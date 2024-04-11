We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3 Star (1.5), Split AC, Viraat & Diet mode with Auto Clean, 2024 Model
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
*Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 117% to 116%.
*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.
*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.
*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.
*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5000
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1482 / 280
-
Energy Grade
3 Star
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
N/A
-
UV nano
N/A
-
Ionizer
N/A
All Spec
AIR PURIFYING
-
Air Purifying Display
N/A
-
Ionizer
N/A
-
PM 1.0 Sensor
N/A
HEATING
-
Power Heating
N/A
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
Black
-
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
N/A
-
Antibacteria Micro Filter
N/A
-
Dust Filter
Yes
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Micro Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
N/A
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084817181
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
4400 / 1300
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1482 / 280
-
Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 189
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5000
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.1
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
N/A
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
717 x 495 x 230
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
23.5
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
N/A
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
0 / 45 / 40 / 32 / 26
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Product Type II
Inverter
COOLING
-
Hymalaya Cool
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
N/A
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
-
Comfort Air
N/A
-
Fan Speed
5 Steps + Natural
-
Power Cooling
N/A
-
4-in-1 Cooling
N/A
-
5-in-1 Cooling
N/A
-
6-in-1 Cooling
Yes
-
All in One
N/A
-
Diet Mode
Yes
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
N/A
-
Humidity Sensor
N/A
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
-
Dry Contact
N/A
-
Energy Display
N/A
-
Energy Grade
3 Star
-
Energy Monitoring
N/A
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
Yes
-
ICA(I control Ampere)
N/A
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
N/A
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
Human Body Detecting
N/A
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Basic
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Guide
Yes
-
Stabilizer Free Operation
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
N/A
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
N/A
-
Tropical Night Comfort Sleep
N/A
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2024-01
-
Product Model Name
TSNQ18LNXE1.ANLG
-
Product Type & Model Name
Inverter Single Spilt Wall_Set (TS-Q18LNXE1.ANLG)
-
Country of Origin
India(Noida)
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD
-
Net Quantity
1
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
UV nano
N/A
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
TSUQ18LNXE1.ANLG
GLOBAL_ETC.
-
Regulated model(Energy)
N/A
Buy Directly
TS-Q18LNXE1
3 Star (1.5), Split AC, Viraat & Diet mode with Auto Clean, 2024 Model