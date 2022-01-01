We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AS95GDWT0
360° purification with 6 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled
- 360° Purification
- PM1.0 Smart Sensor & Display(Smart Indicator)
- Clean Booster
- 6 Step filtration
- Baby Care
- LG ThinQ
98080
- LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
- Secure payment and exclusive offers available
LG PuriCareTM
Powerful Air Purifier that takes care of your indoor air quality with its unique 360° design and purification.
360° Purification
Absorbs pollutants from 360° and delivers clean air to all corners no matter where it is placed.
PM 1.0 Smart Sensor & Display
LG PuriCare provides a real-time reading of your indoor smell and particulate levels with its smart PM 1.0 and Gas sensor that automatically sets the air flow & operation cycle. The Smart display is the lighting system which shows different colors based on the pollution level.
Clean Booster
Clean Booster rises and rotates to deliver clean air to all corners.
*Based on LG's experiment, 90% reduction in dust concentration compared to the initial stage, 259 M2, AS309DWA turbo wind operation, 24% (16 minutes and 30 seconds) faster when the Clean Booster is operating compared to when the Clean Booster is not in operation.
**Test Date: February 2019
***Testing institution: LG Electronics
****Test subject: LG Electronics Air Purifier (AS309DWA)
*****Test conditions: Turbo wind operation, 259 ㎥ (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 m)
******Test method: Measure wind speed with an anemometer (KANOMAX Anemomaster Model 6115) at a distance of 7.5 m from the product
- Measurement of fine dust removal performance with a particle counter (Grimm OPC model 1.109) using test particles with a particle diameter of 0.3 μm at a certain distance from the product (Comparison of Clean Booster Mode and Dual Clean Mode)
*******Test result: Measurement of wind speed of 0.25 m/s at a distance of 7.5 m from the product. 24% faster cleaning when in Clean Booster mode
********Based on laboratory measurements and may vary in production environments.
6-Step Filtration for Complete Protection
Inflowing air goes through 360° filtration system which eliminates Ultra-fine Dust, Allergens and Total Harmful Gas.
*The picture shown for illustration purpose only. The Actual product filter is all-in-one type and cannot be separated.
**Test by KIMM(Korea institute of Machinery and Materials) Condition : 30 m³ chamber, Based on internal testing. Results may vary depending on individual use.
**Test by KIMM(Korea institute of Machinery and Materials) Condition : 30 m³ chamber, Based on internal testing. Results may vary depending on individual use.
Baby Care
LG PuriCareTM Air Purifier delivers clean air for crawling toddlers.
LG ThinQ
Easily access and control your Air Purifierfrom anywhere.
Cleaning Air to the Far End of the Room
Clean booster delivers filtered clean air to 7.5m distance.*
* Test by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea institute of machinery and materials Products: PuriCare AS281DAW Condition: 203m3 (10.6 x 7.1 x 2.7m), 24.7°C, RH 37% Test Particulate size: 0.3㎛ diameter smoke or potassium chloride(KCI)
** Test by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea institute of machinery and materials Condition: 203m3 (10.6 x 7.1 x 2.7m), 24.7°C, products installed in the middle of space Products: PuriCare AS95GDWP2 with clean booster mode on & off Checked cumulative dust concentration at 1.5m height from and 7.5 away from a product during 15 mins.
Air Round Design
A Perfect round with 360° clean design makes space beautiful.
Air-Clean Lighting
Light in the pannel changes reflecting pollution degree.
Snow Flake Air-Hole
Snow like air holes make contemporary atmosphere in the product.
DIMENSIONS
SUMMARY
-
91m2
-
373x1,073x373
-
360° Purification
-
PM1.0 Smart Sensor & Display(Smart Indicator)
BASIC SPEC.
-
- Recommended area (㎡)
- 91
- Blade (Raw Materials)
- -
- Recommended area (㎡)
-
- Motor
- -
- Power input (W)
- 75W
-
- Power Supply (V/Hz)
- 220-240V~,50Hz
- Refrigerant charge (g)
- -
-
- Air Volume (CMM)
- -
- Air Volume (Cool Mode) (Turbo/10step, CMM)
- -
-
- Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
- -
- Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)
- -
-
- Air Volume (LPM) *Liter Per Min
- -
- Air Volume (Warm Mode) (10step/1step, CMM)
- -
-
- Bucket (Size / Full, L)
- -
- Bucket Size (L)
- -
-
- CADR (CMH)
- -
- CADR (CMM)
- -
-
- Central Control
- -
- Color
- Creamy Snow
-
- Compressor Type
- -
