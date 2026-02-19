LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet mode+, ADC Sensor, 100% Copper Tubes, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model

The AI Convertible 6-in-1 system offers numerous cooling functionalities that can adapt to different room conditions and activity levels. Every mode auto-adjusts the AC capacity to have the right balance of energy efficiency and comfort. Whether the space is mildly occupied, crowded, or extremely hot, the system ensures the best cooling tailored to your needs.

● Mode 1 (100% Capacity) is perfect for high-activity crowded spaces, providing strong cooling for maximum comfort.

● Mode 2 (AI Convertible) automatically changes cooling according to the room conditions and usage patterns for smart comfort.

● Mode 3 (80% Capacity) is best for spaces with fewer people and moderate activity, offering balanced cooling.

● Mode 4 (60% Capacity) is designed for low-activity areas with few occupants, which reduces energy consumption by maintaining comfort.

● Mode 5 (40% Capacity) is best for minimal-activity or a single person; this mode provides gentle and efficient cooling.

● Mode 6 (124% Capacity) provides higher performance in extreme conditions for faster, stronger cooling.

*124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.