LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI+ Dual Inverter, HimClean, Dual Inverter Compressor, Energy Manager+, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

The Energy Manager+ feature in LG Air Conditioners helps to handle electricity consumption by maintaining comfort cooling. Key Benefits:

● Set Usage Limit: You can adjust a monthly electricity bill, and the air conditioner automatically adjusts its performance to stay within the chosen range, helping you prevent overspending on energy.

● Optimizes Cooling: It smartly handles the cooling levels based on the usage pattern and the energy balance availability to give comfort without unnecessary power consumption.

● Timely Alerts: It notifies you when electricity usage nears the preset limit, letting you take steps in advance and avoid unexpected bills shooting up.

● Monitors Energy Usage: You can monitor energy usage in real time, increase energy consumption, understand usage behavior, and make wise decisions to upgrade long-term energy savings.

*One time optimization will be done under this feature.