- Dehumidification(L/day)
- -
-
- Dehumidification(L/day)-26.7℃/RH60%
- -
- Dehumidification(L/day)-30℃/RH80%
- -
-
- Display(Method)
- -
- Energy Grade
- -
-
- Exterior Design
- -
- Fan Motor Type
- -
-
- Humidification Amount (Max., cc/hr)
- -
- Humidification Method
- -
-
- Install Kit Model
- -
- Motor Insulation
- -
-
- Motor Power (W)
- -
- Noise (Cool Mode, Turbo/10Step/1Step) (dB)
- -
-
- Noise (High / Low, dB)
- 52
- Noise (Turbo / 10 / Sleep) (dB)
- 25
-
- Noise (Warm Mode, 10Step/1Step) (dB)
- -
- Noise(1/2/3/4 Step, dB)
- -
-
- Power Input (Cool Mode) (10Step / Turbo, W)
- -
- Power Input (Warm Mode, W)
- -
-
- Power Input (When Additional Function if Off, W)
- -
- Rated Voltage
- -
-
- Refrigerant Type
- -
- RPM(1/2/3/4 Step)
- -
-
- Service Value(CMM/W)
- -
FEATURES
-
- 360˚ Clean
- Yes
- Air Flow Options
- 360° In & Out
-
- Auto Brush
- -
- Auto Cleaning
- -
-
- Auto Dehumidifying
- -
- Auto Wind Mode
- -
-
- Automatic Defrost System
- -
- Automatic Drying
- -
-
- Automatic Humidistat Control
- -
- Automatic Shut-Off System
- -
-
- Baby Care
- Yes
- Battery
- -
-
- Battery Charge Time
- -
- Bucket Full Indicator
- -
-
- Bucket Lighting
- -
- Bucket Loading Direction
- -
-
- Child Lock
- Yes
- CO₂ Detection
- -
-
- Continuous Drainage
- -
- Diffusion Mode
- -
-
- Easy Roll Caster
- -
- Empty Water Indicator
- -
-
- Exhaust Valve
- -
- External Drain Connector
- -
-
- Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
- Auto/Low/Mid/High/Turbo
- Fan Mode / Purification Steps
- -
-
- Fan Speed
- Auto / Low / Middle / High / Turbo
- Fan Speed Adjust
- -
-
- Fan Speed Step
- -
- Fan Type
- -
-
- Filter Exchange Alarm
- Yes
- Handle
- -
-
- Humidification Mode
- -
- Humidity Control
- -
-
- Humidity Display
- -
- Internal Pump
- -
-
- Ionizer
- Yes
- Jet Dry
- -
-
- Laundry Dry
- -
- Lighting
- Yes (6 Level)
-
- Low Temperature Operation
- -
- Mosquito Away
- -
-
- Odor Display
- Yes
- Overheat Protection System
- -
-
- Particle Density Display
- -
- Pet Mode
- -
-
- Power Cord Hanger
- -
- Pre-Filter
- 2EA
-
- Purification Mode Control
- -
- Purification Mode/Auto Mode
- Yes
-
- Purification Mode/Clean Booster
- Yes
- Purification Mode/Dual Mode
- Yes
-
- Purification Mode/Single Mode
- Yes
- Purification Mode/Smart Mode
- Yes
-
- Purification Mode/Speedy Mode
- -
- Remote Controller
- Yes
-
- Removable Power Wire
- -
- Rotation
- -
-
- Safety Standby
- -
- Sensor
- PM 1.0
-
- Side Bucket Loading Type
- -
- Silent Dry
- -
-
- Sleep Mode
- -
- Sleep Timer
- -
-
- Smart Dry
- -
- Smart Drying
- -
-
- Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
- -
- Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
- 6 Steps
-
- Spot Mode
- -
- Standby Power(Below 1W)
- -
-
- Temperature and Humidity Display
- -
- Timer
- -
-
- Transparent Bucket
- -
- Upper Water Supply
- -
-
- Usage Time (Fully Charged)
- -
- UV LED
- -
-
- UVnano
- -
- UWB Sensor
- -
-
- Voice Guidance
- -
- Voice On
- -
-
- Wide Mode (Cool Mode)
- -
- Wide Mode (Warm Mode)
- -
-
- Wireless
- -
SMART FEATURES
-
- Auto On / Off
- -
- Moisture Measure
- -
-
- Remote Control
- -
- Scheduler
- -
-
- AQI Status / Report
- -
- Energy Consumption Report
- -
-
- Filter Life Monitoring
- -
- Puricare Mini Application
- -
-
- Smart Device Connectivity
- -
- Smart Diagnosis
- Yes
-
- ThinQ(Bluetooth)
- -
- ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
- Yes
-
- USB Type
- -
FILTER
-
- Air Purifier Filter
- -
- Filter Grade
- E11
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
- Product Weight (kg)
- 19.2
- Weight_Shipping (kg)
- -
-
- Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (Install Kit Involved, mm)
- -
- Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
- 376 x 1,073 x 376
-
- Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
- -
- Weight_Net (g)
- -
-
- Weight_Net (Product Only, g)
- -
PACKAGE CONTENTS
-
- Charging Cable (EA)
- -
- Ear Strap (EA)
- -
-
- Face Guard (L) (EA)
- -
- Filter (EA)
- -
-
- Inner Cover (EA)
- -
- Main Unit (EA)
- -
-
- Neckband (EA)
- -
- Pouch (EA)
- -
ACCESSORIES
-
- 5m Hose Accessory
- -
- Air Purifying Filter Kit
- -
-
- Cable (Sold Separately)
- -
- Circuit Breaker (Sold Separately)
- -
-
- Closet Dry (Gap-hose)
- -
- Continuous Drain Hose
- -
-
- Moving Wheel
- -
- Safe Guard
- -
-
- Safe Plate
- -
- Shoe Dry (Y-hose)
- -
-
- Switch (Sold Separately)
- -
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
-
- AFFA Certification
- Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
- Country of Origin
- -
- Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
- -
-
- Manufacturer (Importer)
- -
- Product Type (Model Name)
- -
BAR CODE
-
- Bar Code
- -