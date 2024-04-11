We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3 Star (2.0), Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Anti Virus Protection, 2024 Model
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
*Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.
All Spec
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
TS-Q24HNXE1
3 Star (2.0), Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Anti Virus Protection, 2024 Model