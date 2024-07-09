"GentLGleam" Liquid Detergent

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CLS31460004

Liquid Detergent

• GentLGeam Liquid Detergent provides bright cleaning by removing tough stains in just 1 wash

• Liquid Detergent has been especially designed for all LG front load & Top Load washing machines

• 1 liter of GentLGleam Liquid washes clothes as much as 1 KG powder

• GentLGleam Liquid comes with a unique cap design which ensures zero spillage and easy dosing

• GenLGleam being in liquid form it is easily soluble and thus avoids detergent residue on clothes and on machine parts, this makes fluff ideal for washing delicate fabrics and clothes for babies and adult with sensitive skin

PRODUCT DETAIL

Net Quantity1 N
Country of OriginIndia
Manufactured ByLG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd
Imported ByLG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

 

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    120 x 270 x 65

  • Product Weight Gross (kg)

    1105

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    "Liquid Detergent" for all LG Top Loading & Front Loading Washing Machines Models

GENERAL

  • Acc Type

    Liquid Detergent

  • Parts Number

    CLS31460004

