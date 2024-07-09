We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
"SeaLGap" Wall Gap Filling Putty
- SeaLGap is blend of mineral powder& white cement that's used to make smooth mixture. This mixture can be used to close the hole formed in the wall during RAC Installtion
PRODUCT DETAIL
|Net Quantity
|300 gm
|Country of Origin
|India
|Manufactured By
|LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd
|Imported By
|LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Acc Type
Sea LGap
-
Parts Number
CLS32182901
COMPATIBLE MODELS
-
Compatible Model
"SeaLGap for filling Gap" for all LG Split RAC Models which using during Installation
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
130 x 180 x 15
-
Product Weight (kg)
0.320
What people are saying
