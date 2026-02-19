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LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC with AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Viraat & Diet Mode, ADC Sensor, Self Diagnosis, 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC with AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Viraat & Diet Mode, ADC Sensor, Self Diagnosis, 2026 Model

AS-Q18YNXE
LG AS-Q18YNXE split-air-conditioners front view
Front view with open
+15 degree side view
Right View Open
Left view
Left view open
Left prospective view
LG AS-Q18YNXE split-air-conditioners front view
Front view with open
+15 degree side view
Right View Open
Left view
Left view open
Left prospective view

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Diet Mode+
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
More
DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
diet mode
Gold-fin
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Diet Mode

Diet Mode

Diet Mode+

Balances comfort and energy efficiency, reduces power 

consumption for households with varying cooling needs.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 116%* cooling power for instant, continuous

cooling with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically

optimizes temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent

AC operation without unnecessary sound alerts.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection

layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions

(AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact.

To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

2-way

2-way

2 way swing

A corrosion resistant coating for increased durability

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

Download Now

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q18YNXE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q18YNXE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 75%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q18YNXE?

A.

AS-Q18YNXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

How does Monsoon Comfort control humidity during monsoon?

A.

Monsoon Comfort Technology helps maintain a pleasant indoor atmosphere during the monsoon season by automatically balancing humidity and temperature. Being India's 1st AC with Monsoon Comfort Technology, it is specially designed for humid weather to reduce the feeling of dampness and stickiness without overcooling the room. Rather than running the dehumidification mode continuously, the comfort technology uses a subdivided temperature control matrix that manages cooling and airflow levels based on indoor conditions. Smart dehumidification process removes excess moisture gently by maintaining comfortable cooling. The result is stable and soothing comfort even at high humidity levels. Along with improved convenience, technology also saves up to 30.8%* energy compared to traditional dehumidification modes, thus offering efficiency and comfort.

 

#Saves more energy as compared to Conventional Dehumidification Mode Test Conditions: Indoor temperature: 32°C Humidity: 80% (RH) Measured energy consumption for 2 Hours operation.

 

Q.

When should I use VIRAAT Mode for maximum comfort?

A.

VIRAAT Mode is most suitable for use when the room is subjected to excessive heat, where regular cooling feels like it is taking too long or is insufficient. It is designed to provide stronger, faster, and longer-lasting comfort by increasing cooling capacity and airflow, helping rooms feel comfortable quickly even in peak summer conditions.

 

●       It can be used during the peak hours of the day when temperatures rise sharply, and cooling demand is high, especially above the normal comfort level.

●       Enable VIRAAT Mode for quicker relief, as the system offers up to 2x faster vertical air swing to cover a wider area.

●       Select this mode when you require extra power, with capacity automatically increasing between 108% and 124% for comfort cooling.

●       It should be kept running during hot spells because it supports continuous operation by maintaining a low temperature at a comfortable level of 18°C.

 

*124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.

 

Q.

What is the Mute Function in an LG AC remote?

A.

The mute function is designed to eliminate unnecessary beep sounds during air conditioner operation, allowing for a quiet and peaceful environment within the indoor space. Long-pressing the Diet button for 3 seconds will turn off the confirmation sound while all cooling functions of the air conditioner continue to work normally. This feature helps avoid interruptions during sleep, work, or relaxation, making everyday usage more comfortable.

The mute function does not affect temperature, fan speed, or cooling performance, ensuring full functionality is maintained. It provides a simple and convenient way to enjoy silent operation without changing settings repeatedly. This easy activation method allows one to maintain a calm environment while continuing to experience efficient cooling and uninterrupted comfort throughout regular usage.

 

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS-Q18YNXE.AMLG.EAIL.IN.C

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5000

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1267 / 275

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    3 Star

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    88 Hidden

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    4400 / 800

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1267 / 275

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5000

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717 x 495 x 230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    25.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    0 / 45 / 40 / 32 / 26

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps + Natural

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

  • Radar Sensor

    N/A

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-12

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    ASNQ18YNXE.AMLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Spilt Wall_Set AS-Q18YNXE.AMLG

  • Country of Origin

    India(Pune)

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ18JA3AA.APXGIDA

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

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