
|20-Feb-26
|Tamil Nadu
|02-Feb-26
|01-Mar-26
|Telangana
|19-Jan-26
|20-Feb-26
|Assam
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|Bihar
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|Delhi
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|Gujarat
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|Haryana
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|Jharkand
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|Madhya Pradesh
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|Orissa
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|Punjab
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|Rajasthan
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|Uttar Pradesh
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
|West Bengal
|03-Feb-26
|02-Mar-26
Our Exclusive Offers
10% Discount (on parts & gas charges)
Up to 20% Discount (on New AMC Purchase)*
Term & Conditions