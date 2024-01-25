In the present competitive business landscape, small businesses need to prioritise employee and customer comfort to remain successful. One way to achieve this is by investing in a commercial air conditioning system.

A well-designed commercial AC not only keeps your employees and customers comfortable but also promises a range of benefits to your business. It is a smart move for any small trade looking to create a comfortable and inviting environment.

So, here is a list of the primary benefits of investing in LG commercial air conditioners. Let’s have a look!

5 S Benefits of LG Commercial Air Conditioners

1. Sustainable Operations

One reason why you should opt for LG commercial air conditioners is because they are energy-efficient. Designed to be environment-friendly, LG VRF solutions minimise efficiency losses and provide sustainable energy benefits.

LG Multi V 5 commercial air conditioner has ultimate inverter compressor technology that enhances compressor reliability and improves energy efficiency. By keeping the compressor speed to a minimum, it reduces electricity usage and saves costs for your small business.

2. Seamless Controls

LG commercial air conditioners with advanced and ahead-of-expected features are the best cooling solutions for small businesses. They have smart controls that help maintain comfort conditions to keep workplace equipment safe.

The compact and powerful Multi V S is Wi-Fi-enabled and provides remote access to the AC. With the LG ThinQ app, you can control the system at any time from anywhere, which can mean maximised comfort.

With dual sensing control, the LG Multi V5 air conditioner can maintain ideal comfort conditions within the workspace. The humidity sensors adjust airflow from the indoor unit depending on whether the air inside is dry or humid. The floor temperature sensor, on the other hand, determines the ground temperature to precisely heat and cool the space.

Another smart cooling solution for small businesses, the four way cassette AC, has human detection technology. It allows the system to detect the presence of humans, based on which the HVAC system begins and ends operations.

3. Sturdy Performance

The LG commercial air conditioners have oil sensors in VRF compressors. Along with that ocean black fin technology that promises reliable and sturdy performance for small businesses.

LG Multi V 5 comes with the Ocean Black Fin technology that enables the system to deliver a sturdy performance even in harsh environments. The coating provides protection against corrosive substances and features a hydrophilic film to minimise moisture build-up.

Besides, the system has smart oil sensors that run oil recovery operations only when necessary. This increases compressor efficiency. The sensors manage and balance oil levels in compressors for improved performance.

4. Safety and Well-being

Another reason installing LG commercial solutions can help your small business is by enabling your employees to breathe healthy and clean air. LG four-way cassette air conditioners follow a five-step filtration process to remove up to 99% of ultrafine dust, bacteria, and virus. It can capture fine dust, remove unpleasant odours, and get rid of inactive bacteria and germs to ensure your staff breathes purified air.

The LG commercial air conditioners can work in conjunction with ERV to provide fresh air from the outdoors and eliminate polluted indoor air. It also increases energy efficiency as the heat exchangers save more energy than natural ventilation. Moreover, ERV monitors carbon dioxide levels inside the room and uses the information to automatically adjust the fan speed.

With the UV Nano filter box, LG ducted air conditioners can efficiently cool and clean indoor air. It has a pre-filter to trap larger dust particles, UV Nano LEDs to sterilise bacteria and viruses, and a MERV filter to eliminate dust particles in the air passing through. In this way, LG commercial ACs can contribute to the health and well-being of your employees.

5. Smart Innovation:

LG commercial air conditioners use innovation to offer aesthetic interiors, powerful airflow, and energy efficiency without compromising customer comfort.

The round cassette ACs, for example, have a clean and elegant style that makes the space more inviting. The innovative circular shape covers a large area and leaves no blind spots. Moreover, the increased airflow and detailed wind direction spread the breeze evenly and widely.

LG single-phase Multi V S or three-phase Multi V 5 can work in conjunction with Hydro Kit to produce hot or cold water. You can use it to pre-heat domestic water, melt snow, or heat up the floor to maximise comfort for your employees.

The LG one-way cassette air conditioners are another innovative solution to cool interiors. An excellent choice for small-scale businesses, they have a slim indoor unit that provides the flexibility of installation in a narrow (132 mm) ceiling space.

To Sum Up:

While commercial air conditioning might not be your top priority, it is definitely essential for your small business. It helps your employees stay ahead of the expected by providing top-notch services, smart innovations, and a healthy and productive work environment. The LG commercial ACs promise a range of benefits for your small business, making them an ideal solution for cooling your workspace.