LG 4 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Gold Fin+, Viraat Mode, 4 Way Swing, Diet Mode+, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q19JNYE

AS-Q19JNYE
LG AS-Q19JNYE Split Air Conditioners front view
front view
front door open
LG AS-Q19JNYE Split Air Conditioners front view
front view
front door open
Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
  • 4 Way Swing
More
DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
Diet Mode+
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

AI Convertible 6-in-1

AI Convertible 6-in-1

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 108% to 124%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*110% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. Mode 5 will be operational only for 30 minutes
*User can control the capacity of AC as per the number of person or climatic condition for uninterrupted cooling and superior savings.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 124%* cooling power for instant, continuous cooling 

with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 108% to 124%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically optimizes

temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent AC operation 

without unnecessary sound alerts.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q19JNYE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q19JNYE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q19JNYE?

A.

AS-Q19JNYE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

How does a Dual Inverter Compressor balance comfort and energy efficiency? 

A.

A Dual Inverter Compressor ensures the right balance between comfort and efficiency by controlling the cooling output based on room requirements. It ensures quick cooling during the initial hours and then optimizes performance once the desired temperature is reached. Reasons for this are as follows:

 

●       Utilizes Variable Tonnage Technology to control compressor speed smoothly.

●       Delivers higher cooling output during initial hours to provide quick cooling.

●       Gradually reduces power consumption once the desired temperature is reached.

●       Eliminates frequent stop-start cycles to improve efficiency.

●       Sustains steady indoor temperatures to provide consistent comfort.

●       Supports long-term energy savings during continuous operation.

●       Boosts overall performance by matching cooling output to room requirements.

●       Ensures efficient operation throughout varying heat conditions for the whole day.

●       Helps maintain comfort without wasting energy over time.

 

Hence, this results in balanced everyday cooling.

Q.

How does Monsoon Comfort control humidity during monsoon?

A.

Monsoon Comfort Technology helps maintain a pleasant indoor atmosphere during the monsoon season by automatically balancing humidity and temperature. Being India's 1st AC with Monsoon Comfort Technology, it is specially designed for humid weather to reduce the feeling of dampness and stickiness without overcooling the room. Rather than running the dehumidification mode continuously, the comfort technology uses a subdivided temperature control matrix that manages cooling and airflow levels based on indoor conditions. Smart dehumidification process removes excess moisture gently by maintaining comfortable cooling. The result is stable and soothing comfort even at high humidity levels. Along with improved convenience, technology also saves up to 30.8%* energy compared to traditional dehumidification modes, thus offering efficiency and comfort.

 

#Saves more energy as compared to Conventional Dehumidification Mode Test Conditions: Indoor temperature: 32°C Humidity: 80% (RH) Measured energy consumption for 2 Hours operation.

Q.

How do ADC Sensors help maintain stable AC performance? 

A.

The ADC Sensors function to keep the AC running steadily by monitoring the most important operating conditions inside the air conditioner. These safety sensors function in a way that ensures the operation of the AC is within the safe limits, hence allowing the AC to perform the functions in a smooth, reliable, and balanced operation at every stage. By tracking key parameters, ADC Sensors help to avoid abnormal conditions that can affect performance or durability.

 

The ambient sensor senses the surrounding environment, while the condenser and discharge sensors detect the internal functioning. Such synchronization in the sensors helps the air conditioner function in the right way while in operation, supporting constant cooling output and system protection. By improving safety, reliability, and balance in functionality, the ADC Sensors reduce stress on the components and ensure stable functionality. The in-built safety feature of the sensors ensures reliable functionality, increased reliability, and sustained functionality without any need for user intervention.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

4 way swing

4 way swing

4 way swing

Powerful 4-Way Swing for uniform airflow and ventilation.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

Him Clean

Automatically removes bacteria and impurities,

ensuring cleaner air and improved efficiency with one tap.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

All Spec

What people are saying

