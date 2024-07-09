We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam WUXGA (1920x1200) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Display
WUXGA (1920x1200) Laser
6,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Zoom 1.6x
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
Efficient management
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Up to 762-cm screen size
High definition clarity to large audience
With 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness and WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution, LG ProBeam offers stunning visual quality even on up to 762-cm large screen.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Scalable & adaptive projector
Fits to your business sector
Corporate
LG ProBeam is a general-purpose business projector with ambient lighting for meeting rooms of various sizes. LG ProBeam helps you to communicate small texts or figures with high resolution and brightness.
Education
LG ProBeam projects proper imagery for learning with high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in various learning spaces so that students can view the shared materials.
Hospital
LG ProBeam can project the monochrome medical image with DICOM 14 compliance, which is suitable for medical conferences.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Flexible and easy installation
With zoom x1.6 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can easily set the screen through fine-tuning by adjusting the lens and zoom.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Up to 20,000 hours of life
Steady-clear & cost-effect
The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.
28 years
2 hours of daily use
14 years
4 hours of daily use
7 years
8 hours of daily use
*It may vary depending on product usage environment and care method.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
SuperSign
The easy way to manage and maintain
By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.
LG SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
LG ConnectedCare
It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, helping your stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
*Users may be subject to additional fees when using SuperSign Control+, SuperSign CMS, and LG ConnectedCare™ based on their respective regions.
LG Projection Calculator
You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
6000
-
Type
Laser(LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping(4/9/15/25)
-
Output
10W(5W + 5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
D (Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
All Spec
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
6000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White
Front/Rear - Gray
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
Joystick
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7
370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
CHANGEABLE F#
-
Changeable F#
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9,2Kg
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.0KG
FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping(4/9/15/25)
-
HDR
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
TruMotion
Yes
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes(Music)
-
Platform (OS, UI)
Signage webOS 6.0
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Mid/Max)
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
Yes (On / Off)
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
DICOM
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Background Image
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
Yes
-
Blank
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
HDMI
2
-
Audio out
Yes (Phone jack)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
-
RJ45
1
-
RS-232C
1
-
IP control
Yes
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
Laser(LD + P/W)
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2800 /Tele 4500 (100'')
-
Throw Ratio
1.30 ~ 2.08
-
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
10W(5W + 5W)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book, Full Book
-
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Remote Control - Normal
Yes
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
D (Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
33 dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
29 dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
30 dB(A)
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
Full / Original
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
460W
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W ↓
-
Power Supply
100V -240V @ 50-60 Hz
(PSU Built-in)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.