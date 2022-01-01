LG PuriCareTM Powerful Air Purifier that takes care of your indoor air quality with its unique 360° design and purification.

360° Purification Absorbs pollutants from 360° and delivers clean air to all corners no matter where it is placed.

PM 1.0 Smart Sensor & Display LG PuriCare provides a real-time reading of your indoor smell and particulate levels with its smart PM 1.0 and Gas sensor that automatically sets the air flow & operation cycle. The Smart display is the lighting system which shows different colors based on the pollution level.

Clean Booster Clean Booster rises and rotates to deliver clean air to all corners.

*Based on LG's experiment, 90% reduction in dust concentration compared to the initial stage, 259 M2, AS309DWA turbo wind operation, 24% (16 minutes and 30 seconds) faster when the Clean Booster is operating compared to when the Clean Booster is not in operation.

**Test Date: February 2019

***Testing institution: LG Electronics

****Test subject: LG Electronics Air Purifier (AS309DWA)

*****Test conditions: Turbo wind operation, 259 ㎥ (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 m)

******Test method: Measure wind speed with an anemometer (KANOMAX Anemomaster Model 6115) at a distance of 7.5 m from the product

- Measurement of fine dust removal performance with a particle counter (Grimm OPC model 1.109) using test particles with a particle diameter of 0.3 μm at a certain distance from the product (Comparison of Clean Booster Mode and Dual Clean Mode)

*******Test result: Measurement of wind speed of 0.25 m/s at a distance of 7.5 m from the product. 24% faster cleaning when in Clean Booster mode

********Based on laboratory measurements and may vary in production environments.

6-Step Filtration for Complete Protection Inflowing air goes through 360° filtration system which eliminates Ultra-fine Dust, Allergens and Total Harmful Gas.

*The picture shown for illustration purpose only. The Actual product filter is all-in-one type and cannot be separated.

**Test by KIMM(Korea institute of Machinery and Materials) Condition : 30 m³ chamber, Based on internal testing. Results may vary depending on individual use.

Baby Care LG PuriCareTM Air Purifier delivers clean air for crawling toddlers.

LG ThinQ Easily access and control your Air Purifierfrom anywhere.

Cleaning Air to the Far End of the Room Clean booster delivers filtered clean air to 7.5m distance.*

* Test by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea institute of machinery and materials Products: PuriCare AS281DAW Condition: 203m3 (10.6 x 7.1 x 2.7m), 24.7°C, RH 37% Test Particulate size: 0.3㎛ diameter smoke or potassium chloride(KCI)

** Test by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea institute of machinery and materials Condition: 203m3 (10.6 x 7.1 x 2.7m), 24.7°C, products installed in the middle of space Products: PuriCare AS95GDWP2 with clean booster mode on & off Checked cumulative dust concentration at 1.5m height from and 7.5 away from a product during 15 mins.

Air Round Design A Perfect round with 360° clean design makes space beautiful.