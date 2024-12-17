About Cookies on This Site

LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU60RG
()
Key Features

  • 4K UHD / 8.3 Mega pixels (3840x2160) Laser
  • 40" ~ 300" Flexible screen size
  • 6,000 ANSI Lumens
  • Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% / Zoom x 1.6
  • 4/9/15/25 Point Warping
  • SuperSign / LG Connected Care
More

LG ProBeam projector.

Project your business like a Pro

Display

4K UHD (3840x2160) Laser

6,000 ANSI Lumens

Usability

Zoom 1.6x

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% 

Efficient management

SuperSign

LG Connected Care

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Up to 762-cm screen size

High definition clarity to large audience

Up to 762-cm screen size and 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

6,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost power of presentation

6,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms, minimizing image quality deterioration and magnifying the productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & adaptive projector

Fits to your business sector

Corporate

LG ProBeam is a general-purpose business projector with ambient lighting for meeting rooms of various sizes. LG ProBeam helps you to communicate small texts or figures with high resolution and brightness.

Education

LG ProBeam projects proper imagery for learning with high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in various learning spaces so that students can view the shared materials.

Hospital

LG ProBeam can project the monochrome medical image with DICOM 14 compliance, which is suitable for medical conferences.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flexible and easy installation

With zoom x1.6 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can easily set the screen through fine-tuning by adjusting the lens and zoom.

Up to 300-inch screen size and WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution.

Zoom icon.

Zoom x1.6

Lens shift icon.

Lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%)

Up to 25 point warping

Simple and delicate screen adjustment

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a precise screen by using the 4/9/15/25 point warping function on the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Up to 20,000 hours of life

Steady-clear & cost-effect

The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.

28 years

2 hours of daily use

14 years

4 hours of daily use

7 years

8 hours of daily use

*It may vary depending on product usage environment and care method.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SuperSign

The easy way to manage and maintain

By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.

LG SuperSign CMS

It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.

LG SuperSign Control+

SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.

LG ConnectedCare

It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, helping your stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.

Real-time Monitoring.

1. Real-time monitoring

B2B Call Center : Request Assistance.

2. B2B call center : request assistance

SE Preparation : Mobile Diagnosis.

3. SE preparation : mobile diagnosis

Site Visit by Service Engineer.

4. Site visit by service engineer

Troubleshooting.

5. Troubleshooting

Issue Resolved.

6. Issue resolved

*Users may be subject to additional fees when using SuperSign Control+, SuperSign CMS, and LG ConnectedCare™ based on their respective regions.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.