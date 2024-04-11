Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
5 Star (1.5), DUAL Inverter Window AC, 4in1 Convertible, 2024 Model

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

5 Star (1.5), DUAL Inverter Window AC, 4in1 Convertible, 2024 Model

TW-Q18WUZA

5 Star (1.5), DUAL Inverter Window AC, 4in1 Convertible, 2024 Model

Front view
AI DUAL Inverter
LG TW-Q18WUZA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling
10 Year Warranty
PCB 5 Year Warranty
ocean-black-fin-logo

LG PW-Q18WUXA dual inverter compressor

DUAL Inverter Compressor

LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency which saves more energy along with higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that our DUAL Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG Convertible 4-in-1 Air Conditioner is a perfect example to our air conditioning requirements as and when required. The varied models ascertain that optimum usages of energy is ensured without any compromises on the comfort quotient.

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on copper tubes provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is available in Window AC on front side as shown in the above image.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Top Air Discharge

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG TW-Q18WUZA Super Silent Operation

Super Silent Operation

LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44dB*, thanks to LG's unique BLDC Motor and DUAL Inverter Compressor™, eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

*When in sleep mode.

LG TW-Q18WUZA Modern Design
Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG window air conditioners add powerful performance and stable durability to perfectly match your window frame.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG TW-Q18WUZA Easy Installation

Easy Installation and Usage

LG window air conditioners are designed for easy and efficient installation and come with a washable and reusable air filter.
Print

All Spec

AIR PURIFYING

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    N/A

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    N/A

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    88 Hidden

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Antibacteria Micro Filter

    N/A

  • Dust Filter

    Yes

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Micro Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    N/A

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806087996685

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5000 / 2500

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1566 / 684

  • Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

    N/A

  • Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5680

  • Product Type

    Window

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    62 / 59 / 55 / 44 / 44

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    660 x 450 x 779

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Product Weight(kg)

    50.0

  • Product Weight(lb.)

    N/A

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    N/A

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    3 Steps

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

  • 4-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • 5-in-1 Cooling

    N/A

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    N/A

  • All in One

    N/A

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    N/A

  • Humidity Sensor

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    N/A

  • Energy Display

    N/A

  • Energy Grade

    5 star

  • Energy Monitoring

    N/A

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    N/A

  • ICA(I control Ampere)

    N/A

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    N/A

  • Forced Switch Operation

    N/A

  • Human Body Detecting

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    N/A

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free Operation

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    N/A

  • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    TW-Q18WUZA.ASLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Window Type & W3NQ18TSNT2.AXWGIDA

  • Country of Origin

    India(Noida)

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD

  • Net Quantity

    1

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    N/A

  • UV nano

    N/A

GLOBAL_ETC.

  • Regulated model(Energy)

    N/A

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

TW-Q18WUZA

5 Star (1.5), DUAL Inverter Window AC, 4in1 Convertible, 2024 Model