LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI+ Dual Inverter, HimClean, Dual Inverter Compressor, Energy Manager+, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI+ Dual Inverter, HimClean, Dual Inverter Compressor, Energy Manager+, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

US-Q19KWZE3
Split Air Conditioners front view
Front view with door open
right view
right view with door open
left view
left view with door open
right prospective view
Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI+ Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Deep Learning Technology
  • Energy Manager+
  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
  • Him Clean Technology
More
LG-AC-duel-inverter-compressor
AI-plus-Icon
Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
LG ThinQ
Him-clean
10 Year Warranty on Inverter Compressor
5 Year Warranty on PCB
Viraat-Mode-Icons
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

AI+ Dual Inverter

AI+ Dual Inverter

AI+ Dual Inverter

Senses your lifestyle to cool you better.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Automatically adjusts parameters for optimal cooling, adapting to your lifestyle for better comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Delivers powerful cooling even in extreme

temperatures of up to 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Energy Manager

Energy Manager

Energy Manager+

Set your monthly electricity bill and control your AC's energy

consumption with the Energy Manger+ feature.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

*Energy Manager feature is available on selected 2024 models. One time optimization will be done under this feature based on calculation for running of one AC.

ThinQ

LG MS-Q18SWZD Wifi Smart Control

ThinQ™

ThinQ Smartphone connectivity for effortless Touch-free operation & control

*Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ app required. Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

Him Clean

With LG Air Conditioner, gone are the days when it took too much time, precise knowledge and superb expertise to clean the dust, dirt and bacteria accumulated in the indoor unit

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

VIRAAT Mode

VIRAAT Mode

Maximize your comfort in the scorching heat

with a capacity boost of up to 116%

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Voice Control

Voice Control

Voice Control

LG DUALCOOL ThinQ Models are compatible to your smart phones and AI Speakers such as Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa. Now monitor & control your LG AC any time completely touch free.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa are trademarks of their respective companies and the services are provided by them. LGEIL has no liability in this regard.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort Technology saves up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions

compared to conventional dehumidification mode. 

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in US-Q19KWZE3?

A.

LG AC model US-Q19KWZE3 has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in US-Q19KWZE3?

A.

US-Q19KWZE3 is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

What is AI+ Dual Inverter and how does it improve cooling performance?

A.

AI+ Dual Inverter technology enhances cooling performance by sensing user lifestyle patterns and automatically adjusting its performance for improved comfort. It analyzes user preferences and environmental conditions to provide optimal cooling while ensuring efficiency and noise reduction during operation.

 

●       Make use of AI-based sensing technology to understand user preferences and the surrounding environment load.

●       Collect information from user patterns to automatically adjust cooling performance.

●       Processes consecutive temperature preferences to improve comfort levels.

●       Optimizes cooling performance according to real-time requirements for higher efficiency.

●       Reduces unnecessary compressor operation, supporting energy-conscious usage.

●       Maintains constant temperature without any frequent fluctuations.

●       Supports low-noise operation through smooth compressor speed control.

●       Balances faster cooling with comfort-oriented operation as per changing requirements.

●       Helps deliver consistent cooling aligned with everyday usage patterns.

 

Q.

What is the Energy Manager+ feature in LG Air Conditioners?

A.

The Energy Manager+ feature in LG Air Conditioners helps to handle electricity consumption by maintaining comfort cooling. Key Benefits:

 

●       Set Usage Limit: You can adjust a monthly electricity bill, and the air conditioner automatically adjusts its performance to stay within the chosen range, helping you prevent overspending on energy.

●       Optimizes Cooling: It smartly handles the cooling levels based on the usage pattern and the energy balance availability to give comfort without unnecessary power consumption.

●       Timely Alerts: It notifies you when electricity usage nears the preset limit, letting you take steps in advance and avoid unexpected bills shooting up.

●       Monitors Energy Usage: You can monitor energy usage in real time, increase energy consumption, understand usage behavior, and make wise decisions to upgrade long-term energy savings.

 

*One time optimization will be done under this feature.

 

Q.

Does Him Clean help remove dust, dirt, bacteria, and germs from the AC?

A.

Yes, the Him Clean feature is created to take out dirt, dust, germs, and bacteria from the inside unit of the air conditioner conveniently and effectively. It automatically cleans the process in the AC, so the users don’t have to open or wash the internal elements manually.

In the cycle, firstly, the AC freezes moisture inside, which makes it easier to break up and lift all the particles and impurities. It then defrosts to pollutants and finally dries the unit to avoid the growth of foul smell and bacteria. This process helps to maintain healthy and clean airflow, reduce the service visits needed, and reduce wear and tear caused by regular human intervention, ensuring hygiene and long-lasting cooling performance.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

Download Now
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

