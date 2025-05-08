We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
Key Features
- SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY FOR DEEPER IMMERSION Color and contrast, detail and dimensions—get lost in unrivaled entertainment.
- SMART SOLUTIONS FOR GREATER CONVENIENCE Seamless control over your content for an unbeatable entertainment experience.
- PREMIUM CINEMA—FROM ALMOST ANYWHERE Watch where you want in picture-perfect quality.
Show-Stopping Resolution
*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.
Astounding Color
All the Screen You Need
AirPlay 2 + Miracast® + Bluetooth® Sound Out
Smart Solutions for Greater Convenience
*Not compatible with Netflix.
*Internet connection and subscriptions required. Not compatible with Netflix. Disney+ subscription required.
Cinematic in Any Space
Small but Mighty
All Spec
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
Full HD(1920x1080)1)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
1000 cd/sq.m (1000 nit)
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top - White / Bottom - Gray
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes
-
Local Key
Joystick
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
225 x 192 x 69
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.65kg
FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4Corner Keystone)
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (ARC)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic, frame by frame)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 10 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (Full HD)
-
Upscaler
Yes (Full HD)
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Smooth Gradation
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Background Image
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
HDMI
2
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
-
RJ45
1
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Life Hours
30,000 Hrs
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Standard (lens to wall)
60"@1.59m (100"@2.65m)
-
Throw Ratio
1.195
-
Screen Size
60" ~ 120"
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
3W+3W Stereo
-
Dolby Surround Audio
Yes (Pass Through)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass Through)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 cd/sq.m (29 nit)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
24
-
Energy Saving Med.
26
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom / 4-Way Zoom
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
98W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
