We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3 Star (1.5), Split AC, AI Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, 2022 Model
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.
*Important Note: Star rating of the Air Conditioner from 1st July 2022 onwards will be one star less than it’s rating on 1st January 2018 to 30th June 2022.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Himalaya cool mode will be operational only for 30 Mins.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Ocean Black Fin are available in the Outdoor Unit of Split Air Conditioner.
*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to both indoor and outdoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.
*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5150
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display
Magic Display
GENERAL
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 189
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5150
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
9.0
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
717 x 495 x 230
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
24.5
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220-240/50
-
Refrigerant Type
-
COOLING
-
Hymalaya Cool
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes
-
Comfort Air
Yes
-
4-in-1 Cooling
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Low Noise
26
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Stabilizer Free Operation
Yes
-
Tropical Night Comport Sleep
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
INDIA
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD
-
Net Quantity
1
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
PS-Q18TNXE1
3 Star (1.5), Split AC, AI Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, 2022 Model