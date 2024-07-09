We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
"GentLGleam" Liquid Detergent
• GentLGeam Liquid Detergent provides bright cleaning by removing tough stains in just 1 wash
• Liquid Detergent has been especially designed for all LG front load & Top Load washing machines
• 1 liter of GentLGleam Liquid washes clothes as much as 1 KG powder
• GentLGleam Liquid comes with a unique cap design which ensures zero spillage and easy dosing
• GenLGleam being in liquid form it is easily soluble and thus avoids detergent residue on clothes and on machine parts, this makes fluff ideal for washing delicate fabrics and clothes for babies and adult with sensitive skin
PRODUCT DETAIL
|Net Quantity
|1 N
|Country of Origin
|India
|Manufactured By
|LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd
|Imported By
|LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
120 x 270 x 65
-
Product Weight Gross (kg)
1105
COMPATIBLE MODELS
-
Compatible Model
"Liquid Detergent" for all LG Top Loading & Front Loading Washing Machines Models
GENERAL
-
Acc Type
Liquid Detergent
-
Parts Number
CLS31460004
What people are saying
