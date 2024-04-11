We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote
Compact Design
- One-hand Grip size
- Simple IR Remote
Smart Usage
- webOS & Wireless Connection
- Bluetooth Audio Dual Out
Display
- Flexible Screen Size
- Auto Vertical Keystone
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by region.
Smart Wireless Connection
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS22, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
*Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
Flexible Screen Size for Cinematic Immersion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The connection of the power cord is required for operation.
Ai-powered Viewing Experience with Alpha 7 Processor
Through optimization by the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor, nebulae in the night sky appear more vibrant and exhibit enhanced sharpness.
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Display Type
DLP
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
450
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
150,000:1
-
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
85%
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manua/Motorizedl)
Manual
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
30 (76.2cm) ~ 120 (304.8cm)
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
-
Light source - Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
30,000 Hrs
-
Projection Image - Standard (lens to wall)
60"@1.59m
(100"@2.65m)
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.2
FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 22
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
HDR
Yes
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
HDMI simplink (CEC)
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.0)
-
Audio out
Yes (1ea)
-
RJ45
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Type-A
Yes (2ea)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output (unit)
5W Mono
POWER
-
Type
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built-in)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
62W
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
148 x 66.5 x 148 mm
-
Weight with Stand
0.95 KG
STANDARD
-
FCC
Yes
-
ETL
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
PSE
Yes
-
KCC
Yes
-
KC
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
