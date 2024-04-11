About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

HU915QE

LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

Front view
Your Own Cinema From Inches Away.



Your Own Cinema From Inches Away

Display

3,700 ANSI Lumens
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Technology

Ultra Short Throw
Brightness Optimizer II

Usability

webOS
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
2.2Ch 40W Sound

Accurate Color Even in Bright Ambient.


3,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Cinematic Picture Quality Even in Bright Ambient

The 3,700 ANSI Lumens brightness results in a gentle light, producing clear images in an indoor environment under ambient lighting conditions.

*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

3 Channel Laser Gen.2

By featuring the latest 3 Channel Laser technology that uses RGB separate primary colors and provides 30% brighter color expression* than the previous generation, LG HU915QE can express a vivid picture while virtually preventing color loss.

*Compared to LG HU85L, the value may vary depending on the external environment or others.

Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers precisive details up to 120-inch screen. With 2M:1 contrast ratio it can express the deep darkness and brightness.

Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

Ultra Short Throw

Just a Span for Overwhelmingly Large Screen

LG CineBeam gives vivid imagery within a remarkably short throw distance (0.19 Throw Ratio*). Create an impressive home cinema screen up to 120 (304.8CM).

*It can project a 90 (228.6CM) screen from a distance of 5.6cm, a 100 (254CM) screen from a distance of 9.8cm, and a 120 (304.8CM) screen from a distance of 18.3cm.

Kvadrat Re-wool

Designed for Harmonic Interior

By applying a premium material from Kvadrat Re-wool which is crafted using 45% recycled wool, its environmentally friendly textile seamlessly blends in your home interior.
Brightness Optimizer II.

Brightness Optimizer II

Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Iris Mode, and Adaptive Contrast.

Bright Room

Dark Room

Auto Brightness

Recognizing the ambient light environment by the built-in ambient sensor, 'energy saving level' is automatically set, thereby providing screen brightness optimized for the surrounding environment. (Bright Room: Energy Saving Min.)

Auto Brightness

Recognizing the ambient light environment by the built-in ambient sensor, 'energy saving level' is automatically set, thereby providing screen brightness optimized for the surrounding environment. (Dark Room: Energy Saving Med.)

*To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’.
*During using this function, Energy saving and IRIS Mode are disabled.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

  • Bright Room Mode
    Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Dark Room Mode
    Iris’s minimum aperture

Iris Mode

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

  • Image is bright
    Full laser current, to make image bright
  • Image is dark
    Lower laser current, to make image darker

Adaptive Contrast

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in apps.

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 6.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Apple AirPlay 2
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

2.2 Ch 40W Sound.
2.2 Ch 40W Sound

Incredible Surround Sound Experience

With the improved 2.2Ch 40W sound, you can enjoy cinematic sound virtually similar to a real movie theater.
Expanded Ports

Variety of Connectivity with Various Devices

With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical Digital Audio OUT, and a LAN port, HU915QE supports stable interfaces.

4/9/15 Point WARPING

With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
CALCULATE NOW!
Print

Key Specs

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    3700

  • Type

    3Ch Laser

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Output

    40W (2.2ch)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Zoom

    Fixed

All Spec

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    3700

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    YES

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Leg-Stand

    YES (4 Leg)

  • Local Key

    YES

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    680 x 347 x 128

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    13.1

FEATURES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • TruMotion

    YES (up to 4096x2160)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • FILMMAKER mode

    YES

  • Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

    YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0 (Smart)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

    YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • Premium CP

    YES

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES (On / Off)

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Image Flip

    YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    YES (4K)

  • Upscaler

    YES (4K)

  • Real Cinema

    YES (up to 4096x2160)

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    YES

  • Smooth Gradation

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    YES

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    YES

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    YES

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    YES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Background Image

    YES

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    YES

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    YES

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Dynamic Black

    YES

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • HDMI

    3

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • RJ45

    1

  • IP control

    YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    3Ch Laser

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Set to wall: 100"@10cm, Standard: 100"@42cm

  • Throw Ratio

    0.19

  • Screen Size

    90" ~ 120"

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice lll)

  • Output

    40W (2.2ch)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    YES (Pass through)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

  • Warranty Card

    YES

  • Remote Control - Motion

    YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    28dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    30dB(A)

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1.2

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    350W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.