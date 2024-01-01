About Cookies on This Site

LG INFORMATION DISPLAY

LG INFORMATION DISPLAY

LG will transform your business and allow you to experience the new level of creativity with Information Display Signage. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
True Innovation behind New Depths

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT, Our First Micro LED Display

A display that meets the depths of your imagination. Through magnificent visuals, the stunning and streamlined LG MAGNIT delivers true innovation to work and play. A new level of immersion awaits.

Black Immersion,Enlivened Details

By removing a package surrounding R, G, B LED chips and applying LG's own Full Black Coating technology, LG MAGNIT surprisingly delivers much deeper black than the conventional package LED signage*. This not only enhances color vividness, but also makes the details which were hidden in the shadows appear, providing audiences a sense of immersion.

Stronger Light and Shadow

The solid black LG MAGNIT makes also results in superbly high contrast ratio which is a vital part of the picture quality. The difference between the dark parts and the light parts is clearly great, making every part of the content distinctive.

Accurate Colors as Intended

By carefully selecting an LED chip which is a key factor to determine color purity, its narrowed wavelength allows LG MAGNIT to show uniform colors across the screen. Furthermore, the enhanced Gamut Transfer technology supports it to describe colors close to the original color, which is essential for places where exact color representation is demanding.

Intelligent Image Processor

The Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor which is adopted from LG's TV technology recognizes and analyzes the original content, optimizing the clarity and sharpness of the content for itself.

* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.

* *HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Optimum Cable-less Design for Simple Installation

The wireless broadband transmission technology has been adopted. No signal and power cable connection is required between the cabinets and you don't need cables except for connecting the screen to its system controller and power.

Big screen, even bigger success.

136 (345.44cm) All-in-one LED Screen

136 (345.44cm) All-in-one LED Screen

With the large 136 All-in-one LED Screen, your message comes through loud and clear, even in the back of the room. Get a closer look at our new super-sized display.

All-in-one LED Screen

LG's All-in-one Essential series is a 136(345.44CM) large screen which is offered as an All-in-one package including an embedded controller. Eliminating the prejudice that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, the All-in-one Essential series doesn't require controller connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you need to do is to turn on the screen with a remote control like home TV.

Dedicated Accessory Kits

The product is offered with the flight case which includes every necessary component including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. The motorized stand is provided as an option, so that you can easily place it depending on your installation sites. With this stand, you can adjust a height of the screen including stand from 2.0 m to 2.5 m.

Easy Installation

The installation process of the All-in-one Essential series is very simple. After securing two cabinets which are included in the flight kit, attach each LED display module to them. Lastly, plug in the power cable. This hassle-free installation saves time and labor, thereby making users handle the LED screen with ease.

Quick Maintenance

In case of failure related to the LED module or the system board, it can be serviced from the front. The LED module can be simply detached by the provided magnetic tool and replaced quickly without cabling.

Simple Power Connection

The LAEB series is operated with a single or double AC cable* without the need for a complicated power connection and enables neat installation.

* Two AC cables are needed for 110V AC.

Digital Interaction in Modern Education

TR3BF Digital Board

TR3BF

True Interactivity for Bringing People Together

With differentiated cutting-edge touch technology, the TR3BF Series supports multi-touch & writing functions providing accurate drawing and authentic touch quality. In addition, the Air Class and web browsers support multi-directional communication and interactive learning, which will help you achieve the successful business.

GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3BF Series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multitouch and 10 points of writing, as well as 2 types of stylus pens. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier

EASY CONNECT & SHARING

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for all mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.

RELIABLE OPERATION

Conformal Coating

Conformal coating protects printed circuit boards from moisture, dust, chemical material, and extreme temperatures in various environments. It prevents corrosion, mold growth and electrical malfunction.

Unrivaled picture quality and optimum cable-less design

LG LED Bloc

LG LED Signage

Introducing the advanced LG LED Signage, the latest in display technology and design

Why "Optimum Cable-less" LED

The LSAA series is the innovative LED signage applying the wireless transmission technology.For up to UHD resolution with the 16:9 ratio, it does not require a cable connection between the cabinets to supply signal & power. Its block assembly design makes the LSAA series easier to be installed than ever before.

Wireless Data Transfer & Cable less Power Docking

Optimized Image Quality with AI-powered Image Processor

The "Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor" applied to the LSAA series recognizes and analyzes the original content, optimizing the clarity and sharpness of the content for itself.

* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.

* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Immersive Viewing Experiences

0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

LG 0.44mm Video Wall

Immersive viewing experiences, Transforming businesses The 0.44 mm Even Bezel Video Wall offers seamless view throughout the assembled large screen. Also, it offers clear and vivid picture under any bright circumstances by its non-glare screen.

Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the 55SVH7E is superior to that of conventional video walls, allowing it to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.

Powerful Smart Signage Platform

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the 55SVH7E can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK(Soft Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize.

Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Uniform Color Expression

Poor uniformity around bezel boundaries can give the corners a darker appearance, which doesn't look good on a large screen. However, the 55SVH7E has enhanced uniformity, even within the four corners of the display, to deliver vivid and consistent color throughout the screen.

* Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment

The New Standard for Optimal Visual Meetings

130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED Screen

130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED Screen

With superb picture quality powered by HDR10 and immersive Surface Sound, LG's 130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED Screen is an ideal for building hassle-free and smart meeting room environments.

130 (330.2cm) Large Screen with No Bezel

The greatest advantage of LG's LED screen is the 130 (330.2cm) large-sized screen with no bezel. Even bigger than four 55 (139.7cm) conventional LCD displays combined, it displays content without lines or distortions and provides a more immersive visual experience.

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro support, content becomes more vivid and has greater visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allows viewers to fully enjoy content as it appears in real life.

Immersive Surface Sound

The 130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED Screen doesn't require any additional speakers for its impactful audio effect. Its embedded Surface Sound comes from the entire screen with 162W (4.5W x 36points) and is able to reach all meeting attendees, including people seated far from the screen.

Installation Options for Various Environments

The 130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED Screen can be installed in various setups, depending on its environment.

*Mounting accessories (wall mount, stand, etc.) are not included with LG products.