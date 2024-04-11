About Cookies on This Site

Smart Digital Signage for Expansive Viewing

All-around Projector for Versatile Fields

*Image simulation is for illustration purposes only.

Laser 4K UHD & 3M:1 CR

Exceptional Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, LG ProBeam delivers crisp details from 40(101.6cm) up to the 300(762cm) screen. With 3M:1 contrast ratio, it can express deep darkness and brightness.
*The images simulated for illustration purposes only.

Thanks to the 7,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, LG BU70QGA can produce clear picture quality even in bright indoor environments such as building lobbies.
Thanks to the 7,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, LG BU70QGA can produce clear picture quality even in bright indoor environments such as building lobbies.

*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image. Image simulation is for illustration purposes only.

Edge Blending

Seamless Panoramic View

By supporting Edge Blending technology which controls the luminance of the area where the projected light overlaps, it can provide the seamless connection without resulting in a higher luminance when two or more projectors must be used simultaneously.

*Image simulation is for illustration purposes only.

Designed for Many-sided Installation

LG BU70QGA can adjust the screen distortion even in situations where projector installation space may be limited, or an existing bracket has already been installed.

*Image simulation is for illustration purposes only.

Auto Screen Adjustment

Simply Adjust Screen Distortion

With an Auto Screen Adjustment function, it can automatically correct the screen using the appropriate technology according to the installation status.

4/9/15/25 Point Warping

Lens Shift (+60/-33%), H (±28%)

1.6x Zoom

*Image simulation is for illustration purposes only.

*Image simulation is for illustration purposes only.

SuperSign

The Easy Way to Manage and Maintenance

By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.

LG SuperSign CMS

It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS™ signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from PC or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.

LG SuperSign Control+

SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.

LG ConnectedCare

It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, guaranteeing stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Resolution ¹,²

    4K UHD (3840x2160)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness³

    7,000 ANSI lumens

  • Throw Distance

    Standard Throw

  • Light Source

    Laser (up to 20,000 hours)

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Throw Ratio

    1.53 to 2.45

  • Zoom

    1.6x (auto)

  • Keystone

    25-Point Keystone Adjustment (auto)

  • Screen Size

    40” to 300”

  • Lens Shift

    H: +/- 28%, V: +60%/-33% (auto)

  • HDR

    Yes

  • Noise

    31dB to 35dB

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Connection Terminals

    HDMI 2.0 in (x3), HDMI out (x1) , DisplayPort (x1), USB Type-A 2.0 (x2), RJ45 (x2), HDBaseT, RS-232c (in/out), IR (in), Audio 3.5mm (in)

  • USB Plug & Play

    Movie, Music, Photo

  • Wireless

    Wifi & Bluetooth

AUDIO

  • Sound

    10W (5W+5W)

POWER

  • Power Consumption

    500W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Less than 0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimensions (W x D x H)

    22.4 x 14.2 x 6.3 in 570 x 360 x 160 mm

  • Weight

    39.0 lb / 17.7 kg

FEATURES

  • User Interface Platform

    webOS Signage 6.0

  • Auto Screen Adjustment

    Yes (focus, zoom, keystone)

  • Edge Blending

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes (9x linear)

  • PIP & PBP

    Yes

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes

  • LG One:Quick Share

    Yes

  • 360 Degree Install

    Yes

  • Crestron RoomView™

    Yes

  • IP Control

    Yes

OTHER

  • Warranty

    3 Year Limited/15,000 hours

  • Assembled In

    South Korea (ROK)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.