Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
3 Star (1.5), DUAL Inverter Window AC, Convertible 4-in-1, 2022 Model

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

3 Star (1.5), DUAL Inverter Window AC, Convertible 4-in-1, 2022 Model

PW-Q18WUXA

3 Star (1.5), DUAL Inverter Window AC, Convertible 4-in-1, 2022 Model

LG PW-Q18WUXA Front View

LG PW-Q18WUXA dual inverter compressor

DUAL Inverter Compressor

LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency which saves more energy along with higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that our DUAL Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.

*Important Note: Star rating of the Air Conditioner from 1st July 2022 onwards will be one star less than it’s rating on 1st January 2018 to 30th June 2022.

LG PW-Q18WUXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG Convertible 4-in-1 Air Conditioner is a perfect example to our air conditioning requirements as and when required. The varied models ascertain that optimum usages of energy is ensured without any compromises on the comfort quotient.
LG PW-Q18WUXA Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

Special Ocean Black Protection provide exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke & pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is available in Window AC on front side as shown in the above image.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG PW-Q18WUXA Top Air Discharge

Top Air Discharge

Top air discharge outlet and wider air flow helps in quick and uniform cooling through out the life span.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG PW-Q12WUZA Super Silent Operation

Super Silent Operation

LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44dB*, thanks to LG's unique BLDC Motor and DUAL Inverter Compressor™, eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

*When in sleep mode.

LG PW-Q18WUXA Modern Design

Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG window air conditioners add powerful performance and stable durability to perfectly match your window frame.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG PW-Q18WUXA Easy Installation

Easy Installation and Usage

LG window air conditioners are designed for easy and efficient installation and come with a washable and reusable air filter.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

PW-Q18WUXA

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    Yes (Magic)

GENERAL

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    685.26

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5400

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    30

  • Product Type

    Split AC

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230/50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    31

COOLING

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • 4way

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    6

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free Operation

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tropical Night Comport Sleep

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV nano

    Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG PW-Q18WUXA Front View

PW-Q18WUXA

3 Star (1.5), DUAL Inverter Window AC, Convertible 4-in-1, 2022 Model