LG 4 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Gold Fin+, Viraat Mode, 4 Way Swing, Diet Mode+, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

Monsoon Comfort Technology helps maintain a pleasant indoor atmosphere during the monsoon season by automatically balancing humidity and temperature. Being India's 1st AC with Monsoon Comfort Technology, it is specially designed for humid weather to reduce the feeling of dampness and stickiness without overcooling the room. Rather than running the dehumidification mode continuously, the comfort technology uses a subdivided temperature control matrix that manages cooling and airflow levels based on indoor conditions. Smart dehumidification process removes excess moisture gently by maintaining comfortable cooling. The result is stable and soothing comfort even at high humidity levels. Along with improved convenience, technology also saves up to 30.8%* energy compared to traditional dehumidification modes, thus offering efficiency and comfort.

#Saves more energy as compared to Conventional Dehumidification Mode Test Conditions: Indoor temperature: 32°C Humidity: 80% (RH) Measured energy consumption for 2 Hours operation.