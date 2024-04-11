About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

PF510Q

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

LG PF510Q Front view

LG PF510Q CineBeam.

Move to Movie

Simply transform your space into a cinematic experience with LG’s new smart projector.

Compact Design

  • One-hand Grip size
  • Simple IR Remote

Smart Usage

  • webOS & Wireless Connection
  • Bluetooth Audio Dual Out

Display

  • Flexible Screen Size
  • Auto Vertical Keystone
LG PF510Q The projector is designed for One-hand Grip.
Compact Size

Design for One-hand Grip

Lightweight and compact size that grabs in one hand, you can take it and create your theater anywhere.
Simple IR Remote

Control it Intuitively and Conveniently

The new simple IR remote control with a simplified UI and 18 buttons allows you to control the projector quickly and easily.

*The remote control is included in the package.

LG PF510Q Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22.
webOS 22

Access Your Favorite Content

Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by region.

Smart Wireless Connection

Apple Home and AirPlay.
Apple Home and AirPlay

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly

Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS22, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

LG PF510Q Expand Content to the Large Screen.
Screen Share

Expand it to the Large Screen

You simply share videos, photos, and music from your Android devices and laptop to up to a 120-inch large screen.

*Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.

Extended Bluetooth Pairing.
Bluetooth Audio Dual Out

Extended Bluetooth Pairing

By supporting Bluetooth pairing added Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, LG PF510Q can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, you can share the sound with your family or friend even in noise-sensitive environments.

*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

Up to 120-inch of Full HD Resolution

Flexible Screen Size for Cinematic Immersion

With FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and compact size to fit anywhere, you can create your own immersive theater at home or at outdoors on a flexible screen from 30-inch up to 120-inch.
Watching a movie in a narrow room.

Enjoy your own content even in a narrow room

 

Watching a movie with children.

Decorate your child's first small theater

 

Outdoor movies on the large screen in the backyard or rooftop.
Outdoor movies on the large screen for gathering with buddies in the backyard or rooftop

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The connection of the power cord is required for operation.

Auto Vertical Keystone

It automatically corrects the trapezoidal screen, which occurs when the projector and the screen are not horizontal, to the straight rectangle screen.

Ai-powered Viewing Experience with Alpha 7 Processor

LG MAGNIT features an advanced AI-powered Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor that optimizes clarity and sharpness to deliver an outstanding viewing experience. Its advanced AI technology enables the processor to recognize and analyze content, tailoring the display settings for each individual scene to create a highly realistic and immersive image possible.

Through optimization by the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor, nebulae in the night sky appear more vibrant and exhibit enhanced sharpness.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
CALCULATE NOW!
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    150,000:1

  • Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)

    85%

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom

  • Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manua/Motorizedl)

    Manual

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    30 (76.2cm) ~ 120 (304.8cm)

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

  • Light source - Type

    ﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    30,000 Hrs

  • Projection Image - Standard (lens to wall)

    60"@1.59m
    (100"@2.65m)

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.2

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 22

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • HDR

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • HDMI simplink (CEC)

    Yes

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.0)

  • Audio out

    Yes (1ea)

  • RJ45

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB Type-A

    Yes (2ea)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output (unit)

    5W Mono

POWER

  • Type

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
    (PSU Built-in)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    62W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    148 x 66.5 x 148 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    0.95 KG

STANDARD

  • FCC

    Yes

  • ETL

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • PSE

    Yes

  • KCC

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.