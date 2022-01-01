We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AS60GDWT0
360° purification with 6 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled
- Stylish Design - 360° Purification
- Powerful Clean Booster
- 6 Steps to Total Care
- PM 1.0 Smart Sensor & Display
- LG ThinQ
59930
- LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
- Secure payment and exclusive offers available
Why LG PuriCare?
360° Purification - For All Round Coverage
LG PuriCare is perfectly round with 360° unique design that makes your space beautiful. It absorbs pollutants from all directions wherever it is installed. With its Axial-Centrifugal Fan and Guide vane with Chevron Nozzle makes 20%* more powerful purification than the conventional product.
*As per LG Internal test in comparison with conventional Air purifier models.
**The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Powerful Clean Booster
LG PuriCare has a unique combination of fan and air purifier that delivers clean air as far as 7.5meters. LG PuriCare distributes pure air with rotation of Clean Booster throughout an entire room
*Based on LG's experiment, 90% reduction in dust concentration compared to the initial stage, 259 M2, AS309DWA turbo wind operation, 24% (16 minutes and 30 seconds) faster when the Clean Booster is operating compared to when the Clean Booster is not in operation.
**Test Date: February 2019
***Testing institution: LG Electronics
****Test subject: LG Electronics Air Purifier (AS309DWA)
*****Test conditions: Turbo wind operation, 259 ㎥ (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 m)
******Test method: Measure wind speed with an anemometer (KANOMAX Anemomaster Model 6115) at a distance of 7.5 m from the product
- Measurement of fine dust removal performance with a particle counter (Grimm OPC model 1.109) using test particles with a particle diameter of 0.3 μm at a certain distance from the product (Comparison of Clean Booster Mode and Dual Clean Mode)
*******Test result: Measurement of wind speed of 0.25 m/s at a distance of 7.5 m from the product. 24% faster cleaning when in Clean Booster mode
********Based on laboratory measurements and may vary in production environments.
**Test Date: February 2019
***Testing institution: LG Electronics
****Test subject: LG Electronics Air Purifier (AS309DWA)
*****Test conditions: Turbo wind operation, 259 ㎥ (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 m)
******Test method: Measure wind speed with an anemometer (KANOMAX Anemomaster Model 6115) at a distance of 7.5 m from the product
- Measurement of fine dust removal performance with a particle counter (Grimm OPC model 1.109) using test particles with a particle diameter of 0.3 μm at a certain distance from the product (Comparison of Clean Booster Mode and Dual Clean Mode)
*******Test result: Measurement of wind speed of 0.25 m/s at a distance of 7.5 m from the product. 24% faster cleaning when in Clean Booster mode
********Based on laboratory measurements and may vary in production environments.
6 - Step Filtration- For Complete Protection
LG PuriCare has powerful filtration which purifies your space with qualified 360° filters. These 360° filters get rid of microscopic particles, harmful gases and odors effectively. Inflowing air goes through 360° filteration system which has 6 step filter eliminating various kinds of dust and harmful gas.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
PM 1.0 Smart Sensor & Display
LG PuriCare provides a real-time reading of your indoor smell and particulate levels with its smart PM 1.0 and Gas sensor that automatically sets the air flow & operation cycle. The Smart display is the lighting system which shows different colors based on the pollution level.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
LG ThinQTM
LG PuriCare LG ThinQ helps you check pollution level and control the air purifier from anywhere. Turn on LG PuriCare before you arrive and enjoy the fresh air instantly. This feature also enabls you to check filter life span of your Air purifier
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Air Round Design
A Perfect round with 360° clean design makes space beautiful.
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
58m2
-
360x597x360
-
Stylish Design - 360° Purification
-
PM1.0 Smart Sensor & Display(Smart Indicator)
BASIC SPEC.
