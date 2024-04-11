We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam BU70QGA Laser Projector
All-around Projector for Versatile Fields
Exceptional Picture Quality
4K UHD with 3M:1 CR
WUXGA with 1.5M:1 CR
Seamless Panoramic View
Designed for Many-sided Installation
Simply Adjust Screen Distortion
The Easy Way to Manage and Maintenance
LG SuperSign CMS
LG SuperSign Control+
LG ConnectedCare
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Resolution ¹,²
4K UHD (3840x2160)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness³
7,000 ANSI lumens
-
Throw Distance
Standard Throw
-
Light Source
Laser (up to 20,000 hours)
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Throw Ratio
1.53 to 2.45
-
Zoom
1.6x (auto)
-
Keystone
25-Point Keystone Adjustment (auto)
-
Screen Size
40” to 300”
-
Lens Shift
H: +/- 28%, V: +60%/-33% (auto)
-
HDR
Yes
-
Noise
31dB to 35dB
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Connection Terminals
HDMI 2.0 in (x3), HDMI out (x1) , DisplayPort (x1), USB Type-A 2.0 (x2), RJ45 (x2), HDBaseT, RS-232c (in/out), IR (in), Audio 3.5mm (in)
-
USB Plug & Play
Movie, Music, Photo
-
Wireless
Wifi & Bluetooth
AUDIO
-
Sound
10W (5W+5W)
POWER
-
Power Consumption
500W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Less than 0.5W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimensions (W x D x H)
22.4 x 14.2 x 6.3 in 570 x 360 x 160 mm
-
Weight
39.0 lb / 17.7 kg
FEATURES
-
User Interface Platform
webOS Signage 6.0
-
Auto Screen Adjustment
Yes (focus, zoom, keystone)
-
Edge Blending
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes (9x linear)
-
PIP & PBP
Yes
-
Daisy Chain
Yes
-
LG One:Quick Share
Yes
-
360 Degree Install
Yes
-
Crestron RoomView™
Yes
-
IP Control
Yes
OTHER
-
Warranty
3 Year Limited/15,000 hours
-
Assembled In
South Korea (ROK)
-
