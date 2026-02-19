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LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet mode+, ADC Sensor, 100% Copper Tubes, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet mode+, ADC Sensor, 100% Copper Tubes, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q18LNXE
LG AS-Q18LNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
open view
front open view
left view
left open view
Right view
Right open view
Perspective
LG AS-Q18LNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
open view
front open view
left view
left open view
Right view
Right open view
Perspective

Key Features

  • Dual Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Diet Mode+
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
More
DUAL Inverter
Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
viraat mode
anti virus protection
gold fin
diet mode
Convertible

Convertible

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Diet Mode

Diet Mode

Diet Mode+

Balances comfort and energy efficiency, reduces power consumption for

households with varying cooling needs.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 116%* cooling power for instant, continuous

cooling with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically

optimizes temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent

AC operation without unnecessary sound alerts.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection

layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions

(AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact.

To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection

layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions

(AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact.

To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

Energy Manager

Energy Manager


Energy Manager+

Tap on the app to set your electricity bill limit, optimize

energy consumption, and save big on your electricity bill.

Hot And Cool

Hot And Cool

LG's Hot & Cold
Air Conditioner

It delivers comfortable air throughout the year. Hot air in winters

& cold air in summers.

ThinQ

ThinQ

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q18LNXE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q18LNXE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q18LNXE?

A.

AS-Q18LNXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

What are the modes available in the AI Convertible 6-in-1 system?

A.

The AI Convertible 6-in-1 system offers numerous cooling functionalities that can adapt to different room conditions and activity levels. Every mode auto-adjusts the AC capacity to have the right balance of energy efficiency and comfort. Whether the space is mildly occupied, crowded, or extremely hot, the system ensures the best cooling tailored to your needs.

 

●       Mode 1 (100% Capacity) is perfect for high-activity crowded spaces, providing strong cooling for maximum comfort.

●       Mode 2 (AI Convertible) automatically changes cooling according to the room conditions and usage patterns for smart comfort.

●       Mode 3 (80% Capacity) is best for spaces with fewer people and moderate activity, offering balanced cooling.

●       Mode 4 (60% Capacity) is designed for low-activity areas with few occupants, which reduces energy consumption by maintaining comfort.

●       Mode 5 (40% Capacity) is best for minimal-activity or a single person; this mode provides gentle and efficient cooling.

●       Mode 6 (124% Capacity) provides higher performance in extreme conditions for faster, stronger cooling.

 

*124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.

 

Q.

How do ADC Sensors help maintain stable AC performance?

A.

The ADC Sensors function to keep the AC running steadily by monitoring the most important operating conditions inside the air conditioner. These safety sensors function in a way that ensures the operation of the AC is within the safe limits, hence allowing the AC to perform the functions in a smooth, reliable, and balanced operation at every stage. By tracking key parameters, ADC Sensors help to avoid abnormal conditions that can affect performance or durability.

 

The ambient sensor senses the surrounding environment, while the condenser and discharge sensors detect the internal functioning. Such synchronization in the sensors helps the air conditioner function in the right way while in operation, supporting constant cooling output and system protection. By improving safety, reliability, and balance in functionality, the ADC Sensors reduce stress on the components and ensure stable functionality. The in-built safety feature of the sensors ensures reliable functionality, increased reliability, and sustained functionality without any need for user intervention.

Q.

How does Gold Fin+ improve heat exchange efficiency?

A.

Gold Fin+ enhances heat exchange efficiency by maintaining cleaner and more durable heat exchanger surfaces during operation. The combination of thicker fins and hydrophilic layers supports consistent cooling performance and long-lasting reliability.

 

●       Thicker fins make the heat exchanger stronger and more stable.

●       Better spacing of the fins ensures smooth airflow.

●       The hydrophilic layer helps in faster water drainage.

●       Reduced moisture buildup maintains efficiency.

●       Anti-corrosive coating helps in protecting surfaces from damage.

●       Cleaner surfaces support better heat transfer.

●       Maintains constant cooling over time.

●       Helps retain efficiency during continuous usage.

●       Support in maintaining long-lasting and reliable operation.

 

#Tested by TUV Rheinland. GoldFin+ comes with outdoor unit of 2024 onwards series of Split AC’s.

 

2-way

2-way

2 way swing

A corrosion resistant coating for increased durability

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

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SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS-Q18LNXE

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5000

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1267 / 275

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    3 Star

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    88 Hidden

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    4400 / 800

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1267 / 275

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5000

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717 x 495 x 230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    25.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    0 / 45 / 40 / 32 / 26

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps + Natural

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Human Body Detecting

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-12

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    ASNQ18LNXE.AMLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Spilt Wall_Set AS-Q18LNXE.AMLG

  • Country of Origin

    India(Pune)

  • Imported by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Manufactured by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ18JA3AA.APGGIDA

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

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