LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, ADC Sensor, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

The ADC Sensors function to keep the AC running steadily by monitoring the most important operating conditions inside the air conditioner. These safety sensors function in a way that ensures the operation of the AC is within the safe limits, hence allowing the AC to perform the functions in a smooth, reliable, and balanced operation at every stage. By tracking key parameters, ADC Sensors help to avoid abnormal conditions that can affect performance or durability.

The ambient sensor senses the surrounding environment, while the condenser and discharge sensors detect the internal functioning. Such synchronization in the sensors helps the air conditioner function in the right way while in operation, supporting constant cooling output and system protection. By improving safety, reliability, and balance in functionality, the ADC Sensors reduce stress on the components and ensure stable functionality. The in-built safety feature of the sensors ensures reliable functionality, increased reliability, and sustained functionality without any need for user intervention.