LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

PF610P
LG PF610P Portable & Lifestyle Projectors
Key Features

  • SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY FOR DEEPER IMMERSION Color and contrast, detail and dimensions—get lost in unrivaled entertainment.
  • SMART SOLUTIONS FOR GREATER CONVENIENCE Seamless control over your content for an unbeatable entertainment experience.
  • PREMIUM CINEMA—FROM ALMOST ANYWHERE Watch where you want in picture-perfect quality.

Epic and immersive entertainment—from anywhere.

LG CineBeam PF610P projector delivers mesmerizing picture quality in epic proportions with unbeatable convenience.

Superior Picture Quality

Full HD (1920 x 1080)
1000 ANSI Lumens with 4 Channel LED
Technology
Up to 120 (304.8cm) Screen Size

Wireless Connection

webOS 5.0
AirPlay 2 / Miracast® / Bluetooth® Sound
Out

Portability and Longevity

4 Corner Keystone
Throw Ratio 1.195
Up to 30,000 Hour-long Lifetime

Additional Features

Sleek, Compact Design
2 HDMI Ports
Dolby Atmos® Compatibility

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Show-Stopping Resolution

The LG CineBeam PF610P delivers new levels of cinematic immersion. Full HD astonishes with deep, vivid shades and striking clarity—for authentic detail that brings content to life.

*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.

1000 ANSI Lumens

Light Up Your Entertainment

The quality is clear—the LG CineBeam PF610P boasts 1,000 ANSI lumens for bright images and outstanding visibility. Get lost in vivid content even with moderate ambient light.
4 Channel LED Technology

Astounding Color

4-channel LED enhances brightness, contrast, and color—for richer, more vibrant entertainment.
120 (304.8cm) Screen Size

All the Screen You Need

Cinematic quality at up to epic 120 (304.8cm) proportions—for immersive action, adventure, drama, and delight that rival a movie theater experience.

AirPlay 2 + Miracast® + Bluetooth® Sound Out

Smart Solutions for Greater Convenience

Mirror or stream content from your compatible iOS devices with AirPlay 2* or from your compatible Android smartphone with Miracast*. Plus, wirelessly pair your projector with Bluetooth devices, including headphones, speakers, and audio systems.

*Not compatible with Netflix.

webOS™ 5.0

All Your Favorites in One Place

LG’s exclusive webOS 5.0 makes it easy to discover new content or revisit your favorites, putting your favorite platforms* in one location. Search, select, and stream—seamlessly.

*Internet connection and subscriptions required. Not compatible with Netflix. Disney+ subscription required.

Throw Ratio 1.195

Cinematic in Any Space

Transform virtually any room in your house into a home theater. With a low throw ratio, the LG CineBeam PF610P can project a large screen from close range, delivering a perfect viewing experience whether you’re in a large living room or a spacious bedroom.




4 Corner Keystone

Designed to be Aligned

Adjust the screen from four different points to achieve accurate proportions with horizontal and vertical alignment. Virtually no distortion—no matter what angle you’re projecting from.
Up to 30,000 Hour-long Lifetime

Light You Can Count On

This LED lasts...and lasts. With a lifespan up to 30,000 hours, your projector delivers near-endless entertainment. No need to worry about replacing or conserving the lamp.
Sleek, Compact Design

Small but Mighty

The LG CineBeam PF610P is light and easily portable, allowing you to take cinematic views wherever you go. Plus, it won’t clutter your home theater setup.

2 HDMI Ports

More Ports for More Possibilities

Two HDMI ports add versatility and ease. Switch between your favorite gaming systems seamlessly, or connect your laptop and sound system at once.
All Spec

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD(1920x1080)1)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    1000 cd/sq.m (1000 nit)

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top - White / Bottom - Gray

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes

  • Local Key

    Joystick

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    225 x 192 x 69

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1.65kg

FEATURES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4Corner Keystone)

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 5.0 (Smart)

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (ARC)

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic, frame by frame)

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 10 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (Full HD)

  • Upscaler

    Yes (Full HD)

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Smooth Gradation

    Yes

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • HDMI

    2

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • RJ45

    1

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    4Ch(RGBB) LED

  • Life Hours

    30,000 Hrs

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    60"@1.59m (100"@2.65m)

  • Throw Ratio

    1.195

  • Screen Size

    60" ~ 120"

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Output

    3W+3W Stereo

  • Dolby Surround Audio

    Yes (Pass Through)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    Yes (Pass Through)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29 cd/sq.m (29 nit)

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    24

  • Energy Saving Med.

    26

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom / 4-Way Zoom

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    98W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.