LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector
Display
3,700 ANSI Lumens
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Technology
Ultra Short Throw
Brightness Optimizer II
Usability
webOS
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
2.2Ch 40W Sound
*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
*Compared to LG HU85L, the value may vary depending on the external environment or others.
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
Just a Span for Overwhelmingly Large Screen
*It can project a 90 (228.6CM) screen from a distance of 5.6cm, a 100 (254CM) screen from a distance of 9.8cm, and a 120 (304.8CM) screen from a distance of 18.3cm.
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
*To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’.
*During using this function, Energy saving and IRIS Mode are disabled.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
-
Bright Room ModeIris’s maximum aperture
-
Dark Room ModeIris’s minimum aperture
Iris Mode
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
-
Image is brightFull laser current, to make image bright
-
Image is darkLower laser current, to make image darker
Adaptive Contrast
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
3700
-
Type
3Ch Laser
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
40W (2.2ch)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
3700
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
YES
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
680 x 347 x 128
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
13.1
FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
TruMotion
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
FILMMAKER mode
YES
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
Premium CP
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
HDR Tone Mapping
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (4K)
-
Upscaler
YES (4K)
-
Real Cinema
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
YES
-
Smooth Gradation
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
YES
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Background Image
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Dynamic Black
YES
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
HDMI
3
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
-
RJ45
1
-
IP control
YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
3Ch Laser
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Set to wall: 100"@10cm, Standard: 100"@42cm
-
Throw Ratio
0.19
-
Screen Size
90" ~ 120"
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
40W (2.2ch)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES (Pass through)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30dB(A)
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1.2
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
350W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
