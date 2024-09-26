Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM RNC9 Bluetooth Speaker + Soundbar S65TR , 600W with Dolby Digital , wireless rear speaker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG XBOOM RNC9 Bluetooth Speaker + Soundbar S65TR , 600W with Dolby Digital , wireless rear speaker

RNC9.A65TR

LG XBOOM RNC9 Bluetooth Speaker + Soundbar S65TR , 600W with Dolby Digital , wireless rear speaker

LG RNC9.A65TR party-speaker-xboom front view
Print

All Spec

PRODUCT DETAILS

Imported By

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Net Quantity

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Country of Origin

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Manufactured By

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.3

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

Imported By

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044.

Net Quantity

1

Country of Origin

China

Manufactured By

LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAIINDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1

Number of Speakers

6 EA

Output Power

600W (Reference, THD 30%)
440W (Rated, THD 10%)

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

20 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

12.56 kg

Main

2.5 kg

Rear Speaker (2EA)

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU: