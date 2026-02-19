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LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, ADC Sensor, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, ADC Sensor, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q19QNXE
LG AS-Q19QNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
Open view
front door open
Side view
Side open view
Left view
Left open view
Perspective
LG AS-Q19QNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
Open view
front door open
Side view
Side open view
Left view
Left open view
Perspective

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Diet Mode+
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
More
DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
Diet-mode
Gold-fin
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
LG Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

LG Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 124%* cooling power for instant, continuous cooling 

with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it

 demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of 

robustness and power of safety at every step of operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Cool at 55 C

Cool at 55 C

Cool at 55°C

Engineered for India’s extreme heat, delivering powerful, 

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Monsoon Comfort

Monsoon Comfort

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically optimizes temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Diet Mode

Diet Mode

Diet Mode+

Balances comfort and energy efficiency, reduces power 

consumption for households with varying cooling needs.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent AC operation 

without unnecessary sound alerts.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q19QNXE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q19QNXE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q19QNXE ?

A.

AS-Q19QNXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

How do ADC Sensors help maintain stable AC performance?

A.

The ADC Sensors function to keep the AC running steadily by monitoring the most important operating conditions inside the air conditioner. These safety sensors function in a way that ensures the operation of the AC is within the safe limits, hence allowing the AC to perform the functions in a smooth, reliable, and balanced operation at every stage. By tracking key parameters, ADC Sensors help to avoid abnormal conditions that can affect performance or durability.

 

The ambient sensor senses the surrounding environment, while the condenser and discharge sensors detect the internal functioning. Such synchronization in the sensors helps the air conditioner function in the right way while in operation, supporting constant cooling output and system protection. By improving safety, reliability, and balance in functionality, the ADC Sensors reduce stress on the components and ensure stable functionality. The in-built safety feature of the sensors ensures reliable functionality, increased reliability, and sustained functionality without any need for user intervention.

 

Q.

What is the Mute Function in an LG AC remote?

A.

The mute function is designed to eliminate unnecessary beep sounds during air conditioner operation, allowing for a quiet and peaceful environment within the indoor space. Long-pressing the Diet button for 3 seconds will turn off the confirmation sound while all cooling functions of the air conditioner continue to work normally. This feature helps avoid interruptions during sleep, work, or relaxation, making everyday usage more comfortable.

The mute function does not affect temperature, fan speed, or cooling performance, ensuring full functionality is maintained. It provides a simple and convenient way to enjoy silent operation without changing settings repeatedly. This easy activation method allows one to maintain a calm environment while continuing to experience efficient cooling and uninterrupted comfort throughout regular usage.

 

Q.

What benefit does Ocean Black Protection provide compared to regular copper tubes?

A.

Ocean Black Protection is specially designed to improve the durability and performance of ACs exposed to harsh environmental elements. Regular copper tubes would wear out faster due to corrosion, specially coated copper tubes offer strengthened resistance for long-lasting reliability, especially in Indian weather conditions.

Key benefits:

●       Prevents rust and corrosion: The double-sided coating protects pipes against the damage caused by salinity, sand, and pollutants.

●       Increases durability: Extends the service life of components such as the evaporator and heat exchanger by resisting corrosion.

●       Cost-saving: Eliminates the frequent maintenance and replacement requirements, reducing long-term service costs by keeping the AC reliable and efficient.

 

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

2 way swing

2 way swing

2 way swing

A corrosion resistant coating for increased durability

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

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SUMMARY

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DIMENSIONS

AS-Q19QNXE-Dimension

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5500

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1750 / 291

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    3 Star

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    LED

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5000 / 800

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1750 / 291

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998x345x210

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5500

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717x495x230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    23.5

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    27.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    0 / 45 / 39 / 35 / 31

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps + Natural

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    ASNQ19CNXE.AMLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Split Wall_Set _AS-Q19CNXE.AMLG

  • Country of Origin

    India(Pune)

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ18KA3AD.AP6GIDA

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

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