-
- Recommended area (㎡)
- 58
- Blade (Raw Materials)
- -
- Recommended area (㎡)
-
- Motor
- -
- Power input (W)
- 40W
-
- Power Supply (V/Hz)
- 220-240V~,50Hz
- Refrigerant charge (g)
- -
-
- Air Volume (CMM)
- -
- Air Volume (Cool Mode) (Turbo/10step, CMM)
- -
-
- Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
- -
- Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)
- -
-
- Air Volume (LPM) *Liter Per Min
- -
- Air Volume (Warm Mode) (10step/1step, CMM)
- -
-
- Bucket (Size / Full, L)
- -
- Bucket Size (L)
- -
-
- CADR (CMH)
- -
- CADR (CMM)
- -
-
- Central Control
- -
- Color
- Creamy Snow
-
- Compressor Type
- -
- Dehumidification(L/day)
- -
-
- Dehumidification(L/day)-26.7℃/RH60%
- -
- Dehumidification(L/day)-30℃/RH80%
- -
-
- Display(Method)
- -
- Energy Grade
- -
-
- Exterior Design
- -
- Fan Motor Type
- -
-
- Humidification Amount (Max., cc/hr)
- -
- Humidification Method
- -
-
- Install Kit Model
- -
- Motor Insulation
- -
-
- Motor Power (W)
- -
- Noise (Cool Mode, Turbo/10Step/1Step) (dB)
- -
-
- Noise (High / Low, dB)
- 50
- Noise (Turbo / 10 / Sleep) (dB)
- 25
-
- Noise (Warm Mode, 10Step/1Step) (dB)
- -
- Noise(1/2/3/4 Step, dB)
- -
-
- Power Input (Cool Mode) (10Step / Turbo, W)
- -
- Power Input (Warm Mode, W)
- -
-
- Power Input (When Additional Function if Off, W)
- -
- Rated Voltage
- -
-
- Refrigerant Type
- -
- RPM(1/2/3/4 Step)
- -
-
- Service Value(CMM/W)
- -
FEATURES
-
- 360˚ Clean
- Yes
- Air Flow Options
- 360° In & Out
-
- Auto Brush
- -
- Auto Cleaning
- -
-
- Auto Dehumidifying
- -
- Auto Wind Mode
- -
-
- Automatic Defrost System
- -
- Automatic Drying
- -
-
- Automatic Humidistat Control
- -
- Automatic Shut-Off System
- -
-
- Baby Care
- -
- Battery
- -
-
- Battery Charge Time
- -
- Bucket Full Indicator
- -
-
- Bucket Lighting
- -
- Bucket Loading Direction
- -
-
- Child Lock
- Yes
- CO₂ Detection
- -
-
- Continuous Drainage
- -
- Diffusion Mode
- -
-
- Easy Roll Caster
- -
- Empty Water Indicator
- -
-
- Exhaust Valve
- -
- External Drain Connector
- -
-
- Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
- Auto/Low/Mid/High/Turbo
- Fan Mode / Purification Steps
- -
-
- Fan Speed
- Auto / Low / Middle / High / Turbo
- Fan Speed Adjust
- -
-
- Fan Speed Step
- -
- Fan Type
- -
-
- Filter Exchange Alarm
- Yes
- Handle
- -
-
- Humidification Mode
- -
- Humidity Control
- -
-
- Humidity Display
- -
- Internal Pump
- -
-
- Ionizer
- Yes
- Jet Dry
- -
-
- Laundry Dry
- -
- Lighting
- Yes (6 Level)
-
- Low Temperature Operation
- -
- Mosquito Away
- -
-
- Odor Display
- Yes
- Overheat Protection System
- -
-
- Particle Density Display
- -
- Pet Mode
- -
-
- Power Cord Hanger
- -
- Pre-Filter
- 1EA
-
- Purification Mode Control
- -
- Purification Mode/Auto Mode
- Yes
-
- Purification Mode/Clean Booster
- Yes
- Purification Mode/Dual Mode
- -
-
- Purification Mode/Single Mode
- Yes
- Purification Mode/Smart Mode
- Yes
-
- Purification Mode/Speedy Mode
- -
- Remote Controller
- Yes
-
- Removable Power Wire
- -
- Rotation
- -
-
- Safety Standby
- -
- Sensor
- PM 1.0
-
- Side Bucket Loading Type
- -
- Silent Dry
- -
-
- Sleep Mode
- -
- Sleep Timer
- -
-
- Smart Dry
- -
- Smart Drying
- -
-
- Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
- -
- Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
- 6 Steps
-
- Spot Mode
- -
- Standby Power(Below 1W)
- -
-
- Temperature and Humidity Display
- -
- Timer
- -
-
- Transparent Bucket
- -
- Upper Water Supply
- -
-
- Usage Time (Fully Charged)
- -
- UV LED
- -
-
- UVnano
- -
- UWB Sensor
- -
-
- Voice Guidance
- -
- Voice On
- -
-
- Wide Mode (Cool Mode)
- -
- Wide Mode (Warm Mode)
- -
-
- Wireless
- -
SMART FEATURES
-
- Auto On / Off
- -
- Moisture Measure
- -
-
- Remote Control
- -
- Scheduler
- -
-
- AQI Status / Report
- -
- Energy Consumption Report
- -
-
- Filter Life Monitoring
- -
- Puricare Mini Application
- -
-
- Smart Device Connectivity
- -
- Smart Diagnosis
- Yes
-
- ThinQ(Bluetooth)
- -
- ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
- Yes
-
- USB Type
- -
FILTER
-
- Air Purifier Filter
- -
- Filter Grade
- E11
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
- Product Weight (kg)
- 11.6
- Weight_Shipping (kg)
- -
-
- Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (Install Kit Involved, mm)
- -
- Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
- 343 x 587 x 343
-
- Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
- -
- Weight_Net (g)
- -
-
- Weight_Net (Product Only, g)
- -
PACKAGE CONTENTS
-
- Charging Cable (EA)
- -
- Ear Strap (EA)
- -
-
- Face Guard (L) (EA)
- -
- Filter (EA)
- -
-
- Inner Cover (EA)
- -
- Main Unit (EA)
- -
-
- Neckband (EA)
- -
- Pouch (EA)
- -
ACCESSORIES
-
- 5m Hose Accessory
- -
- Air Purifying Filter Kit
- -
-
- Cable (Sold Separately)
- -
- Circuit Breaker (Sold Separately)
- -
-
- Closet Dry (Gap-hose)
- -
- Continuous Drain Hose
- -
-
- Moving Wheel
- -
- Safe Guard
- -
-
- Safe Plate
- -
- Shoe Dry (Y-hose)
- -
-
- Switch (Sold Separately)
- -
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
-
- AFFA Certification
- Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
- Country of Origin
- -
- Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
- -
-
- Manufacturer (Importer)
- -
- Product Type (Model Name)
- -
BAR CODE
-
- Bar Code
- -