LG gram 14 (35.56cm) & 995g

Compact and Lightweight

Even with an impressive 14 (35.56cm) screen, LG gram weighs in at only 995 grams. One of the lightest laptops on the market, LG gram makes carrying easy and sets a new standard in laptop portability.

*Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

Up to 23.5 Hours 72Wh Battery

Keep Working Freely All Day

When fully charged with up to 23.5 hours of battery life, you can keep working outside without having to worry about plugging in an adaptor.

*Battery life can vary, depending on the model, settings, and user environments based on the MobileMark® 2014 standard.

IPS & Full HD Display

Richer Viewing Experience

The IPS screen offers amazing picture quality and exceptional clarity. Full HD Display (1920X1080), sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut allows for color adjustment with greater accuracy.

MIL-STD-810G

Proven Durability

The 14Z990 passed the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors including shock, dust and temperature. It proved to be a solid product that passed all tests.

*Transit Drop is the test result of dropping LG gram in its packaging.

Ready for Ultra Performance

Thunderbolt™ 3

Transfer and Display at Once

The Thunderbolt™ 3 transfers data 8 times faster than USB 3.0 at data speeds of up to 40Gbps. This port lets you connect LG gram to two 4K displays or one 5K display or charge other devices.

*Thunderbolt™ 3 may or may not be supported according to SKU.

Dual SSD & Dual Memory

Dual Performance

The 14Z990 offers 1 SSD by default, and the extra slot allows the addition of another drive. Dual SSD can double storage space and reduce the inconvenience of storing large data in a separate external storage device.

*To install an additional SSD, the bottom and top plates must be removed from the Gram. Visit an LG Service Center to install an additional SSD. Any issues that occur without consulting the service center shall be the responsibility of the customer.

More Powerful 8th Gen CPU

Ready for Ultra-Performance

The newest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, allows smooth operation of 4K content and game graphics demanding high performance.

*Dual Channel Memory feature may not be available in all countries.

USB Type-C™

 

Multi Ports Support

The USB Type-C™ can connect and transfer data to a 4K display and simultaneously charge a mobile phone. USB 3.0 and HDMI ensure fast data transfer and a smooth display. Plus, the MicroSD offers additional storage.

 

Fingerprint Reader

 

Log on without the Hassle

To log on or reawaken your laptop when it is in Sleep mode, simply push the Power button with fingerprint recognition. With perfect security, you don't have to worry about hacking or forgetting your password.

 

Backlit Keyboard

Easy to Type in the Dark

When you push the Power button, the keyboard's backlight welcomes you*. You can work in dark environments as the keyboard brightness is easily adjusted between two levels.

*After pushing the Power button, the keyboard lights up for one second.

DTS Headphone: X

Surround Sound, Overwhelming Immersion

The DTS Headphone: X provides a surround sound effect with 11 channels through headphones, just like a movie theater. It produces immersive, rich sound with compact DJ mixing devices.

*DTS Headphone: X is available to connect the headphones. No headphones included.

Print

All Spec

OPERATING SYSTEM

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home (64bit) (LG recommends Windows 11 Pro for Business)

PROCESSOR

  • Processor model

    Intel® Core™ i5-8265U

  • Number of cores

    Quad-Core

  • Clock speed

    1.6GHz

  • Turbo Boost / Turbo Core clock speed

    3.9GHz

  • Cache

    6MB

MEMORY

  • RAM

    8GB DDR4

  • RAM speed

    2400MHz

  • Maximum RAM capacity

    16GB

STORAGE

  • Storage type

    SSD

  • SSD capacity

    256GB

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    35.56cm (14)

  • Screen type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920 x 1080)

  • Screen features

    LED Backlighting, sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut

CONNECTIVITY

  • WiFi connectivity

    802.11 AC

  • AC WiFi type

    Intel® 9560

  • TX / RX streams

    2 x 2

  • WiFi

    2.4GHz + 5GHz

  • Maximum speed

    1.73Gbps

  • Ethernet port

    Ethernet 10/100 port (RJ45 gender over USB Type-C)

  • Bluetooth version

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • USB Type-C ports

    1

  • USB 3.1 ports

    2 (Excluding USB Type-C)

  • USB 3.0 ports

    0

  • USB 2.0 ports

    0

  • Video interface

    HDMI 1.4 x 1, Display Port 1.2 x1 ,Thunderbolt 3 x 1 (Diplay Port and Thunderbolt over USB Type-C)

  • Audio interface

    3.5mm jack x 1

  • Other connections

    Miracast

SOUND

  • Audio software

    DTS Headphone-X

  • Speakers

    Dual speakers

MEDIA

  • Memory card reader

    Micro SD

  • Expansion card slot

    M.2 2280 x 1 (for secondary SSD)

FEATURES

  • Camera

    720p (0.9M) HD ready

  • Windows Hello

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Island-style keyboard

  • Backlit keys

    LED Backlighting

  • Mouse / trackpad

    Multi-touch trackpad with gesture control

  • Security features

    Kensington lock slot/Fingerprint scanner

  • Other features

    Dual Microphones

POWER

  • Battery type

    4-cell Lithium-ion

  • Battery life

    Up to 23.5hours (MobileMark® 2014)

GENERAL

  • Color

    Dark Silver

  • Box contents

    Installation guide, AC Adapter, Power Cable, LAN Adapter

  • Dimensions - height

    16.5mm

  • Dimensions - width

    323mm

  • Dimensions - depth

    212mm

  • Weight

    0.995 kg

SOFTWARE

  • Software supplied

    LG Control Center, LG Update Center, LG Easy Guide/Troubleshooting Guide (E-Manual), LG Reader Mode, LG On Screen Display 3, Microsoft Office 365 (30 Days Trial), DTS Headphone-X

  • Microsoft Office 365 pre-installed

    1-month trial

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.