3 Star (1.5), Split AC, AI Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, 2022 Model

PS-Q18TNXE1

LG PS-Q18TNXE1 Split Air Conditioner Front View
LG PS-Q18TNXE1 Split Air Conditioner Dual Inverter Compressor

DUAL Inverter Compressor

LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency which saves more energy along with higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that our DUAL Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.
*Important Note: Star rating of the Air Conditioner from 1st July 2022 onwards will be one star less than it’s rating on 1st January 2018 to 30th June 2022.

LG MS-Q18JNXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG Convertible 4-in-1 Air Conditioner is a perfect example to our air conditioning requirements as and when required. The varied models ascertain that optimum usages of energy is ensured without any compromises on the comfort quotient.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG PS-Q18TNXE1 Split Air Conditioner ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation, which makes them highly durable and ensure a stable operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG PS-Q18TNXE1 Split Air Conditioner Himalaya Cool

Himalaya Cool

LG Air Conditioners with the unique Himalaya Cool Technology* promises to cool you as soon as you switch on the Air Conditioner. With just the touch of a button, you will feel as cool as in the Himalayas.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Himalaya cool mode will be operational only for 30 Mins.

LG PS-Q18TNXE1 Split Air Conditioner HD Filter

HD Filter

High Density Filter removes harmful substances from air, such as bacteria, pollen, pet dander, dust mites & particles as small as 10μm in size.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG MS-Q18JNXA Ocean Black Fin

Ocean Black Fin

LG DUALCOOL ACs comes with Ocean Black Fin to offer unbeatable protection against dust, smoke and chemicals presents in environment and also offers protection against fin corrosion which in return provide better cooling and cost saving.

*Ocean Black Fin are available in the Outdoor Unit of Split Air Conditioner.

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of both Indoor & Outdoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to both indoor and outdoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

LG MS-Q18JNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Compressor is the most important component of an air conditioner, enhanced range of stabilizer free operation prevents voltage fluctuation, causing it damage.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

DIMENSIONS

PS-Q18TNXE1

Key Specs

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5150

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Display

    Magic Display

GENERAL

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5150

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    9.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717 x 495 x 230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    24.5

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220-240/50

  • Refrigerant Type

    -

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • 4-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Low Noise

    26

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free Operation

    Yes

  • Tropical Night Comport Sleep

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    INDIA

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD

  • Net Quantity

    1

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

