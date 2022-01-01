Why LG PuriCare?

360° Purification - For All Round Coverage LG PuriCare is perfectly round with 360° unique design that makes your space beautiful. It absorbs pollutants from all directions wherever it is installed. With its Axial-Centrifugal Fan and Guide vane with Chevron Nozzle makes 20%* more powerful purification than the conventional product.

*As per LG Internal test in comparison with conventional Air purifier models.

**The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Powerful Clean Booster LG PuriCare has a unique combination of fan and air purifier that delivers clean air as far as 7.5meters. LG PuriCare distributes pure air with rotation of Clean Booster throughout an entire room

*Based on LG's experiment, 90% reduction in dust concentration compared to the initial stage, 259 M2, AS309DWA turbo wind operation, 24% (16 minutes and 30 seconds) faster when the Clean Booster is operating compared to when the Clean Booster is not in operation.

**Test Date: February 2019

***Testing institution: LG Electronics

****Test subject: LG Electronics Air Purifier (AS309DWA)

*****Test conditions: Turbo wind operation, 259 ㎥ (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 m)

******Test method: Measure wind speed with an anemometer (KANOMAX Anemomaster Model 6115) at a distance of 7.5 m from the product

- Measurement of fine dust removal performance with a particle counter (Grimm OPC model 1.109) using test particles with a particle diameter of 0.3 μm at a certain distance from the product (Comparison of Clean Booster Mode and Dual Clean Mode)

*******Test result: Measurement of wind speed of 0.25 m/s at a distance of 7.5 m from the product. 24% faster cleaning when in Clean Booster mode

********Based on laboratory measurements and may vary in production environments.

6 - Step Filtration- For Complete Protection LG PuriCare has powerful filtration which purifies your space with qualified 360° filters. These 360° filters get rid of microscopic particles, harmful gases and odors effectively. Inflowing air goes through 360° filteration system which has 6 step filter eliminating various kinds of dust and harmful gas.

PM 1.0 Smart Sensor & Display LG PuriCare provides a real-time reading of your indoor smell and particulate levels with its smart PM 1.0 and Gas sensor that automatically sets the air flow & operation cycle. The Smart display is the lighting system which shows different colors based on the pollution level.

LG ThinQTM LG PuriCare LG ThinQ helps you check pollution level and control the air purifier from anywhere. Turn on LG PuriCare before you arrive and enjoy the fresh air instantly. This feature also enabls you to check filter life span of your Air purifier

