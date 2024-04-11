Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5 Star (1.5), Split AC, AI+ Convertible 6-in-1, Wi-Fi & Energy Manager, 2024 Model

TS-Q19AWZE

DUAL Inverter Compressor

Dual Rotary Compressors for faster cooling, energy saving and low noise.

Introducing
AI+ Dual Inverter

AI+ Dual Inverter Technology with Deep Learning algorithms delivers optimum cooling based on environmental load and usage pattern.

AI+ Convertible 6-in-1

With AI+ Convertible 6-in-1 user gets a flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements. At the same with it AI+ Technology it understands usage pattern & environment condition based on Deep Learning to offer customized cooling with minimum human intervention.

Beat the heat upto 52°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat The Heat Upto 52°C
with LG Air Conditioners

LG Energy Manager

Energy Manager

LG AC tracks, alerts & controls energy usage, and prevents unwanted high electricity consumption.

ThinQ

ThinQ™

Access your air conditioner at any time and from anywhere with a Wi-Fi equipped device and LG's exclusive home appliances control app.

*Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ app required. Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

With LG Air Conditioner, gone are the days when it took too much time, precise knowledge and superb expertise to clean bacteria accumulated indoor unit.

VIRAAT Mode

VIRAAT Mode

Operates even at 110% capacity without any time limit to provide instant cooling during peak summer.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

LG TS-Q19SWZE Voice Control

Voice Control

LG DUALCOOL ThinQ Models are compatible to your smart phones and AI Speakers such as Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa. Now monitor & control your LG AC any time completely touch free.

Auto Clean

Heat exchanger in the AC automatically dries up, eliminating humidity and bacteria along with bad odor.

Mute Function

Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC.

LG TS-Q19SWZE Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

TS-Q19AWZE

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5800

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1284 / 300

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • UV nano

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    N/A

All Spec

AIR PURIFYING

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    N/A

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    N/A

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    88 Hidden

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Antibacteria Micro Filter

    N/A

  • Dust Filter

    Yes

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Micro Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    N/A

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084781574

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5000 / 1100

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1284 / 300

  • Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

    N/A

  • Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5800

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.0

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    N/A

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    30.0

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    N/A

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    187 ~ 276, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 39 / 31

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    N/A

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

  • 4-in-1 Cooling

    N/A

  • 5-in-1 Cooling

    N/A

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • All in One

    N/A

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    N/A

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Energy Display

    N/A

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

  • Energy Monitoring

    N/A

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    N/A

  • ICA(I control Ampere)

    N/A

  • Energy Manager

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    N/A

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Human Body Detecting

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Guide

    N/A

  • Stabilizer Free Operation

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

  • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

    N/A

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    17k 5 Star TSNQ19AWZE.ANLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Split Wall_Set (TS-Q19AWZE.ANLG)

  • Country of Origin

    India(Noida)

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD

  • Net Quantity

    1

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV nano

    N/A

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    TSUQ19AWZE.ANLG

GLOBAL_ETC.

  • Regulated model(Energy)

    N/A

TS-Q19AWZE

