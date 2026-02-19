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LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Dual Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 4.4 kW 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Dual Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 4.4 kW 2026 Model

AS-Q18ZNXE
LG AS-Q18ZNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
front-oper-view
front open view
right-facing-side-view
right-facing-side-open-view
left-facing-side-view
left-facing-side-open-view
bottom-left-corner-view
LG AS-Q18ZNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
front-oper-view
front open view
right-facing-side-view
right-facing-side-open-view
left-facing-side-view
left-facing-side-open-view
bottom-left-corner-view

Key Features

  • Super Convertible 6-in-1, AI
  • VIRAAT
  • HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
  • ADC Sensor
  • Cools at 55° C
More
dual inverter compressor
AI dual inverter
AI convertible
diet mode
gold fin+
viraat mode
10 year warranty
5 years warranty
anti virus protection
Convertible

Convertible

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*110% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity.
*User can control the capacity of AC as per the number of person or climatic condition for uninterrupted cooling and superior savings.

VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 116%* cooling power for instant, continuous

cooling with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection

layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions

(AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact.

To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Diet Mode

Diet Mode

Diet Mode+

Balances comfort and energy efficiency, reduces power 

consumption for households with varying cooling needs.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically

optimizes temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent

AC operation without unnecessary sound alerts.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q18ZNXE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q18ZNXE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q18ZNXE?

A.

AS-Q18ZNXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

What benefit does Ocean Black Protection provide compared to regular copper tubes?

A.

Ocean Black Protection is specially designed to improve the durability and performance of ACs exposed to harsh environmental elements. Regular copper tubes would wear out faster due to corrosion, specially coated copper tubes offer strengthened resistance for long-lasting reliability, especially in Indian weather conditions.

Key benefits:

●       Prevents rust and corrosion: The double-sided coating protects pipes against the damage caused by salinity, sand, and pollutants.

●       Increases durability: Extends the service life of components such as the evaporator and heat exchanger by resisting corrosion.

●       Cost-saving: Eliminates the frequent maintenance and replacement requirements, reducing long-term service costs by keeping the AC reliable and efficient.

 

Q.

What does the ‘Cools at 55°C’ feature mean?

A.

The 'Cools at 55°C' feature states that the air conditioner is built to deliver consistent and strong cooling, even when the outside temperature reaches excessively high levels up to 55°C. This capability ensures the AC continues to perform reliably without a drop in comfort, also in intense heat waves or in regions with severe hot climates. This system uses enhanced components with optimized cooling technology to sustain heavy thermal loads by keeping constant airflow and temperature control within the room. This feature is helpful for users who live in areas where summers get harsh, and temperatures rise beyond normal levels, which keeps the AC efficient, effective, and reliable during extreme weather conditions.

Q.

Does Him Clean help remove dust, dirt, bacteria, and germs from the AC?

A.

Yes, the Him Clean feature is created to take out dirt, dust, germs, and bacteria from the inside unit of the air conditioner conveniently and effectively. It automatically cleans the process in the AC, so the users don’t have to open or wash the internal elements manually.

In the cycle, firstly, the AC freezes moisture inside, which makes it easier to break up and lift all the particles and impurities. It then defrosts to pollutants and finally dries the unit to avoid the growth of foul smell and bacteria. This process helps to maintain healthy and clean airflow, reduce the service visits needed, and reduce wear and tear caused by regular human intervention, ensuring hygiene and long-lasting cooling performance.

 

2-way

2-way

2 way swing

A corrosion resistant coating for increased durability

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

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SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

as-q18znxe

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5000

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1267 / 275

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    3 Star

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    88 Hidden

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    4400 / 800

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1267 / 275

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5000

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717 x 495 x 230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    25.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    0 / 45 / 40 / 32 / 26

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps + Natural

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-12

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    ASNQ18ZNXE.AMLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Spilt Wall_Set AS-Q18ZNXE.AMLG

  • Country of Origin

    India(Pune)

  • Imported by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Manufactured by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ18JA3AA.APWGIDA

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

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