We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The word "BOOM" is written against the red light. The text is modified to emphasize its powerful sound. Below "BOOM," the phrase "BRING THE XBOOM FOR THE ULTIMATE PARTY ANTHEM" is shown.
People are enjoying a pool party. The LG XBOOM XL9T is placed behind them, with blue woofer lighting on. On the XL9T's LED panel, "XBOOM" is displayed.
LG XBOOM
Amplify your Party with XBOOM.Turn up that BOOM!
Find out more about XBOOM, our party speaker line.
On the left, there is a close-up of the LG XBOOM Go XG8T placed by the poolside. On the right, there is a close-up of a hand holding the LG XBOOM Go XG2T.
LG XBOOM Go
READY, SET, BOOM!
Find out more about XBOOM Go, our portable speaker lines.